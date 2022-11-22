ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lydia Ko’s record-setting haul, one of the world’s most famous courses gets flooded, and one of the biggest golf sponsors gets embarrassed

By Alex Myers
Golf Digest
 3 days ago
Related
golfmagic.com

REVEALED: How much money Rory McIlroy has earned in 2022

So no major for Rory McIlroy in 2022 but the 33-year-old Northern Irishman has made quite simply a ridiculous amount of money. McIlroy finished the year as the World No.1 after a remarkably consistent season that was dominated by the off-course drama emanating from Greg Norman and LIV Golf. Despite...
Popculture

Tiger Woods Shares Good News About His Golf Future

It looks like Tiger Woods will play in more tournaments shortly. According to the Associated Press, the golf legend will compete in the PNC Championship next month with his son Charlie. The duo competed in the tournament last year and finished in second place behind Jon Daly and his son. The 2022 PNC Championship will take place from Dec. 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando and air on NBC.
golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith opens up on Adam Scott's LIV Golf dilemma

Cameron Smith says he's still not sure what stance Adam Scott is taking over LIV Golf but confirmed he has been "in the middle lane for so long". Scott - who has got Tiger Woods' legendary caddie Steve Williams back on the bag - has made absolutely no secret about his position over the breakaway tour.
SkySports

Jodi Ewart Shadoff battled back to claim maiden LPGA Tour title after career-threatening injury was worsened by a sneeze

For Jodi Ewart Shadoff, the path to her first Tour win was not an easy one to tread, with bizarre injuries becoming the biggest setback on her road to victory. The 34-year-old has been a regular face on the LGPA Tour for many years, but she could never quite get over the finish line, back problems and herniated discs setting her back over and over again.
golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson NO LONGER involved in The Match

Much like LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson was one of the masterminds of The Match, but lefty is no longer affiliated with the franchise. This is according a report by Sports Illustrated, who have spoken to the creator and producer Bryan Zuriff. In a statement to the publication, he said:. "Phil...
golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith whinges about OWGR issue at Aussie homecoming: "A pain!"

Cameron Smith's homecoming to Australia after LIV Golf concluded it's inaugural $255m season included a moan about lack of world ranking points. Smith is playing the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club this week. This is the first time he has returned to Australia since the beginning of...
Golf Digest

A Presidents Cup snub and a Masters invitation are motivating Lucas Herbert to finish 2022 strong

BRISBANE, Australia — Lucas Herbert thought he had a strong case to be a captain's pick for Trevor Immelman's International team in the lead up to last September’s Presidents Cup. Herbert had won the PGA Tour’s Bermuda Championship late in 2021, which came after two wins on the DP World Tour in the two years before that. The 26-year-old finished the 2021-22 PGA Tour season ranked No. 1 for strokes gained/putting, and he registered top-15 finishes at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills and Open Championship at St Andrews this year.
Golf Channel

From Atthaya Thitikul to Ashleigh Buhai, the biggest LPGA breakthroughs of 2022

First-time winners dominated the LPGA schedule in 2022. Some found success quickly, while others found long-awaited glory for the first time after making more than 100, or even 200, starts on the LPGA. With a record-tying 11 first-time winners this season, here’s a look back at some of the most memorable breakthrough performances of the year.
Golf Digest

A Hall of Famer ran an experiment on his own golf swing. These were the results

No golfer can escape the ravages of time. But 59-year-old Vijay Singh, who remains one of the hardest workers in golf, seems to be staving off their effects somewhat. As the years kept piling up, Singh began noticing an alarming—and relatable—trend in his golf swing: His drives started traveling shorter.
Golf.com

TaylorMade Stealth irons pair a Tour look with high-tech forgiveness

Every golfer outside the PGA Tour could stand a little help from their irons, which is why the game-improvement category dominates. For some players, however, the typical bulky build of these clubs is a turnoff. Not the new TaylorMade Stealth. The expected high tech is all here but in a...

