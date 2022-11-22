Read full article on original website
Related
Cops Blame Rats as 440 Pounds of Seized Cannabis Vanishes
Law enforcement in India claim that rats ate almost 440 pounds of seized cannabis that was being stored in police precincts. A court in the northern Uttar Pradesh state had asked for the weed captured from dealers to be produced as evidence in drug trafficking cases, but authorities said rodents had gobbled the lot. “Rats are tiny animals and they have no fear of the police,” the court said. “It’s difficult to protect the drug from them.” Judge Sanjay Chaudhary cited another case involving 860 pounds of confiscated marijuana in which police said “some” had been “eaten up by the rats.” Details remain hazy as to exactly how the latest disappearance took place without anyone noticing.Read it at BBC
China iPhone factory workers take the money and leave after protests
Employees are leaving a vast Foxconn iPhone factory in central China over working conditions and Covid restrictions, relieved to be taking pay-offs home after angry protests at the Taiwanese tech giant's plant. The workers are leaving the plant in Zhengzhou in the wake of bloody clashes with police, in which more than a dozen protesters were hurt, furious about Foxconn's failure to deliver promised bonuses, employees told AFP. "The contract suddenly changed and everyone was unhappy, in addition the previous incidents at Foxconn made everyone lose trust, so the protests happened," one female worker who wished to remain anonymous told AFP. Foxconn has been desperate to keep operations ticking along at the factory, the world's biggest manufacturer of iPhones, after a handful of Covid cases forced it to lock down the facility.
tobaccoreporter.com
Snus Lovers up in Arms After Leaked EU Tax Proposal
Swedish snus lovers are up in arms after the publication of a leaked document suggesting the EU wants to force Sweden to raise the tax on snus by 200 percent. The document, which was seen by the Swedish daily Aftonbladet, contains proposals for a new excise tax on tobacco. If...
Ecuador: a new nerve center for global drug trade
Ecuador has become an unlikely hub for the global drug trade, flooding the world with Colombian cocaine while bloodshed rages between a complex tapestry of local gangs backed by Mexican and European mafia. The Mexican and Balkan cartels have alliances with Colombian armed groups who organize the transport of drugs to Ecuador.
Drug Task Force Seize Opium Poppies Mistakenly Grown for Bridal Bouquet
"I know that there are so many other people who have these poppies in their backyard," the flower farmer told Newsweek.
tobaccoreporter.com
PMI to Produce Terea Sticks in South Korea
Phillip Morris International has started manufacturing Terea tobacco sticks for its IQOS Iluma heat-not-born (HnB) devices at its Yangsan plant in South Korea, reports The Korea Times. Unlike PMI’s Heets tobacco sticks, Terea sticks feature sealed tips that leave no residue, thus sparing consumers the inconvenience of cleaning their device...
tobaccoreporter.com
Vietnam Mulls Ban on Next-Generation Products
Vietnam’s health ministry has proposed a ban on next-generation tobacco products (NGPs), reports VN Express International. the country’s current law on tobacco harm prevention lacks provisions for e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products. According to Tran Thi Trang, deputy head of the Ministry of Health’s legislation department, a trial...
hstoday.us
142 Arrests in Action Against Criminal Website that Offered Spoofing Services
Judicial and law enforcement authorities in Europe, Australia, the United States, Ukraine, and Canada have taken down a website that allowed fraudsters to impersonate trusted corporations or contacts to access sensitive information from victims, a type of cybercrime known as ‘spoofing’. The website is believed to have caused an estimated worldwide loss in excess of $120 million.
americanmilitarynews.com
S. Korea fires bombs at mock N. Korean missile launcher in response to ICBM launch
The South Korean military on Friday conducted strike drills attacking a mock North Korean missile launcher with aerial laser-guided bombs, in response to North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile toward the East Sea. The live-fire drills were staged at Pilsung Range in Kangwon Province in the afternoon, about six hours after the North Korean missile was launched to waters off Japan at 10:15 a.m., according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Comments / 0