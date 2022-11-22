The Dallas Stars collected four extra points this week that might be big come April. The Stars stole four points this week. Well, they earned them, just in unusual fashion. Dallas scored two goals with the goalie pulled on Friday, helping them tie a game with the Winnipeg Jets before they lost in overtime, 5-4. This team also scored five third period goals on Wednesday to take a 6-4 win over Chicago, and scored with the goalie pulled on Monday before losing to Colorado in the shootout.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO