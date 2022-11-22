Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Related
Hundreds attend WBTV meteorologist’s visitation Friday evening
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
38 Charlotte firefighters control fire on East 7th Street
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood on Thanksgiving. The building was vacant at the time, according to the fire department. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The fire was showing from...
‘He really cared about everybody’: Retired chief meteorologist reflects on colleague killed in I-77 chopper crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There is a trove of memories of his time at WBTV Television on Eric Thomas’s coffee table. Thomas was chief meteorologist at the station for decades before retiring in December. As a retirement gift, he received a book filled with notes and pictures–some of which now hold a more […]
Expert Calls WBTV Helicopter Type “Squirrelly”
Tonight on Charlotte at Six we’re joined by helicopter pilot Don Evans, who flies the same model of helicopter that crashed yesterday, killing WBTV pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers.
qcnews.com
One shot in northeast Charlotte
A Charlotte EMT reported taking a person to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday. Authorities reported the shooting along Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte. There was no other information available. This is a breaking news story.
34th annual CPI Security Charlotte Turkey Trot held Thursday morning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Thanksgiving, you are often either in a family who runs in the morning or relaxes with mimosas. Thousands of people in the Queen City had their burn-in before some turkey Thursday at the annual CPI Security Charlotte Turkey Trot at South Park mall. Around 8,600...
WBTV
Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend, the family has announced. On Friday, Nov. 25, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located at 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road in Matthews, N.C. On Saturday, Nov. 26,...
CATS services to run on reduced schedule for Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has announced which offices will be closed for the holiday and has released its operating schedule for Thursday and Friday. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The CATS...
WBTV
Former WBTV chief meteorologist Eric Thomas remembers Jason Myers
Unbeknownst to most, Jason Myers volunteered at Arborbrook Christian Academy in Union County to teach students science. Thanksgiving is consistently one of the busiest traveling days for Americans. Family of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers releases statement following tragic helicopter crash. Updated: 6 hours ago. "Jason was the ‘Good News’ in...
WCNC
Charlotte area offering plenty of shopping options for Small Business Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After the rush of Black Friday, the shopping frenzy continues on Small Business Saturday. On Small Business Saturday, some of the best Charlotte-area businesses will have deals and offerings. It's a crucial day for some small businesses in our area as many are still recovering from the pandemic.
Deadly I-77 helicopter wreck witness: ‘Metal just crushing down’
Federal investigators are now working to determine what caused the fatal helicopter crash on Tuesday.
WCNC
It's time to decorate for the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s time to get your decorations in order for the holidays. If you need ideas you are not alone. ArWorkshop is here to help us decorate for the holidays. ARWorkshop is a DIY workshop with lots of ideas to bring your creativity to life. The vision of ARWorkshop is to create an inspiring and charming boutique workshop that not only offers classes but sells unique and beautiful retail items. You don’t have to be an artist, they have all the tools and stencils you need, to get you started and crafting right away.
Charlotte family says 11-year-old daughter unreachable after not returning home from school
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The parents of a Charlotte girl say she didn't come home after school on Tuesday, and police now have an active case in attempts to find her. The parents of 11-year-old Drakayla Ivey told WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday she was dropped off for classes at Alexander Graham Middle School. While her parents said the school said she attended that day, Drakayala did not come home Tuesday night.
WCNC
Fastest growing scam is happening on Facebook Marketplace, report says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As holiday shoppers hunt for the best deals online, a new study shows how scammers are trying to take advantage of them. An analysis by Been Verified of more than 165,000 complaints found that the fastest-growing scam in 2022 is on Facebook Marketplace. “Online purchases from...
West Charlotte neighbors on edge after apparent drive-by shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents of a west Charlotte neighborhood are on edge as suspects of what appeared to be a drive-by shooting are still at-large. Neighbors described the new single-family home community off of Old Moores Chapel Road as nice and quiet. However, around 11:07 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20,...
'That's how I'm remembering him' | Charlotte-area faith leaders mourn loss of 2 WBTV team members in helicopter crash
MINERAL SPRINGS, N.C. — The community continues to mourn the two lives cut tragically short in a helicopter crash in Charlotte Tuesday. WBTV-TV pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers' friends and colleagues have said both men had a strong faith. Each of them had a church they called home.
CATS gets ready to restart some express bus routes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System will restart three express bus routes next week. The routes were discontinued during the pandemic. CATS goal is to get you from destination A to destination B, but lately, that hasn't always been the case. “Before the pandemic, everything was always...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning
GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
Gaston College food pantry meets a growing need for students
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — This Thanksgiving, students at Gaston College are giving thanks for a campus that cares. Since 2011, Mo's Pantry has been a resource for students to gather food like canned goods and cereal as well as personal care items like shampoo and detergent all at no cost.
‘So angry’: Charlotte woman wants change after friend hurt in Colorado mass shooting
CHARLOTTE — As the nation comes to terms with the mass shooting at a Colorado nightclub over the weekend, we’re learning more about its connection to Charlotte. Five people were killed and 25 others were hurt at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. WXLV, an ABC...
Comments / 0