Lydia Ko’s record-setting haul, one of the world’s most famous courses gets flooded, and one of the biggest golf sponsors gets embarrassed

Read full article on original website
Related
Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf connection leads to harsh reality that will catch Tiger Woods’ attention
“The Match” has emerged as one of golf’s most popular events over the past few years. It is an event that pairs two sets of players against one another, and it has even featured athletes from other sports. However, Phil Mickelson will reportedly no longer be involved due to his connection with LIV Golf, per James Colgan.
golfmagic.com
REVEALED: How much money Rory McIlroy has earned in 2022
So no major for Rory McIlroy in 2022 but the 33-year-old Northern Irishman has made quite simply a ridiculous amount of money. McIlroy finished the year as the World No.1 after a remarkably consistent season that was dominated by the off-course drama emanating from Greg Norman and LIV Golf. Despite...
Popculture
Tiger Woods Shares Good News About His Golf Future
It looks like Tiger Woods will play in more tournaments shortly. According to the Associated Press, the golf legend will compete in the PNC Championship next month with his son Charlie. The duo competed in the tournament last year and finished in second place behind Jon Daly and his son. The 2022 PNC Championship will take place from Dec. 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando and air on NBC.
Golf Digest
Adam Scott is changing up more than his caddie to be ready for the 2023 season
BRISBANE, Australia — Adam Scott knows he will have to make a number of adjustments over the coming days, weeks and months as the Australian gears up for a new-look, condensed PGA Tour schedule in 2023. This week's Australian PGA Championship, where the former World No. 1 is playing,...
Golf.com
Lydia Ko’s massive season-earnings haul still falls short of this legend’s epic season
Last week was a pretty good one for Lydia Ko. The 25-year-old claimed her third LPGA Tour victory of the season, as well as a historic prize: the $2 million paycheck that came with it at the season-ending CME Championship. In addition to the sweet payday, Ko also took home...
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith opens up on Adam Scott's LIV Golf dilemma
Cameron Smith says he's still not sure what stance Adam Scott is taking over LIV Golf but confirmed he has been "in the middle lane for so long". Scott - who has got Tiger Woods' legendary caddie Steve Williams back on the bag - has made absolutely no secret about his position over the breakaway tour.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour winner SLAMS "totally disrespectful" LPGA players after CME controversy
Former PGA Tour winner and golf analyst Mark Lye has slammed the LPGA Tour players for being "totally disrespectful" for "not attending the special dinner" at the CME Group Tour Championship last week. Lye, who won the 1983 Bank of Boston Classic on the PGA Tour, took to Twitter to...
Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Returning to PNC Championship
The 15-time major champion will once again team up with his 13-year-old son, Charlie, in the PGA Tour's family team event.
SkySports
Jodi Ewart Shadoff battled back to claim maiden LPGA Tour title after career-threatening injury was worsened by a sneeze
For Jodi Ewart Shadoff, the path to her first Tour win was not an easy one to tread, with bizarre injuries becoming the biggest setback on her road to victory. The 34-year-old has been a regular face on the LGPA Tour for many years, but she could never quite get over the finish line, back problems and herniated discs setting her back over and over again.
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson NO LONGER involved in The Match
Much like LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson was one of the masterminds of The Match, but lefty is no longer affiliated with the franchise. This is according a report by Sports Illustrated, who have spoken to the creator and producer Bryan Zuriff. In a statement to the publication, he said:. "Phil...
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith whinges about OWGR issue at Aussie homecoming: "A pain!"
Cameron Smith's homecoming to Australia after LIV Golf concluded it's inaugural $255m season included a moan about lack of world ranking points. Smith is playing the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club this week. This is the first time he has returned to Australia since the beginning of...
Golf Digest
A Presidents Cup snub and a Masters invitation are motivating Lucas Herbert to finish 2022 strong
BRISBANE, Australia — Lucas Herbert thought he had a strong case to be a captain's pick for Trevor Immelman's International team in the lead up to last September’s Presidents Cup. Herbert had won the PGA Tour’s Bermuda Championship late in 2021, which came after two wins on the DP World Tour in the two years before that. The 26-year-old finished the 2021-22 PGA Tour season ranked No. 1 for strokes gained/putting, and he registered top-15 finishes at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills and Open Championship at St Andrews this year.
Golf Channel
From Atthaya Thitikul to Ashleigh Buhai, the biggest LPGA breakthroughs of 2022
First-time winners dominated the LPGA schedule in 2022. Some found success quickly, while others found long-awaited glory for the first time after making more than 100, or even 200, starts on the LPGA. With a record-tying 11 first-time winners this season, here’s a look back at some of the most memorable breakthrough performances of the year.
Golf Digest
A Hall of Famer ran an experiment on his own golf swing. These were the results
No golfer can escape the ravages of time. But 59-year-old Vijay Singh, who remains one of the hardest workers in golf, seems to be staving off their effects somewhat. As the years kept piling up, Singh began noticing an alarming—and relatable—trend in his golf swing: His drives started traveling shorter.
golfmagic.com
McGinley blasts strategic alliance critics: "It's not deserving and it hurts!"
Former Ryder Cup Europe captain Paul McGinley has hit back over claims the DP World Tour's strengthening of their ties with the PGA Tour is hurting the circuit as a result of LIV Golf. Even before the emergence of LIV Golf, the DP World Tour - formerly the European Tour...
Australian PGA Championship Turns Yellow In Memory Of Jarrod Lyle
Players and fans wear yellow at Royal Queensland to honour late Australian golfer and raise money for cancer charity
Golf.com
Ping’s PLD program transformed Tour pros’ putting, and now it can do the same for yours
When Viktor Hovland needed a putter, he reached out to Ping and worked extensively with their engineering team to create a fully customized PLD DS72 mallet that’s been in his bag for all three of his PGA Tour wins. “I was using a counterbalanced putter from another manufacturer at...
Scott trails by 1 at Australian PGA; Cameron Smith 3 back
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Adam Scott shot a 5-under 66 on Thursday after a 6 a.m. tee time to trail by one stroke after the first round of the Australian PGA championship at Royal Queensland. Three other Australians shot 65s in the afternoon groups — Min Woo Lee, Jason...
Golf.com
TaylorMade Stealth irons pair a Tour look with high-tech forgiveness
Every golfer outside the PGA Tour could stand a little help from their irons, which is why the game-improvement category dominates. For some players, however, the typical bulky build of these clubs is a turnoff. Not the new TaylorMade Stealth. The expected high tech is all here but in a...
Get 20% Off All Second Hand Golf Clubs During Black Friday
Get 20% off all second hand golf clubs at GolfClubs4Cash during Black Friday
Comments / 0