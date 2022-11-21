Read full article on original website
Serendipity Salon hosts drive-thru toy donation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Serendipity Salon is partnering with Ryves Youth Center by holding a drive-thru toy donation. On Saturday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. people can stop by Serendipity Salon and donate toys to support the Ryves Youth Center annual Christmas Party. Carolers from the ISU Music Program and Northview Matching Knights will be performing popular Christmas songs during the event. All the donations given will help to provide local children participating in after-school programs with a gift for the holidays.
Economy impacts holiday travel plans
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Last year, during the Thanksgiving period, Indiana State Police worked 12 fatal wrecks in the state. Hoping to reduce that number, ISP will have extra patrols out. According to AAA, 49 million people are expected to travel by car during the holidays. But some...
Preparations underway for Small Business Saturday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – This past year has been one of the most challenging years ever for small business owners. From supply chain issues to navigating record high inflation, 2022 has presented a tough test to small business owners. However, this weekend should provide some much needed relief.
THPD officer sentenced to probation for assault, resigns
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute police officer was charged, sentenced, and placed on formal probation for three crimes committed on July 30. Former Terre Haute Police Department Officer, Trevor Singer, was charged with two counts of battery (a class B misdemeanor) and one count of public nudity (a class C misdemeanor) on Nov. 22. In accordance with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office, Singer pleaded guilty to all three charges and was sentenced in Terre Haute City Court. According to a statement from Terre Haute Police Department Cheif, Shawn Keen, Singer resigned from his position with the Terre Haute Police Department just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 22.
Clay City man charged with attempted murder
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on...
