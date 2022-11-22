Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Questions Auburn must answer to win the Iron Bowl vs. Alabama
Auburn (5-6, 2-5 SEC) enters the Iron Bowl against #7 Alabama (9-2, 6-1 SEC) as a 22-point underdog and has a less than six percent chance of winning, according to ESPN’s College Football Power Index. Alabama is the better team in nearly every statistical category and still has an...
Former Boise State Coach Selling Home For $2.96 Million [photos]
Bryan Harsin has entirely left the state of Alabama. Auburn University fired the former Boise State coach. Coach Harsin is not a multi-millionaire looking for the next opportunity. Auburn has moved on from the former Boise State quarterback winning their last few games. The tigers could be bowl eligible if they beat Alabama in the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa.
Auburn flips SEC commit and 4-star DL Darron Reed
Auburn director of football and recruiting relations Trovon Reed knows what time of year it is. Thanksgiving leftovers are waiting inside the fridge and Christmas decorations are bursting out of closets. It’s the holiday season and, more importantly for the future of Tigers football, the home stretch of the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Alabama vs. Auburn prediction, picks, game time: Week 13 college football schedule
Alabama vs. Auburn picks, prediction, game time, Week 13 college football TV scheduleHow to watch, streamWhen: Sat., Nov. 26 Time: 2:30 p.m. Central TV: CBS network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Point spread, lines, oddsGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication ...
Podcast: I believe Lane Kiffin will be Auburn football's next coach
What do you think about Lane Kiffin and the Auburn football program?
When is the Iron Bowl, where can you watch it?
ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Auburn Tigers head to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday to face the Alabama’s 8th-ranked Crimson Tide for the 87th Iron Bowl, perhaps the most storied rivalry game in college football. Both teams are coming of two straight wins, Alabama (9-2) against Austin Peay at home and against Ole Miss in […]
Tiger Buzz: Auburn vs. Alabama TV info, key matchups, what to watch for in Iron Bowl
Auburn (5-6, 2-5 SEC) at No. 7 Alabama (9-2, 5-2) Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa. This game will determine... Beyond annual bragging rights in one of the most, if not the most intense rivalry in college sports, on the line for Auburn this week is bowl eligibility. The Tigers need a win to reach six on the year and secure a 10th consecutive bowl berth. This game doesn’t have the same stakes as it typically has, as neither Auburn nor Alabama has a clear path to a championship entering this game for the first time since 2007.
11 surprise Iron Bowl heroes through the years
The Iron Bowl has a way of making a player’s college football career. Though superstars such as Bo Jackson, Shaun Alexander, Cam Newton and Ken Stabler have had memorable performances in the Alabama-Auburn game over the years, there have also been less-likely Iron Bowl heroes on many occasions. Some are virtual unknowns thrust into prominent roles by injury or other circumstances, others are role players who found themselves in game-deciding situations through nothing more than the luck of the moment.
Alabama fades late against UConn, takes first loss of season
Alabama recovered from a 15-point deficit to UConn on Friday night but fell apart in the final seven minutes to lose their first game of the season. The Tide’s 82-67 loss means Alabama will meet North Carolina on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CT for third place in the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tar Heels, ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll this week, were upset earlier Friday by Iowa State for their first loss but will retain their top ranking until Monday.
Tommy Tuberville: Auburn should hire Cadillac Williams as permanent coach
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville told sports radio show “In the Booth” that Auburn’s interim coach Cadillac Williams has done a great job of keeping the players focused on the game, according to a report from Yellow Hammer News. Asked if Auburn University should hire Williams on a...
What to watch for Alabama in the Iron Bowl
It’s that time again. Iron Bowl week in this state is always something to remember, even if this year’s matchup doesn’t have quite the juice. Here are a few of the particulars to get ready for Saturday. WHAT: Auburn at Alabama. WHEN: 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday. WHERE:...
Lane Kiffin expects to return to Ole Miss, addresses Auburn job after Egg Bowl loss
Lane Kiffin kept it brief when asked about his future at Ole Miss after his team wrapped up its regular-season schedule. Following the Rebels’ 24-22 loss in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night, Kiffin was asked if he anticipates being Ole Miss’ coach next season, even if he is offered the job at Auburn. His response was two words.
Alabama soccer’s embracing every moment of dream season
Every week, it’s another milestone. First, it was a steady climb of the Alabama women’s soccer team hitting a new program record for its highest national ranking. Eventually, the Crimson Tide got all the way to No. 1. Now, it’s a march in the NCAA tournament. Every win...
Galleria 2018 shooting, OSHA and DG, Auburn coach: Down in Alabama
The man who fired the initial shots in the Riverchase Gallery on Thanksgiving night 2018 has pleaded guilty. OSHS has some blunt words for Dollar General. A former Auburn coach -- who happens to also be a sitting U.S. senator -- has some words of support for Cadillac Williams. The...
B.B. Comer beats Highland Home, will play for state title for first time since 1995
B.B. Comer’s Kamore Harris ran 25 times for 172 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead B.B. Comer to a 44-15 victory over Highland Home on Friday night in the Class 2A semifinals at Legion Stadium in Sylacauga. The victory sends the Tigers to the Super 7 for the...
The 1982 Iron Bowl: Alabama became Auburn, Auburn became Alabama, a rivalry was transformed
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the Paul “Bear” Bryant era at Alabama, which came in 1982. This story examines that season’s Iron Bowl, which Auburn won 23-22 for its first victory over the Crimson Tide since 1972.
Suspended Alabama cornerback enters transfer portal
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson, a starter in last season’s national championship game, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Jackson announced his decision on Twitter, saying he is “going into my senior season not a graduate transfer.” Jackson was initially listed as a senior this season by Alabama before his designation was changed during the season to a junior, which is how the school also listed him last season.
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear
It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
Opelika-Auburn News
Back where it all began: Carlson brothers thankful as the Auburn kicking dynasty comes to an end
In many ways, this isn’t the ending Anders Carlson envisioned. The super senior’s season is done. He busted his now-slinged shoulder on a kickoff against Mississippi State, and it marked the second year in a row he’s had a season-ending injury. His team isn’t having the year it had hoped for, either. Despite late momentum, Auburn has seen a head coach fired and is fighting for bowl eligibility ahead of its regular-season finale.
Andalusia runs past Montgomery Catholic, earns first Super 7 berth
There was no J’Marion Burnette, but there was plenty of Dorian Crittenden. Andalusia played without Burnette, a four-star junior running back who was out with an injury, but Crittenden logged 45 carries for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns to defeat Class 4A, No. 1-ranked Montgomery Academy 29-26 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl on Friday night.
