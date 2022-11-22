ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Driver Was Asleep When He Hit 25 L.A. Sheriff’s Dept Recruits, Attorney Says

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnV3a_0jK6L7Z400
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty

The wrong-way driver accused of crashing his car into 25 law enforcement recruits in California was asleep at the wheel, his attorney claims. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested on charges of attempted murder of peace officers, and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said there were signs Gutierrez intentionally sped up to hit the recruits. “He’s a good kid that fell asleep on his way to work early in the morning,” his attorney, Alexandra Kazarian, said. Kazarian said she has “no idea” why Villanueva said that authorities have probable cause to believe the crash was intentional, noting Gutierrez’s sobriety and toxicology reports came back negative. The attorney also shot down claims Gutierrez was a disgruntled recruit himself as “completely incorrect.” Four recruits remain in critical condition from the crash, with one in “grave condition,” according to police. Gutierrez was released from custody on Thursday as authorities continue their investigation.

Read it at Los Angele Times

Comments / 13

Cathy Castro
3d ago

Let the investigation play out here. If he fell asleep, then he did & a horrible tragic accident occurred as a result. If there is Real Evidence, other than what VillaNueva is assuming , pointing to INTENT, then let it be brought forth.

Reply
2
Jan Smedley
3d ago

I heard he said at the scene ran into them on purpose. got an attorney pretty fast didn't he.

Reply
4
Related
CBS LA

1 person dead in Whittier crash, mother and child hospitalized

One person was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Whittier.The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at 2050 Workman Mill Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.The victim was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A mother and a child who were in the other vehicle were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their current conditions were unknown.The victim died at the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been released. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
WHITTIER, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD detective faces charge of attempted possession of silencer

A veteran Los Angeles police detective was facing a felony charge for trying to purchase a silencer from China, authorities said Thursday. Investigators began looking at 48-year-old Luke Walden, a detective with the Gangs and Narcotics Division, and 24-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department after U.S. Customs intercepted the silencer in April 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 killed in deadly Whittier crash

Authorities are investigating after a violent crash left one person dead in Whittier on Friday afternoon. The deadly collision happened near 2050 S Workman Mill Road around 3:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Images from Sky5 show the two vehicles involved completely destroyed after the crash. The impact left a ton […]
WHITTIER, CA
Law & Crime

California Man Wanted for Fatally Shooting Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend Following Domestic Violence Report and Car Chase

A murder suspect who police say fatally shot his daughter’s ex-boyfriend during the aftermath of a car chase in Southern California is on the lam. Jose G. Mendoza, 59, shot 26-year-old Giovannie Gutierrez on Monday in the city of Palmdale after arriving at a two-car collision involving Gutierrez and Mendoza’s daughter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A press release issued Tuesday warns that Mendoza is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun “and should not be approached.”
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

2 arrested in 405 Freeway shooting between robbery suspects, victim

LOS ANGELES - Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery that led to a car-to-car shooting on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Monday, snarling traffic for hours. It happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-405 north of Victory Boulevard. According to the California Highway Patrol,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Wrong Way Driver Arrested for Possible DUI

Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls around 12:34 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, regarding a wrong-way traffic collision on the northbound 57 Freeway at Diamond Bar Boulevard in the city of Diamond Bar. Once...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes into Back of Semi; 1 Killed, 1 Critically Injured

City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle collision involving a semi, trapped both occupants with one deceased around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Industry Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with two people trapped inside a vehicle on the 14900 block of East Don Julian Road and Ninth Avenue in the City of Industry.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

1 dead after stabbing on LA Metro

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man died after he was found with stab wounds on a Metro platform near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, officials said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department discovered the victim just after 1:15 a.m. on Fifth...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
109K+
Followers
35K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy