FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
WCNC
Holiday countdown with Mario Armstrong
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The Holiday countdown is on, but are you still searching for that perfect gift? Don't worry, Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong is here with his must-haves. As Cyber Monday...
WCNC
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This weekend marks the start of the holiday shopping season, and here to share some great gift ideas is Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss - with what's cooking on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
WCNC
It's time to decorate for the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s time to get your decorations in order for the holidays. If you need ideas you are not alone. ArWorkshop is here to help us decorate for the holidays. ARWorkshop is a DIY workshop with lots of ideas to bring your creativity to life. The vision of ARWorkshop is to create an inspiring and charming boutique workshop that not only offers classes but sells unique and beautiful retail items. You don’t have to be an artist, they have all the tools and stencils you need, to get you started and crafting right away.
WCNC
Hope Wear Clothing, spreading positivity and joy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're in search of an extra special gift, that helps inspire, spread joy, and positivity, than you'll love Hope Wear Clothing!. The line developed by Cathy Cardenas and her daughter Hope, is full of designs to help spread positivity. The mother daughter team came up with the idea during the pandemic, and never looked back. On Friday Cathy joined us on Charlotte Today to tell us more about their company and their inspiration behind the designs.
Why is Black Friday losing popularity?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why isn't Black Friday as popular as it used to be?. Holiday shopping fever began in 1924 with the original Christmas ad - The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - kicking off the holiday shopping season. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the...
WCNC
Fastest growing scam is happening on Facebook Marketplace, report says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As holiday shoppers hunt for the best deals online, a new study shows how scammers are trying to take advantage of them. An analysis by Been Verified of more than 165,000 complaints found that the fastest-growing scam in 2022 is on Facebook Marketplace. “Online purchases from...
WCNC
Gifts to go buy NOW for the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With Thanksgiving just a couple days away, many of us are starting to shift focus onto Christmas and Hanukkah. While you may want to wait until after Thanksgiving to do your shopping, there are some gifts that may not be around for too much longer! Hade Robinson joined Charlotte Today with some gifts to buy NOW before they are all gone.
WCNC
Chef Jill Aker-Ray shares delicious holiday brunch idea
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Who says you have to "go out" to have a fabulous brunch? Not Chef Jill Aker-Ray! She joined us Friday morning on Charlotte Today to share a super easy, super tasty brunch you can throw together in no time - that's sure to "wow" the crowds: Crepes and Candied Bacon.
WCNC
The cost to buy a Christmas tree this year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that Thanksgiving is in the books, many are turning their attention to Christmas -- if they haven't already. As millions of Americans start their Christmas tree shopping, just like many other items, Christmas trees cost more this season. Experts estimate real Christmas trees will cost...
WBTV
Restaurants packed with people for Thanksgiving, fulfilling ‘triple’ the to-go orders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is Thanksgiving and that means a whole lot of food to enjoy for the family. Restaurant owners say more people are choosing to go out for the holiday, but they say even more people are picking up food so they have a full meal in their own home without the hassle of cooking.
WCNC
Chef Jenny shares ideas for "Easy Peasy" Hors d'eouvres
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's that time of year, time is limited and people are busy. This morning our good friend Chef Jenny, from Davidson Ice House, is here to share some easy "wow the crowd" ideas for no cook appetizers. We are making: "one bite wonders", no cooking appetizers...
'It’s fantastic' | Charlotteans celebrate Thanksgiving with Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade was held in Uptown Charlotte on Nov. 23. People celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday ahead of the traditional celebration Thursday. For some, it's a time for family traditions. Like the Dungan family, the Thanksgiving Eve Parade has become a routine. “We’ve...
This Is The Best Cake Shop In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
34th annual CPI Security Charlotte Turkey Trot held Thursday morning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Thanksgiving, you are often either in a family who runs in the morning or relaxes with mimosas. Thousands of people in the Queen City had their burn-in before some turkey Thursday at the annual CPI Security Charlotte Turkey Trot at South Park mall. Around 8,600...
scoopcharlotte.com
Celebrate the Holidays at WinterFest This Year
WinterFest At Carowinds runs on select nights this year through January 1st. Gather with friends and family to make lifelong memories at Carowinds’ WinterFest, the Carolinas’ most immersive holiday event. Savor the season with festive ambiance and fun holiday activities at WinterFest. Celebrate the holiday season at Carowinds...
WCNC
Marth Cooper Hudson's 3 self care "must tries" to help cut holiday stress
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the hustle and bustle of the holiday season it is so easy to lose a sense of one's self. Running from place to place, and forgetting to take a moment to reset and breathe can be detrimental to one's self care. On Friday morning we were joined by, Martha Cooper Hudson, founder of RediscoverHer, to discuss 3 things Women Should “Do to Take Care of "HER" during this holiday season.
WCNC
Watching out for distracted drivers this holiday travel season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A survey conducted by Cars.com found more people are driving than flying this Thanksgiving due to growing frustration with delays and skyrocketing ticket prices. But experts are warning you to watch out for distracted drivers, and don’t be one yourself. “Distraction is really considered any...
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy for Nov. 25, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving has come and gone, but there's still plenty of high school football to feast on!. It's another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte, and we're still in the playoffs for the 2022 season. This week, the WCNC Sports team has three games for you to dive into! How will your hometown team fare?
WCNC
A lot can go wrong with cooking a Thanksgiving meal. Here's how to rebound from mishaps
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Preparing a Thanksgiving feast is no easy feat and the truth is, a lot can go wrong. The good news is there are ways to fix even the worst cooking mistakes. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
CATS services to run on reduced schedule for Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has announced which offices will be closed for the holiday and has released its operating schedule for Thursday and Friday. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The CATS...
