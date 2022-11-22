ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Questions Auburn must answer to win the Iron Bowl vs. Alabama

Auburn (5-6, 2-5 SEC) enters the Iron Bowl against #7 Alabama (9-2, 6-1 SEC) as a 22-point underdog and has a less than six percent chance of winning, according to ESPN’s College Football Power Index. Alabama is the better team in nearly every statistical category and still has an...
AUBURN, AL
MIX 106

Former Boise State Coach Selling Home For $2.96 Million [photos]

Bryan Harsin has entirely left the state of Alabama. Auburn University fired the former Boise State coach. Coach Harsin is not a multi-millionaire looking for the next opportunity. Auburn has moved on from the former Boise State quarterback winning their last few games. The tigers could be bowl eligible if they beat Alabama in the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn flips SEC commit and 4-star DL Darron Reed

Auburn director of football and recruiting relations Trovon Reed knows what time of year it is. Thanksgiving leftovers are waiting inside the fridge and Christmas decorations are bursting out of closets. It’s the holiday season and, more importantly for the future of Tigers football, the home stretch of the 2023 recruiting cycle.
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

When is the Iron Bowl, where can you watch it?

ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Auburn Tigers head to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday to face the Alabama’s 8th-ranked Crimson Tide for the 87th Iron Bowl, perhaps the most storied rivalry game in college football. Both teams are coming of two straight wins, Alabama (9-2) against Austin Peay at home and against Ole Miss in […]
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Tiger Buzz: Auburn vs. Alabama TV info, key matchups, what to watch for in Iron Bowl

Auburn (5-6, 2-5 SEC) at No. 7 Alabama (9-2, 5-2) Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa. This game will determine... Beyond annual bragging rights in one of the most, if not the most intense rivalry in college sports, on the line for Auburn this week is bowl eligibility. The Tigers need a win to reach six on the year and secure a 10th consecutive bowl berth. This game doesn’t have the same stakes as it typically has, as neither Auburn nor Alabama has a clear path to a championship entering this game for the first time since 2007.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

11 surprise Iron Bowl heroes through the years

The Iron Bowl has a way of making a player’s college football career. Though superstars such as Bo Jackson, Shaun Alexander, Cam Newton and Ken Stabler have had memorable performances in the Alabama-Auburn game over the years, there have also been less-likely Iron Bowl heroes on many occasions. Some are virtual unknowns thrust into prominent roles by injury or other circumstances, others are role players who found themselves in game-deciding situations through nothing more than the luck of the moment.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama fades late against UConn, takes first loss of season

Alabama recovered from a 15-point deficit to UConn on Friday night but fell apart in the final seven minutes to lose their first game of the season. The Tide’s 82-67 loss means Alabama will meet North Carolina on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CT for third place in the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tar Heels, ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll this week, were upset earlier Friday by Iowa State for their first loss but will retain their top ranking until Monday.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

What to watch for Alabama in the Iron Bowl

It’s that time again. Iron Bowl week in this state is always something to remember, even if this year’s matchup doesn’t have quite the juice. Here are a few of the particulars to get ready for Saturday. WHAT: Auburn at Alabama. WHEN: 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday. WHERE:...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Suspended Alabama cornerback enters transfer portal

Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson, a starter in last season’s national championship game, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Jackson announced his decision on Twitter, saying he is “going into my senior season not a graduate transfer.” Jackson was initially listed as a senior this season by Alabama before his designation was changed during the season to a junior, which is how the school also listed him last season.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear

It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Back where it all began: Carlson brothers thankful as the Auburn kicking dynasty comes to an end

In many ways, this isn’t the ending Anders Carlson envisioned. The super senior’s season is done. He busted his now-slinged shoulder on a kickoff against Mississippi State, and it marked the second year in a row he’s had a season-ending injury. His team isn’t having the year it had hoped for, either. Despite late momentum, Auburn has seen a head coach fired and is fighting for bowl eligibility ahead of its regular-season finale.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Andalusia runs past Montgomery Catholic, earns first Super 7 berth

There was no J’Marion Burnette, but there was plenty of Dorian Crittenden. Andalusia played without Burnette, a four-star junior running back who was out with an injury, but Crittenden logged 45 carries for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns to defeat Class 4A, No. 1-ranked Montgomery Academy 29-26 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl on Friday night.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
206K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy