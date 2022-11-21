Read full article on original website
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: ‘We have scars’: Buckeyes fueled by last year’s loss to MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
thesalinepost.com
City of Saline residents will have to look to the future for a break on water rates
The City of Saline has issued most, if not all, eligible water bill credits, but questions continue to linger. “What was the actual increase (in water rates) this time around and what can we expect in the future?” Saline resident Shelly Andrews asked at the Nov. 7 city council meeting. “I think this is what people want to know.”
MLive.com
Closure, long-term traffic shift coming to downtown Ann Arbor street after Thanksgiving
ANN ARBOR, MI - Drivers may want to avoid East Washington Street in downtown Ann Arbor following the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s because both a temporary closure of the street and a long-term work zone shifting traffic will go into effect on Monday, Nov. 28. The first, a full closure...
WXYZ
Gas leak reported in Brighton, businesses being evacuated
(WXYZ) — A gas leak has been reported in Brighton Wednesday morning. Brighton Fire is currently on the scene of the gas main leak at Main Street and Grand River. We’re told local businesses are being evacuated. Consumers Energy is heading to the scene. Stay with wxyz.com for...
fox2detroit.com
SB I-275 going down to 1 lane in Wayne County; expect major delays
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Only one lane on southbound I-275 will be open through mid-December as part of the ongoing freeway rebuilding project. Crews will be switching traffic onto the newly built lanes of southbound I-275 from 6 Mile Road to Eureka Road beginning Nov. 30. This will include work on 20 entrance/exit ramps and moving barrier walls along 14 miles of the construction zone. Ramp closures start Nov. 23.
rcocweb.org
TEN MILE RD, MEADOWBROOK TO HAGGERTY IN NOVI, EXPECTED TO CLOSE DEC. 6 FOR REPLACEMENT OF CULVERTS
The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC), in partnership with the City of Novi, expects to close Ten Mile Road, from Meadowbrook Road to Haggerty Road in the city, to replace two culverts under the road starting Tuesday, Dec. 6. The work is part of the Ten Mile Road, Meadowbrook Road to Haggerty Road rehabilitation project that will continue in 2023.
Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing
Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down.A Michigan State University-themed location on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332 E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.
HometownLife.com
Plans move forward for proposed car wash on Farmington Road in Livonia
Drivers could have a new option for getting their car clean on the north end of Livonia in the coming months. Plans are moving through Livonia City Hall to construct a new car wash at the former Napa Auto Parts store on Farmington Road just south of Eight Mile. The new car wash would have several queuing lanes and offer vacuums for cleaning the interior of vehicles as well.
Ypsilanti Township Burger King temporarily closed after grease fire
YPSILANTI, MI -- Crews were called to a fast food restaurant in Ypsilanti Township Monday for a fire. The Burger King at 1073 E. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti Township, caught fire around 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, due to a grease fire in the vent system, according to Ypsilanti Township Fire Marshal Steve Wallgren.
Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge may not last as long as officials previously claimed
For years, the 7 Investigators have been exposing problems with Wayne County’s handling of the deteriorating Gross Ile Parkway bridge.
WILX-TV
I-496 to reopen following nearly half-year closure
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holiday travelers have something to be thankful for ahead of Thanksgiving - a two-mile stretch of I-496 reopens Tuesday after being closed for five months. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be opening both eastbound and westbound lanes at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. Since June, drivers...
‘I’ve been there for 43 years.’ Ann Arbor airport business owner upset with city
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are moving in a new direction with a corporate hangar space at the city’s airport and that doesn’t fly with Mark Roisen. Roisen, longtime owner of the Aviation Center at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, spoke out Monday night, Nov. 21, before City Council voted unanimously to lease his space at 719 Airport Drive to a new company for the next 20 to 30 years: Great Lakes Air Repair, doing business as Beacon Aviation.
rcocweb.org
PROJECTS THAT COULD DELAY TRAFFIC ON RCOC ROADS NOV. 21 & NOV. 25 OR MIGHT START SHORTLY THEREAFTER
The following projects may cause traffic delays on Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) roads between Nov. 21 and Nov. 25 or may start shortly thereafter. It is RCOC’s goal to conduct road improvement projects in a way that interferes with traffic as little as possible. This list includes both Road Commission projects and projects conducted by others, under permit, on roads under the jurisdiction of the Road Commission.
Detroit News
Canton Township knows it doesn't need another Wendy's. It has other plans
Canton Township is known for its retail corridors. Punctuating the township's flex on Ford Road is its claim to being home to the state’s only Ikea. But as brick-and-mortar shopping weathers the relentless growth of e-commerce, the township aims to diversify its business community. How? By developing a technology hub with a focus along Michigan Avenue.
fox2detroit.com
7 fire departments respond to massive apartment fire in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Thick black smoke poured from an apartment complex roof, signaling time was of the essence Tuesday afternoon. Before the flames were out of control, Lasonji Southall went door-to-door inside a 20-unit building at the fairways of Woodfield off I-75 in Grand Blanc. "Yell,...
Take a train ride through Nite Lites holiday light display
BROOKLYN, MI – Guests can now enjoy the Nite Lites holiday light display through the comfort of a train. Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 31 – including holidays – motorists can drive through the nearly six miles of holiday light displays at the Michigan International Speedway, 12626 U.S. 12 near Brooklyn.
Rezoning shot down for proposed 88-unit housing development on farmland outside Saline
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A 36-acre plot of farmland just outside Saline won’t be growing houses anytime soon. At least not in the way developers hoped when they proposed rezoning the property on U.S. 12/East Michigan Avenue to accommodate Sauk Trail Meadows, a development bringing 88 duplex units intended to be priced on average between $400,000 to $500,000 each, according to concept plans.
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
Why Is This Popular Grand Blanc Restaurant Closing for Four Days?
It's not uncommon for businesses in Genesee County to close on Thanksgiving. As a matter of fact, it's almost impossible to find anything open aside from gas stations. In the past, many retailers would open their doors on Thanksgiving in anticipation of Black Friday shopping. However, that trend has shifted a bit since the pandemic.
Westbound I-475 closed Tuesday due to multiple crashes
TOLEDO, Ohio — 12:30 p.m. update. Traffic is starting to move again on westbound I-475. Some lanes remain closed. Westbound I-475 was shut down Tuesday between Talmadge Road and U.S. 23 due to three separate crashes. Traffic is backed up near the Central Avenue exit and past Secor Road....
Residents of Holmes Apartments fed up with ‘deplorable’ conditions
People who live at Holmes Apartments in Lansing say they feel like no one cares after multiple problems have gone months without being fixed. Some residents say it is unlivable.
