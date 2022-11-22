Restaurant industry poll predicts rising prices and closures if 'Adopt and Amend' ruling stands unchanged

Read full article on original website
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
Michigan drops more than 10 places in hospital safety ranking
(The Center Square) – Michigan’s hospital safety standings with the Leapfrog Group plummeted from 5th to 19th place this year, between the spring 2022 and fall 2022 rankings. The Great Lakes State’s portion of hospitals with an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog decreased from 50.6% in the spring...
michiganradio.org
U of M economists say state government better prepared for mild recession than before Great Recession
Because of higher-than-expected tax revenues, as well as federal money from the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the State of Michigan has a lot of money banked away. The old adage about the economy is: When the nation gets a cold, Michigan gets pneumonia. With a mild...
michiganradio.org
Auchter's Art: A problem at the core of the core
The upcoming lame duck session of the Michigan legislature presents a rare opportunity for real bipartisanship. The re-elected Governor Whitmer and the outgoing Republican legislative leadership have hinted around at some possibilities. Two items of note — the desperate need to shore up Michigan's mental health treatment capabilities and various tax cuts.
This Company Owns More Land Than Anyone Else in Michigan
Some people only need a few acres to be happy while major corporations for some reason seem to gobble up thousands and thousands of acres. If you're looking to purchase land in Michigan, you don't have to go far. There are tens of thousands of properties and rural land for sale in the state.
wcmu.org
One in six Michigan restaurant and bar owners say they may close if a court order takes effect
An industry poll finds roughly one in six Michigan bars and restaurants may have to close if a court ruling increasing Michigan’s minimum wage takes effect. Last summer, the Michigan Court of Claims ruled the Legislature violated the state constitution when it adopted a ballot proposal to increase the minimum wage, and amended it to delay wage increases.
Detroit News
How a longtime organizer helped power Michigan Democrats' historic wins
Lansing — Michigan Democrats' path to historic victories earlier this month might run in part through Virginia, where four decades ago a child started campaigning door to door at the age of 9 with family members. That girl was Lavora Barnes, who went on to become chairwoman of the...
$550,000 equity consulting, vaping and motion detectors removed from Michigan schools' COVID spending
(The Center Square) – Nineteen vape detectors, $550,000 in equity coaching, motion sensors, and metal detectors are some items deleted from Michigan schools’ initial COVID spending plans. The Center Square discovered the removed spending by filing more than 100 records requests to school districts statewide in an attempt to learn how schools plan to spend more than $6 billion in recovery pandemic funds. Kevin Walters, supervisor of Grants Coordination and...
Michigan redistricting advocates tout new process after first election under new maps
The 2022 midterm elections featured a number of competitive congressional and legislative races across the state, from Traverse City to Midland and from Grand Rapids to Downriver. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who won reelection by 11 points, will enter her second term with a 56-54 Democratic majority in the House and a 20-18 Democratic upper […] The post Michigan redistricting advocates tout new process after first election under new maps appeared first on Michigan Advance.
michiganradio.org
Following the frenzy of Black Friday, state promotes Small Business Saturday
Michigan retailers are hoping to capitalize on Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday started as a way to promote local businesses following the Black Friday frenzied sales the day after Thanksgiving. This year, it comes with an official declaration. Governor Gretchen Whitmer dubbed November 26 "Small Business Saturday" across the...
Michigan House speaker scoffs at GOP request for 2022 election probe
House Speaker Jason Wentworth did not entertain attempts by members of his own party to launch an investigation into results of Michigan’s most recent midterm, writing in a letter to the lawmaker insisting on the probe that the request itself “sounds like … this investigation would be an empty exercise.”
michiganradio.org
Canvassing boards in all 83 of Michigan's counties have certified their local election results
Canvassing boards in each of Michigan’s 83 counties have wrapped up their work certifying this month’s election results. It’s their job to look at precinct returns from every polling place in the county, compare them to voter records, and figure out any discrepancies that may arise. Washtenaw...
michiganradio.org
Avoiding the stores, and opting for the outdoors this Black Friday in Michigan
A friendly stroll through pheasant territory along a paved path in the shadow of the Detroit skyline. A short loop through wetlands, imagining the path of a water drop at Columbus County Park in St. Clair County. A 3.2 mile hike through the hardwoods of Cascade Peace Park in Kent County. These are a few of the organized events planned Friday in Michigan as part of the “OptOutside” movement. Originally launched by the retailer REI, which traditionally closes during the Black Friday sales frenzy, the movement encourages people to avoid stores and opt instead for the outdoors.
The Barnyards & Farmyards of Michigan: 1890-1922
The call for the fowl to come and git it... If you grew up on a farm, you know the appeal. If you visited a relative that owned a farm, it was always fun. I always enjoyed visiting my uncle's farm, where my cousins and I would feed the chickens, pigs, horses...and just have a great time horsin' around the barnyard.
117 Break-ins Reported in Michigan, Regulators Warn of Increased Criminal Activity
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The state's authorized cannabis firms were alerted to a rise in criminal activity via a notice that Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) released on November 21.
Conservation officers may be granted authority to address mental health emergencies under bill
Michigan lawmakers are working on what they call a “common sense” solution to an issue which has left the hands of conservation officers tied for years. Senate Bill 1172 would give conservation officers the same authority as state police to take a person in need of a mental health evaluation into protective custody.
Muskegon Will See Michigan’s First Bar, Dispensary, and Live Music Venue in 2023
The cannabis industry in Michigan has sure come a long way since we first adopted medical marijuana policies in 2008! Now that both medical and recreational marijuana is legal in the Mitten it seems like you'll find a dispensary located on nearly every corner. However, one thing we don't have...
wemu.org
Michigan reports a large drop in COVID-19 cases, but a doubling of deaths
Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a puzzling set of numbers as they track COVID-19 impacts this week. The health department says Michigan’s COVID-19 cases are continuing to fall, but COVID-related deaths are climbing. In the latest data, state officials say they saw a 30%...
25 Michigan hospitals earned lower safety grades in 2022. How did yours score?
Michigan hospitals scored slightly worse on the latest safety report card from The Leapfrog Group, with fewer “A’s” and more “C’s” than previous iterations of the bi-annual assessment. Among 81 of the state’s hospitals, 25 received an overall “A” grade, 28 received a “B”...
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
