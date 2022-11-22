Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
WCNC
It's time to decorate for the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s time to get your decorations in order for the holidays. If you need ideas you are not alone. ArWorkshop is here to help us decorate for the holidays. ARWorkshop is a DIY workshop with lots of ideas to bring your creativity to life. The vision of ARWorkshop is to create an inspiring and charming boutique workshop that not only offers classes but sells unique and beautiful retail items. You don’t have to be an artist, they have all the tools and stencils you need, to get you started and crafting right away.
WCNC
Holiday countdown with Mario Armstrong
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The Holiday countdown is on, but are you still searching for that perfect gift? Don't worry, Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong is here with his must-haves. As Cyber Monday...
WCNC
The cost to buy a Christmas tree this year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that Thanksgiving is in the books, many are turning their attention to Christmas -- if they haven't already. As millions of Americans start their Christmas tree shopping, just like many other items, Christmas trees cost more this season. Experts estimate real Christmas trees will cost...
WCNC
Hope Wear Clothing, spreading positivity and joy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're in search of an extra special gift, that helps inspire, spread joy, and positivity, than you'll love Hope Wear Clothing!. The line developed by Cathy Cardenas and her daughter Hope, is full of designs to help spread positivity. The mother daughter team came up with the idea during the pandemic, and never looked back. On Friday Cathy joined us on Charlotte Today to tell us more about their company and their inspiration behind the designs.
WBTV
Restaurants packed with people for Thanksgiving, fulfilling ‘triple’ the to-go orders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is Thanksgiving and that means a whole lot of food to enjoy for the family. Restaurant owners say more people are choosing to go out for the holiday, but they say even more people are picking up food so they have a full meal in their own home without the hassle of cooking.
Charlotte Premium Outlets prioritizing safety during Black Friday shopping
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shoppers hit the stores on Friday Nov. 25, for Black Friday and people did some damage -- shoppers had their minds on getting the best deals and staying safe. Sharon Campbell, general manager of the Charlotte Premium Outlets, said the outlet mall is taking the safety...
WCNC
Chef Jill Aker-Ray shares delicious holiday brunch idea
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Who says you have to "go out" to have a fabulous brunch? Not Chef Jill Aker-Ray! She joined us Friday morning on Charlotte Today to share a super easy, super tasty brunch you can throw together in no time - that's sure to "wow" the crowds: Crepes and Candied Bacon.
WCNC
Following pandemic-era trend, more major retailers stay closed for Thanksgiving in 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Thanksgiving feasts are done and over with. At this point in the fast, some shoppers would already be out early Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving night. But many stores announced they will stay closed on Thanksgiving Day. Kohl's, Target, and Best Buy have all announced...
WCNC
Charlotte area offering plenty of shopping options for Small Business Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After the rush of Black Friday, the shopping frenzy continues on Small Business Saturday. On Small Business Saturday, some of the best Charlotte-area businesses will have deals and offerings. It's a crucial day for some small businesses in our area as many are still recovering from the pandemic.
scoopcharlotte.com
Celebrate the Holidays at WinterFest This Year
WinterFest At Carowinds runs on select nights this year through January 1st. Gather with friends and family to make lifelong memories at Carowinds’ WinterFest, the Carolinas’ most immersive holiday event. Savor the season with festive ambiance and fun holiday activities at WinterFest. Celebrate the holiday season at Carowinds...
This Is The Best Cake Shop In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
WCNC
Fastest growing scam is happening on Facebook Marketplace, report says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As holiday shoppers hunt for the best deals online, a new study shows how scammers are trying to take advantage of them. An analysis by Been Verified of more than 165,000 complaints found that the fastest-growing scam in 2022 is on Facebook Marketplace. “Online purchases from...
Hundreds attend WBTV meteorologist’s visitation Friday evening
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
WFAE.org
Dozens of residents forced out of Charlotte neighborhood as new owners raise the rent
Shirlesha Lindsey walked down the narrow sidewalk to the front door of her small, brick, two-bedroom home. The house is typical for the J.T. Williams neighborhood off Statesville Avenue. Inside, a small living room opened up to a similar-sized kitchen. Some pots and pans rested on the stove. The oven...
kiss951.com
‘Elf On The Shelf’ Cookie Cakes Have Arrived In Charlotte
Alright, kids, it’s time to be on your best behavior. Now that the Christmas season has officially begun, you’re about to have a visitor in your home. Make room for the Elf on the Shelf!. Scout Elves typically begin arriving from the North Pole to join their families...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Ballantyne’s Backyard will light up for Christmas
CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular will transform Ballantyne’s Backyard from 5 to 10 p.m. daily, Dec. 12 to 31. with a walking trail filled with over a million lights and larger-than-life installations. Guests will experience a winter wonderland with oversized snow globes, hundreds of decorated trees,...
‘Nobody was helping me’: Action 9 gets Charlotte woman her money back after Priceline booking glitch
CHARLOTTE — The holidays are upon us, which means travel is picking up. More people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving than last year. According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, more travelers are expected to stay in hotels as well. A south Charlotte woman booked a trip...
‘I’m not going where the trouble is’: Shoppers wary of safety on Black Friday
CHARLOTTE — After shopping was disrupted by shootings in a pair of North Carolina towns on Black Friday, safety was as much on the mind of shoppers as the deals were. “Whether it’s coming a little later or paying attention to where the police are or looking where crowds are, it’s something I didn’t pay attention to in the past, but now you pay a little bit more attention and you try to minimize your risk,” John Berghout told Channel 9 amid a day of shopping at the Carolina Premium Outlets.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Workers Laid Off In A Text Message
Some North Carolina workers woke up to a text earlier this week telling them their company laid them off. According to a story from WCNC, United Furniture Industries sent a text asking employees not to report to work on Tuesday, November 22. The text asked over-the-road drivers to return equipment, inventory and documents to company locations in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Verona, MS or Victorville, CA. The message went on to say they could expect more information the following day. On Tuesday, the message informed employees of the termination effective immediately. The lay off also ended benefits with no COBRA provision. You can read the entire message here. Of course, there’s never a good time or a good way to find out you’re jobless. However, I can’t imagine a worse time or way to find out either.
country1037fm.com
Ghosts, Pirates, And Rum Fun Coming To Charlotte
I’m going to be one hundred percent honest here. When I first saw an internet ad for “Pirate fun coming to Charlotte.” I rolled my eyes. All I could think about is Myrtle Beach. Our best friends have a condo there near the “Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show” facility. NOTHING, and I mean NOTHING, screams “tourist” like going to that show.
