Restaurant industry poll predicts rising prices and closures if 'Adopt and Amend' ruling stands unchanged

By Michigan Radio
michiganradio.org
 3 days ago
illegitimate Joe
3d ago

Here we go again raising the minimum wage again, equals restaurants closing, higher prices on food and drinks for the American taxpayers to pay, and for what most of them get your order wrong, lousy service, That's the Looney left way I guess.

Related
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Auchter's Art: A problem at the core of the core

The upcoming lame duck session of the Michigan legislature presents a rare opportunity for real bipartisanship. The re-elected Governor Whitmer and the outgoing Republican legislative leadership have hinted around at some possibilities. Two items of note — the desperate need to shore up Michigan's mental health treatment capabilities and various tax cuts.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

$550,000 equity consulting, vaping and motion detectors removed from Michigan schools' COVID spending

(The Center Square) – Nineteen vape detectors, $550,000 in equity coaching, motion sensors, and metal detectors are some items deleted from Michigan schools’ initial COVID spending plans. The Center Square discovered the removed spending by filing more than 100 records requests to school districts statewide in an attempt to learn how schools plan to spend more than $6 billion in recovery pandemic funds. Kevin Walters, supervisor of Grants Coordination and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan redistricting advocates tout new process after first election under new maps

The 2022 midterm elections featured a number of competitive congressional and legislative races across the state, from Traverse City to Midland and from Grand Rapids to Downriver. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who won reelection by 11 points, will enter her second term with a 56-54 Democratic majority in the House and a 20-18 Democratic upper […] The post Michigan redistricting advocates tout new process after first election under new maps appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Following the frenzy of Black Friday, state promotes Small Business Saturday

Michigan retailers are hoping to capitalize on Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday started as a way to promote local businesses following the Black Friday frenzied sales the day after Thanksgiving. This year, it comes with an official declaration. Governor Gretchen Whitmer dubbed November 26 "Small Business Saturday" across the...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Avoiding the stores, and opting for the outdoors this Black Friday in Michigan

A friendly stroll through pheasant territory along a paved path in the shadow of the Detroit skyline. A short loop through wetlands, imagining the path of a water drop at Columbus County Park in St. Clair County. A 3.2 mile hike through the hardwoods of Cascade Peace Park in Kent County. These are a few of the organized events planned Friday in Michigan as part of the “OptOutside” movement. Originally launched by the retailer REI, which traditionally closes during the Black Friday sales frenzy, the movement encourages people to avoid stores and opt instead for the outdoors.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

The Barnyards & Farmyards of Michigan: 1890-1922

The call for the fowl to come and git it... If you grew up on a farm, you know the appeal. If you visited a relative that owned a farm, it was always fun. I always enjoyed visiting my uncle's farm, where my cousins and I would feed the chickens, pigs, horses...and just have a great time horsin' around the barnyard.
MICHIGAN STATE
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
