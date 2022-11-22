Restaurant industry poll predicts rising prices and closures if 'Adopt and Amend' ruling stands unchanged

A friendly stroll through pheasant territory along a paved path in the shadow of the Detroit skyline. A short loop through wetlands, imagining the path of a water drop at Columbus County Park in St. Clair County. A 3.2 mile hike through the hardwoods of Cascade Peace Park in Kent County. These are a few of the organized events planned Friday in Michigan as part of the “OptOutside” movement. Originally launched by the retailer REI, which traditionally closes during the Black Friday sales frenzy, the movement encourages people to avoid stores and opt instead for the outdoors.

