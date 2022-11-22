Auburn (5-6, 2-5 SEC) at No. 7 Alabama (9-2, 5-2) Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa. This game will determine... Beyond annual bragging rights in one of the most, if not the most intense rivalry in college sports, on the line for Auburn this week is bowl eligibility. The Tigers need a win to reach six on the year and secure a 10th consecutive bowl berth. This game doesn’t have the same stakes as it typically has, as neither Auburn nor Alabama has a clear path to a championship entering this game for the first time since 2007.

