Saline, MI

City of Saline residents will have to look to the future for a break on water rates

The City of Saline has issued most, if not all, eligible water bill credits, but questions continue to linger. “What was the actual increase (in water rates) this time around and what can we expect in the future?” Saline resident Shelly Andrews asked at the Nov. 7 city council meeting. “I think this is what people want to know.”
SALINE, MI
WXYZ

Gas leak reported in Brighton, businesses being evacuated

(WXYZ) — A gas leak has been reported in Brighton Wednesday morning. Brighton Fire is currently on the scene of the gas main leak at Main Street and Grand River. We’re told local businesses are being evacuated. Consumers Energy is heading to the scene. Stay with wxyz.com for...
BRIGHTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

SB I-275 going down to 1 lane in Wayne County; expect major delays

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Only one lane on southbound I-275 will be open through mid-December as part of the ongoing freeway rebuilding project. Crews will be switching traffic onto the newly built lanes of southbound I-275 from 6 Mile Road to Eureka Road beginning Nov. 30. This will include work on 20 entrance/exit ramps and moving barrier walls along 14 miles of the construction zone. Ramp closures start Nov. 23.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing

Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations ﻿being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down﻿.A Michigan State University-themed location ﻿on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332﻿ E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations﻿ in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.﻿
EAST LANSING, MI
HometownLife.com

Plans move forward for proposed car wash on Farmington Road in Livonia

Drivers could have a new option for getting their car clean on the north end of Livonia in the coming months. Plans are moving through Livonia City Hall to construct a new car wash at the former Napa Auto Parts store on Farmington Road just south of Eight Mile. The new car wash would have several queuing lanes and offer vacuums for cleaning the interior of vehicles as well.
LIVONIA, MI
WILX-TV

I-496 to reopen following nearly half-year closure

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holiday travelers have something to be thankful for ahead of Thanksgiving - a two-mile stretch of I-496 reopens Tuesday after being closed for five months. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be opening both eastbound and westbound lanes at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. Since June, drivers...
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘I’ve been there for 43 years.’ Ann Arbor airport business owner upset with city

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are moving in a new direction with a corporate hangar space at the city’s airport and that doesn’t fly with Mark Roisen. Roisen, longtime owner of the Aviation Center at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, spoke out Monday night, Nov. 21, before City Council voted unanimously to lease his space at 719 Airport Drive to a new company for the next 20 to 30 years: Great Lakes Air Repair, doing business as Beacon Aviation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
rcocweb.org

PROJECTS THAT COULD DELAY TRAFFIC ON RCOC ROADS NOV. 21 & NOV. 25 OR MIGHT START SHORTLY THEREAFTER

The following projects may cause traffic delays on Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) roads between Nov. 21 and Nov. 25 or may start shortly thereafter. It is RCOC’s goal to conduct road improvement projects in a way that interferes with traffic as little as possible. This list includes both Road Commission projects and projects conducted by others, under permit, on roads under the jurisdiction of the Road Commission.
Detroit News

Canton Township knows it doesn't need another Wendy's. It has other plans

Canton Township is known for its retail corridors. Punctuating the township's flex on Ford Road is its claim to being home to the state’s only Ikea. But as brick-and-mortar shopping weathers the relentless growth of e-commerce, the township aims to diversify its business community. How? By developing a technology hub with a focus along Michigan Avenue.
CANTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

7 fire departments respond to massive apartment fire in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Thick black smoke poured from an apartment complex roof, signaling time was of the essence Tuesday afternoon. Before the flames were out of control, Lasonji Southall went door-to-door inside a 20-unit building at the fairways of Woodfield off I-75 in Grand Blanc. "Yell,...
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive

Rezoning shot down for proposed 88-unit housing development on farmland outside Saline

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A 36-acre plot of farmland just outside Saline won’t be growing houses anytime soon. At least not in the way developers hoped when they proposed rezoning the property on U.S. 12/East Michigan Avenue to accommodate Sauk Trail Meadows, a development bringing 88 duplex units intended to be priced on average between $400,000 to $500,000 each, according to concept plans.
SALINE, MI
WTOL 11

Westbound I-475 closed Tuesday due to multiple crashes

TOLEDO, Ohio — 12:30 p.m. update. Traffic is starting to move again on westbound I-475. Some lanes remain closed. Westbound I-475 was shut down Tuesday between Talmadge Road and U.S. 23 due to three separate crashes. Traffic is backed up near the Central Avenue exit and past Secor Road....
TOLEDO, OH

