Know Her? Woman Wanted For Questioning In Robbery At CT Store

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help identifying a woman who is wanted for questioning in a smoke shop armed robbery.

The robbery took place in New Haven County, around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Smoke Vibes located at 50 Bridge St., in Ansonia.

Investigators are looking to identify the female pictured who may have relevant information about the incident, said Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police.

Information (including anonymous information) can be provided by calling the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885, or via Tip411 .