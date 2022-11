MIAMI, Fla. – A late surge in the second half allowed the University of Massachusetts women's basketball team to force overtime, coming out on top with a 100-83 victory over Drake University at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center on Friday afternoon for its fourth straight win. After a 5-0 run to end regulation, The Minutewomen continued with a 17-0 run in overtime to score 100 points, marking the first 100-point contest for the program since December 7, 2017 (Fisher College – W, 121-38).

