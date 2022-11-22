Read full article on original website
Muriel Lascola Cavat
Muriel Lascola Cavat passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, surrounded by her family, at her residence in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 94. She was born on Sunday, July 15, 1928, in New Orleans, Louisiana, was a longtime resident of Meraux, and a resident of Ponchatoula since, 2005. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother, who adored her family and spoiled them rotten every chance she would get. Her favorite pastime was bowling and spending time with her bowling alley families at Arabi Bowl and Tangi Lanes.
James Vernell Hamilton
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Monday night November 21, 2022 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. He was retired from Avondale Shipyards and also worked for many years at the bag factory of Crown Zellerbach. James was a true “jack-of’all-trades” as he could do any handy-man job, mechanical or electrical work. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy stationed on the U.S.S. Buck during the Korean War. He was a longtime active member of Lawrence Creek Missionary Baptist Church that loved the Lord and was always very strong in his faith. James served his church family as a Sunday School teacher, church clerk and choir director, as he had a great love for gospel music throughout his life. He enjoyed farming his property with beef cattle after having a dairy farm in the years prior. James was forever a loving husband, father and grandfather that cherished the time spent with his family and grandchildren.
Leon Vincent Latino, Sr.
Leon Vincent Latino, Sr., of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Lakeview Medical Center at the age of 80. He was born on Wednesday, April 1, 1942, in Hammond, Louisiana. Leon was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He graduated from Independence High School, helped his family in their strawberry farm and worked at Ross and Wallace Paper Company.
Leo Jackson
Leo Jackson, 79, resident of Los Angeles, CA, passed away October 5, 2022. Funeral service Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St., Hammond, LA. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
Gonzales, Bergeron selected as Woman & Man of the Year by Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa
Earlier this week, Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa announced their annual Man and Woman of the Year winners for 2022. This year, the organization chose to "recognize two selfless, giving, compassionate individuals: Carlee White Gonzales and Chief Edwin Bergeron, Jr., our 2022-2023 Woman and Man of the Year!" Gonzales was recently...
One dead following shooting in Fluker
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
LOSFM: Three Tangipahoa Parish arson cases result in arrests
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has made arrests in three separate arson investigations, one dating back as far as 2018. Datril Nichols, 47, has been booked on one count each of Simple Arson and Taking of a Motor Vehicle in connection with an Independence car fire in August 2022.
