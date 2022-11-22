David Andrews might be closer to returning than we thought

Don’t close the door on David Andrews playing just yet.

After the Patriots listed him as a “DNP” for Monday’s hypothetical short-week practice session, the center was back at practice on Tuesday – the team’s only official practice of the week. Not only that, he was jogging around like a man who didn’t look like he had to be helped off the field during last Sunday’s win over the Jets.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport originally reported the thigh injury Andrews suffered might be season-ending . It sure doesn’t look that way judging by how well he was moving Tuesday.

Now, does that mean he could play on Thursday? It’s certainly not impossible, but it feels unlikely.

Unless Andrews somehow practiced in full Tuesday, it seems likely he’ll get tagged with a “limited” designation and could be seen as “questionable” going into Thanksgiving night against the Minnesota Vikings. Is that enough time to see if he’s fully healed? Probably not.

It’s more probable the Patriots would hold him out for one more week and then either try to get Andrews back against the Buffalo Bills at home the following Thursday – goodness knows they’ll need him for that one – or take the mini-bye week to let him rest and bring him back three Mondays from now against the Arizona Cardinals.

Either way, it’s hard not to feel optimistic about Andrews’ prospects of playing for the Patriots again sooner rather than later, which is great news for an offensive line that needs all the help it can get.

On a less good note, tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) was not spotted during the brief media window at practice.