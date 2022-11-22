ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Holiday countdown with Mario Armstrong

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The Holiday countdown is on, but are you still searching for that perfect gift? Don't worry, Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong is here with his must-haves. As Cyber Monday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This weekend marks the start of the holiday shopping season, and here to share some great gift ideas is Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss - with what's cooking on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

It's time to decorate for the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s time to get your decorations in order for the holidays. If you need ideas you are not alone. ArWorkshop is here to help us decorate for the holidays. ARWorkshop is a DIY workshop with lots of ideas to bring your creativity to life. The vision of ARWorkshop is to create an inspiring and charming boutique workshop that not only offers classes but sells unique and beautiful retail items. You don’t have to be an artist, they have all the tools and stencils you need, to get you started and crafting right away.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Hope Wear Clothing, spreading positivity and joy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're in search of an extra special gift, that helps inspire, spread joy, and positivity, than you'll love Hope Wear Clothing!. The line developed by Cathy Cardenas and her daughter Hope, is full of designs to help spread positivity. The mother daughter team came up with the idea during the pandemic, and never looked back. On Friday Cathy joined us on Charlotte Today to tell us more about their company and their inspiration behind the designs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Why is Black Friday losing popularity?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why isn't Black Friday as popular as it used to be?. Holiday shopping fever began in 1924 with the original Christmas ad - The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - kicking off the holiday shopping season. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gifts to go buy NOW for the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With Thanksgiving just a couple days away, many of us are starting to shift focus onto Christmas and Hanukkah. While you may want to wait until after Thanksgiving to do your shopping, there are some gifts that may not be around for too much longer! Hade Robinson joined Charlotte Today with some gifts to buy NOW before they are all gone.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Chef Jill Aker-Ray shares delicious holiday brunch idea

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Who says you have to "go out" to have a fabulous brunch? Not Chef Jill Aker-Ray! She joined us Friday morning on Charlotte Today to share a super easy, super tasty brunch you can throw together in no time - that's sure to "wow" the crowds: Crepes and Candied Bacon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The cost to buy a Christmas tree this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that Thanksgiving is in the books, many are turning their attention to Christmas -- if they haven't already. As millions of Americans start their Christmas tree shopping, just like many other items, Christmas trees cost more this season. Experts estimate real Christmas trees will cost...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Chef Jenny shares ideas for "Easy Peasy" Hors d'eouvres

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's that time of year, time is limited and people are busy. This morning our good friend Chef Jenny, from Davidson Ice House, is here to share some easy "wow the crowd" ideas for no cook appetizers. We are making: "one bite wonders", no cooking appetizers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Celebrate the Holidays at WinterFest This Year

WinterFest At Carowinds runs on select nights this year through January 1st. Gather with friends and family to make lifelong memories at Carowinds’ WinterFest, the Carolinas’ most immersive holiday event. Savor the season with festive ambiance and fun holiday activities at WinterFest. Celebrate the holiday season at Carowinds...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Marth Cooper Hudson's 3 self care "must tries" to help cut holiday stress

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the hustle and bustle of the holiday season it is so easy to lose a sense of one's self. Running from place to place, and forgetting to take a moment to reset and breathe can be detrimental to one's self care. On Friday morning we were joined by, Martha Cooper Hudson, founder of RediscoverHer, to discuss 3 things Women Should “Do to Take Care of "HER" during this holiday season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Watching out for distracted drivers this holiday travel season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A survey conducted by Cars.com found more people are driving than flying this Thanksgiving due to growing frustration with delays and skyrocketing ticket prices. But experts are warning you to watch out for distracted drivers, and don’t be one yourself. “Distraction is really considered any...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Friday Night Frenzy for Nov. 25, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving has come and gone, but there's still plenty of high school football to feast on!. It's another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte, and we're still in the playoffs for the 2022 season. This week, the WCNC Sports team has three games for you to dive into! How will your hometown team fare?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CATS services to run on reduced schedule for Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has announced which offices will be closed for the holiday and has released its operating schedule for Thursday and Friday. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The CATS...
CHARLOTTE, NC

