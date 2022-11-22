ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving night shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on November 24, 2022. Police say that around 6:50 p.m. two males arrived at UAB Hospital in a private car, suffering from gunshot wounds. 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples was pronounced dead. A second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

18-year-old shot to death inside vehicle in Birmingham

An 18-year-old boy was shot to death Thursday evening while riding in a car in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples and another person arrived at UAB Hospital by private vehicle just before 7:00 P.M. Both of them had been shot, and Peeples was pronounced deceased at that time. The other person's injuries are not life-threatening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Teen shot while travelling in vehicle, later died at Birmingham hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An 18-year-old from Birmingham was shot in a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Thanksgiving evening. The Birmingham Police Department said officers were dispatched to UAB Hospital to investigate two people who showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Suspect charged in Thanksgiving day shooting that left one hospitalized

CORDOVA, Ala. (WBRC) - Christopher Brian Cummings has been charged after a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one person hospitalized. One victim was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Pea Ridge Road in Cordova. Police said the shooting happened between two family members. Cummings...
CORDOVA, AL
CBS 42

1 injured following shooting on Springville Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on a roadway in front of Huffman High School on Thanksgiving evening. According to BPD public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, a person was found shot with non-life-threatening injuries near 950 Springville Road at 5:20 p.m. No suspect is in custody at this time. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

One person injured after accidentally shooting self at Tuscaloosa apartment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a person accidently discharged a firearm on Friday. Police said the subject was initially uncooperative, but later admitted to accidently shooting himself while mishandling a firearm at the Branscomb Apartments. Police are investigating the incident as a negligent...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

BPD investigating robbery at 150 Summit Apartments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Sunday night. According to BPD, officers received multiple calls that a person had been shot in the 100 block of Summit Place at 150 Summit Apartments. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot in a possible robbery attempt. He […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

BPD searching for brother of man killed in weekend shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Zevin Patterson. According to BPD, officers are searching for his brother Devin Patterson Jr., 31, of Birmingham. Detectives obtained a warrant for murder with a bond of $250,000. He is described as being 5’7″ […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police investigating after string of car burglaries reported in Bessemer area

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department is investigating after approximately 10 cases of car burglaries were reported in the Morgan Rd, Exchange Place and Pine Lane areas. According to Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons, the burglaries occurred during daytime work hours and the suspect(s) broke the car window...
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Armed suspect reportedly stole Amazon delivery van in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police officers are still on the lookout for a person who took an Amazon delivery van. The Birmingham Police Department said the robbery happened Sunday, Nov. 20 on 6th Street North. The police department said the suspect was armed with a handgun, and took the delivery...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Calera police make large drug bust during traffic stop

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police have made an arrest in what they call a major drug trafficking case. The department recovered eight kilograms of meth. Calera Police Chief David Hyche said the arrest came after a lengthy investigation in this case. After identifying the suspect, Calera PD brought in The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force.
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

B’ham Police investigating after Amazon delivery van robbed, stolen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department detectives are conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. Police say on Sunday, Nov. 20, an Amazon delivery van was robbed in the 1600 Block of 6th Street North. The suspect was armed with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in hit-and-run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old Birmingham man was struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Thomas Hudson was struck by a vehicle on the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive in Fairfield. Hudson was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. at the scene of the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS42.com

Northport woman struck, killed by vehicle

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 66-year-old Northport woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening. According to Northport Police, Linda Sue Foley was attempting to cross Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. around 5:33 p.m. when she was hit by a truck. The crash happened near the 2300 block of Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd.
NORTHPORT, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
206K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy