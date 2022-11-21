Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay Co. Humane Society fundraising for expansion
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local animal shelter is raising funds for a new building that will offer more space to their dogs. The Clay County Humane Society is trying to raise a total of $350,000. The shelter says it will use the funds to construct another building behind its current facility that will be able to house 40 dog kennels.
Decking the ‘halls’ of Deming Park
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Parks Department will kick off its Christmas in the Park program on December 1. Christmas in the Park is held in Deming Park in Terre Haute, with a lighting ceremony held on the first day starting at 6 p.m. Santa will be in attendance to take photos with kids and families immediately after the ceremony.
THFD warns residents to be safe ahead of the holidays
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thanksgiving is typically a time for food and celebration, but according to the Terre Haute Fire Department, it can also be dangerous if you’re not paying attention. If you’re cooking a turkey with a fryer or smoker, make sure to do it outside...
Preparations underway for Small Business Saturday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – This past year has been one of the most challenging years ever for small business owners. From supply chain issues to navigating record high inflation, 2022 has presented a tough test to small business owners. However, this weekend should provide some much needed relief.
Regional Hospital celebrates facility improvements
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local hospital is celebrating the completion of a project that’s been months in the making. Terre Haute Regional Hospital has remodeled its catheterization laboratory. The project brings new state-of-the-art technology that officials say will provide faster, more accurate, care. Tony K Nasser...
Economy impacts holiday travel plans
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Last year, during the Thanksgiving period, Indiana State Police worked 12 fatal wrecks in the state. Hoping to reduce that number, ISP will have extra patrols out. According to AAA, 49 million people are expected to travel by car during the holidays. But some...
Vigo School Board President discusses superintendent search
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Dr. Rob Haworth announced his decision to retire from his role as the Vigo County Schools superintendent last week, many wondered what the next steps would be for finding the replacement. Stacy Killion, the president of the board, began searching for the answers. “The...
THPD officer sentenced to probation for assault, resigns
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute police officer was charged, sentenced, and placed on formal probation for three crimes committed on July 30. Former Terre Haute Police Department Officer, Trevor Singer, was charged with two counts of battery (a class B misdemeanor) and one count of public nudity (a class C misdemeanor) on Nov. 22. In accordance with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office, Singer pleaded guilty to all three charges and was sentenced in Terre Haute City Court. According to a statement from Terre Haute Police Department Cheif, Shawn Keen, Singer resigned from his position with the Terre Haute Police Department just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 22.
Cayuga man sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison
CAYUGA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- A Cayuga man has been sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison, after pleading guilting to distribution and receipt of child sexual abuse material. According to court documents, Homeland Security Investigations special agents were conducting undercover chat operations on the social media application KIK.
Clay City man charged with attempted murder
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on...
ISP: Driver caught going 101 mph while impaired
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police charged a Linton man with reckless driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated after a trooper clocked him driving 101 mph, according to a news release. According to the ISP release, a trooper clocked a vehicle that was traveling 101 around...
