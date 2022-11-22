ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 7

Guest
3d ago

Baltimore City leaders only thinking about sue I pla to sue the leader from baltimore city for the crime they don’t do anything

Reply
3
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJLA) - A Starbucks employee from Maryland has been suspended after the word “monkey” was reportedly printed as the name on a Black customer’s drink label. Customer Monique Pugh believes the Nov. 19 incident was racially motivated. She says she was the only Black woman...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Sunday soaker in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. November 27 — A new weather-maker moves in Sunday and will impact post-holiday travels in Maryland. Rain returns Sunday with soaking rain at times during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s. The heaviest rain is likely around midday with...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 people escape southeast Baltimore fire, say officials

BALITMORE (WBFF) — Four people escaped a fire this morning in southeast Baltimore and are now looking for a place to live, according to Baltimore City Fire Officials. Fire officials say the fire broke out about 8 a.m. in the 6500 block of St. Helena Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they say they found fire coming from the back of a 2-story home. There were four people inside and fire officials say they were able to get out on their own.
BALTIMORE, MD
Lancaster Farming

A Mexican Rodeo in Maryland Helps People Find Common Ground

The first Maryland International Agriculture & Environment Conference was held at Rancho Los Magueyes in Odenton, Maryland, last month. Born of the relationship between agricultural professionals from Maryland, and its sister city, Jalisco, Mexico, the conference came complete with an authentic Mexican style lunch, Mariachi Band, and a Charreada — a traditional Mexican rodeo-like event that involves competitive equestrian classes.
ODENTON, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 10: Union Brewing in Hampden and The Crab Queen in Randallstown

The tenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a lunchtime tour of Union Brewing in Hampden with gracious host and founder Adam Benesch and an insanely delicious crab cake and platter from The Crab Queen in Randallstown. (This was one of our absolute favorites!)
BALTIMORE, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 person injured in Baltimore County fire Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — One person received minor injuries at home in the WindsorMill neighborhood of Baltimore County, according to Baltimore County Fire Department. Authorities say the fire started outdoors and spread to the house on the 1700 block of Hill Rd. Fire crews were able to bring the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wmar2news

Trash and recycling collection in Baltimore for Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Department of Public Works offices and sanitation yards will be closed for Thanksgiving day. That means no trash/ recycling will be collected. The makeup day is Saturday, November 26. Here are the facilities closed for Thanksgiving:. Northwest Transfer Station, 5030 Reisterstown Road. Quarantine Road Landfill,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Two males shot in separate incidents on Thanksgiving in Baltimore

Two reported shootings took place on Thanksgiving in Baltimore. The first happened in the early hours of the morning in southeast Baltimore. Police report that a 23-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue. The other shooting happened yesterday afternoon...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place shortly after midnight Wednesday morning that left one man dead and a 34-year-old man injured. Shortly after 12:30 am, police arrived at 2500 McElderry Street in Southeast, Baltimore, after a call of a reported shooting came in. When they arrived, police discovered a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip. The victim was lying on the ground. Medics brought the victim to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another male was found inside of a residence on the 500 Block of Rose Street The post Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

23-Year-Old Shot In The Head in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 23-year-old man was shot in the head multiple times in Southeast Baltimore early yesterday morning. The incident happened on the 100 Block of North Lakewood Avenue. At approximately 3 am, neighbors heard gunshots. Police responded to the scene and discovered the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his head. The victim was brought to a local hospital where he remains in grave condition. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. The police interviewed neighbors, and they had seen a vehicle that was leaving the scene but could not identify the type of vehicle. The post 23-Year-Old Shot In The Head in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Catching the Ferry

The Claiborne-Annapolis Ferry carried cars and passengers from Annapolis, Maryland to Claiborne, Maryland from 1919 to 1952 when the Bay Bridge opened! It’s hard to imagine how busy Claiborne must have been when the ferry terminal was there! 1938 photo from the Talbot Historical Society H. Robins Hollyday Collection. Contact: Cathy Hill cvhill13@yahoo.com to share your old photos and purchase our collections photos. Comment, Like our page and join the Talbot Historical Society.
CLAIBORNE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Vendors from across the world converge at Baltimore's Christmas Village

The Christmas spirit abounds in Baltimore as hundreds kicked off the holiday season in the Inner Harbor. The Baltimore Christmas Village is open for business and is already attracting large crowds. Vendors from across the area and the world are converging at the Inner Harbor for the Christmas Village. "We...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy