Driver Was Asleep When He Hit 25 L.A. Sheriff’s Dept Recruits, Attorney Says

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty

The wrong-way driver accused of crashing his car into 25 law enforcement recruits in California was asleep at the wheel, his attorney claims. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested on charges of attempted murder of peace officers, and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said there were signs Gutierrez intentionally sped up to hit the recruits. “He’s a good kid that fell asleep on his way to work early in the morning,” his attorney, Alexandra Kazarian, said. Kazarian said she has “no idea” why Villanueva said that authorities have probable cause to believe the crash was intentional, noting Gutierrez’s sobriety and toxicology reports came back negative. The attorney also shot down claims Gutierrez was a disgruntled recruit himself as “completely incorrect.” Four recruits remain in critical condition from the crash, with one in “grave condition,” according to police. Gutierrez was released from custody on Thursday as authorities continue their investigation.

Read it at Los Angele Times