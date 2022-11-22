ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

38 Charlotte firefighters control fire on East 7th Street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood on Thanksgiving. The building was vacant at the time, according to the fire department. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The fire was showing from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

One shot in northeast Charlotte

A Charlotte EMT reported taking a person to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday. Authorities reported the shooting along Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte. There was no other information available. This is a breaking news story.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend, the family has announced. On Friday, Nov. 25, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located at 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road in Matthews, N.C. On Saturday, Nov. 26,...
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

CATS services to run on reduced schedule for Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has announced which offices will be closed for the holiday and has released its operating schedule for Thursday and Friday. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The CATS...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Former WBTV chief meteorologist Eric Thomas remembers Jason Myers

Unbeknownst to most, Jason Myers volunteered at Arborbrook Christian Academy in Union County to teach students science. Thanksgiving is consistently one of the busiest traveling days for Americans. Family of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers releases statement following tragic helicopter crash. Updated: 6 hours ago. "Jason was the ‘Good News’ in...
WCNC

It's time to decorate for the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s time to get your decorations in order for the holidays. If you need ideas you are not alone. ArWorkshop is here to help us decorate for the holidays. ARWorkshop is a DIY workshop with lots of ideas to bring your creativity to life. The vision of ARWorkshop is to create an inspiring and charming boutique workshop that not only offers classes but sells unique and beautiful retail items. You don’t have to be an artist, they have all the tools and stencils you need, to get you started and crafting right away.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte family says 11-year-old daughter unreachable after not returning home from school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The parents of a Charlotte girl say she didn't come home after school on Tuesday, and police now have an active case in attempts to find her. The parents of 11-year-old Drakayla Ivey told WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday she was dropped off for classes at Alexander Graham Middle School. While her parents said the school said she attended that day, Drakayala did not come home Tuesday night.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CATS gets ready to restart some express bus routes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System will restart three express bus routes next week. The routes were discontinued during the pandemic. CATS goal is to get you from destination A to destination B, but lately, that hasn't always been the case. “Before the pandemic, everything was always...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning

GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
GASTONIA, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy