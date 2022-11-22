Read full article on original website
Related
Domestic disturbance call leaves one dead at Coastal Pointe Apartments
CCPD confirms it was in response to a domestic disturbance and when an officer arrived the suspect pulled out a firearm.
Tips on surviving an active shooter situation
KRIS 6 wanted to get tips from police on ways to stay safe and ultimately survive an active shooter situation.
ccpdblotter.com
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE WANTED OFFENDER
United States Deputy Marshals are asking for your help to locate Carlos Monsevais who has an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Uvalde County, related to a Sexual Assault of a Child ($40,000 Bond). Carlos may be in the Corpus Christi area and officers with our Gulf Coast Violent Offenders...
KSAT 12
Viral video shows someone clinging to H-E-B truck on Texas highway
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A viral video posted to Facebook Tuesday shows someone clinging to the back of an H-E-B truck on a highway in Corpus Christi. Miguel Llanas posted the video with the caption “Corpus at its finest.”. Corpus Christi police told 3NEWS that the incident was...
KIII TV3
Bald eagle with injured wing rescued in San Patricio County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bald eagle was rescued in San Patricio County Monday after being found perched on a bush near a rural road with an injured wing, and the Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK) posted photos of the rescue to their Facebook page. Wildlife rescuers with the ARK...
Video: Man rides the bumper of an H-E-B truck on a Corpus Christi freeway
A viral video is circulating, showing a man clinging to the back of an HEB delivery truck on a Corpus Christi freeway. The video was captured by a driver trailing the truck at freeway speeds
Gregory veteran makes transition from Army chef to civilian truck driver
A local Army veteran is forced to leave military service early to take over her mom's trucking company.
KIII TV3
Saint Helena Catholic Church to hold food distribution
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: St. Helena officials tell 3NEWS the food pantry served 110 cars on Wednesday, giving away 1400 lbs. of food. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Saint Helena Catholic Church off Wooldridge is preparing to host another one of their monthly giveaways from their food pantry.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi is a coastal city located in the South Texas region in Texas. It is also the county seat and the largest city of Nueces County. This city's name has an Ecclesiastical Latin translation, which means "Body of Christ." Corpus Christi's name was from Spanish explorer Alonso Álvarez de...
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
Vandalized Oil Belt Little League Field to be fixed by generous electrician
When athletes showed up to practice on Thursday, they couldn't figure out why the lights wouldn't turn on.
The Wildcat Way: Calallen football player donates 'Heaters for Heroes'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even in the midst of post-season football -- one local football player is making sure the veterans in his community are taken care of. Earlier Wednesday, 3NEWS caught up with the founder of the Heaters for Heroes program, who shared why leading by example is the best way to inspire.
McAllen, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The McAllen High School football team will have a game with Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi on November 25, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Texas
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Texas. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of chicken sandwiches, crispy waffle fries, or creamy milkshakes, you may be excited to learn that Chick-fil-A just opened their newest Texas restaurant location in the Flour Bluff area of Corpus Christi on November 17, 2022.
Joe Salem Thanksgiving dinner distribution continues it's tradition
Corpus Christi’s Joe Salem Thanksgiving dinner tradition continue to help families with a free meal.
Opening date set for The Cheesecake Factory in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have driven by La Palmera Mall recently, you may have noticed that the new The Cheesecake Factory construction is almost complete. Not only is construction almost complete, the restaurant now has an opening date: Dec. 20. Construction began back in February and the...
'Holly-Days at the Gardens' opening night canceled due to inclement weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The opening night of the Botanical Gardens Holly-Days event was canceled due to the weather. Besides the pouring rain, the Botanical Gardens was having issues with moisture and some of the lighting. Residents are reassured that the tree lighting will be rescheduled. Holly-Days will officially...
Taft's third round return, 40 years in the making
Taft returns to the third round of high school playoffs for the first time in 40 years. 1982 Greyhounds supporting the 2022 historic season.
Comments / 0