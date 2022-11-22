ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ccpdblotter.com

UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE WANTED OFFENDER

United States Deputy Marshals are asking for your help to locate Carlos Monsevais who has an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Uvalde County, related to a Sexual Assault of a Child ($40,000 Bond). Carlos may be in the Corpus Christi area and officers with our Gulf Coast Violent Offenders...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII TV3

Saint Helena Catholic Church to hold food distribution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: St. Helena officials tell 3NEWS the food pantry served 110 cars on Wednesday, giving away 1400 lbs. of food. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Saint Helena Catholic Church off Wooldridge is preparing to host another one of their monthly giveaways from their food pantry.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi is a coastal city located in the South Texas region in Texas. It is also the county seat and the largest city of Nueces County. This city's name has an Ecclesiastical Latin translation, which means "Body of Christ." Corpus Christi's name was from Spanish explorer Alonso Álvarez de...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
High School Football PRO

McAllen, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

McAllen, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The McAllen High School football team will have a game with Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi on November 25, 2022, 12:00:00.
MCALLEN, TX

