FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wbrc.com
18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving night shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on November 24, 2022. Police say that around 6:50 p.m. two males arrived at UAB Hospital in a private car, suffering from gunshot wounds. 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples was pronounced dead. A second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
UPDATE: Woman Arrested for Friday Stabbing in Tuscaloosa County, Shooting Victim Admits Negligence
Two investigations are wrapping up after police in Tuscaloosa County responded to a stabbing and a separate and unrelated shooting Friday afternoon. Although the incidents took place less than two miles apart and within hours of one another Friday, they are not connected. In the stabbing, police said 32-year-old Jamira...
2018 Galleria shooting suspect sentenced to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer man who shot and injured two people inside the Riverchase Galleria in 2018 plead guilty and received his sentencing Thursday. Erron Martez Dequan Brown, 24, pled guilty on Nov. 17 to two counts of first-degree assault. He was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of supervised probation. […]
ABC 33/40 News
18-year-old shot to death inside vehicle in Birmingham
An 18-year-old boy was shot to death Thursday evening while riding in a car in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples and another person arrived at UAB Hospital by private vehicle just before 7:00 P.M. Both of them had been shot, and Peeples was pronounced deceased at that time. The other person's injuries are not life-threatening.
Tuscaloosa Deputies Investigating Unrelated Black Friday Shooting and Stabbing
Sheriff's deputies in Tuscaloosa County are investigating two unrelated assaults that took place Friday in residential areas off Highway 69 South. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said deputies were called to a stabbing on Mimosa Garden Circle and a shooting at Branscomb Apartments Friday afternoon.
wvtm13.com
Teen shot while travelling in vehicle, later died at Birmingham hospital
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An 18-year-old from Birmingham was shot in a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Thanksgiving evening. The Birmingham Police Department said officers were dispatched to UAB Hospital to investigate two people who showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday.
Suspect charged in Walker County shooting that critically injured family member
A suspect has been charged in a shooting that left a family member with life-threatening injuries in Walker County. Christopher Brian Cummings, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong. Cummings’ bond is set at $50,000 cash. The shooting happened on Thanksgiving on...
wbrc.com
Suspect charged in Thanksgiving day shooting that left one hospitalized
CORDOVA, Ala. (WBRC) - Christopher Brian Cummings has been charged after a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one person hospitalized. One victim was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Pea Ridge Road in Cordova. Police said the shooting happened between two family members. Cummings...
1 injured following shooting on Springville Road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on a roadway in front of Huffman High School on Thanksgiving evening. According to BPD public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, a person was found shot with non-life-threatening injuries near 950 Springville Road at 5:20 p.m. No suspect is in custody at this time. […]
One killed in Thanksgiving evening shooting in Center Point
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — One person was killed in a Center Point shooting on Thursday, November 24, around 6:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2400 block of 5th Street Northwest in Center Point to investigate reports of a person who had been shot. […]
wbrc.com
One person injured after accidentally shooting self at Tuscaloosa apartment
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a person accidently discharged a firearm on Friday. Police said the subject was initially uncooperative, but later admitted to accidently shooting himself while mishandling a firearm at the Branscomb Apartments. Police are investigating the incident as a negligent...
BPD investigating robbery at 150 Summit Apartments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Sunday night. According to BPD, officers received multiple calls that a person had been shot in the 100 block of Summit Place at 150 Summit Apartments. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot in a possible robbery attempt. He […]
Alabama woman confronted car burglars, suspects struck her with car as they fled, police said
A $20,000 reward has been offered in the search for two suspects accused of running over an Alabama woman who confronted car burglars in a residential neighborhood. Rebekah Poe was killed Sunday night at approximately 7:24 p.m., Pell City police said. Police determined that Poe was killed after she confronted...
BPD searching for brother of man killed in weekend shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Zevin Patterson. According to BPD, officers are searching for his brother Devin Patterson Jr., 31, of Birmingham. Detectives obtained a warrant for murder with a bond of $250,000. He is described as being 5’7″ […]
wbrc.com
Police investigating after string of car burglaries reported in Bessemer area
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department is investigating after approximately 10 cases of car burglaries were reported in the Morgan Rd, Exchange Place and Pine Lane areas. According to Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons, the burglaries occurred during daytime work hours and the suspect(s) broke the car window...
wvtm13.com
Armed suspect reportedly stole Amazon delivery van in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police officers are still on the lookout for a person who took an Amazon delivery van. The Birmingham Police Department said the robbery happened Sunday, Nov. 20 on 6th Street North. The police department said the suspect was armed with a handgun, and took the delivery...
wbrc.com
Calera police make large drug bust during traffic stop
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police have made an arrest in what they call a major drug trafficking case. The department recovered eight kilograms of meth. Calera Police Chief David Hyche said the arrest came after a lengthy investigation in this case. After identifying the suspect, Calera PD brought in The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force.
wbrc.com
B’ham Police investigating after Amazon delivery van robbed, stolen
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department detectives are conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. Police say on Sunday, Nov. 20, an Amazon delivery van was robbed in the 1600 Block of 6th Street North. The suspect was armed with...
Birmingham man killed in hit-and-run
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old Birmingham man was struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Thomas Hudson was struck by a vehicle on the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive in Fairfield. Hudson was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. at the scene of the […]
CBS42.com
Northport woman struck, killed by vehicle
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 66-year-old Northport woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening. According to Northport Police, Linda Sue Foley was attempting to cross Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. around 5:33 p.m. when she was hit by a truck. The crash happened near the 2300 block of Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
