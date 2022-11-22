BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 23-year-old man was shot in the head multiple times in Southeast Baltimore early yesterday morning. The incident happened on the 100 Block of North Lakewood Avenue. At approximately 3 am, neighbors heard gunshots. Police responded to the scene and discovered the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his head. The victim was brought to a local hospital where he remains in grave condition. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. The police interviewed neighbors, and they had seen a vehicle that was leaving the scene but could not identify the type of vehicle. The post 23-Year-Old Shot In The Head in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO