ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox, Yankees Reportedly Could Ignite Bidding War For Premier Pitcher

By Scott Neville
Inside The Red Sox
Inside The Red Sox
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bYqjE_0jK6Hu9E00

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees reportedly made contact with the same pitcher, which could result in a big-market bidding war.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are known for their historic rivalry that has spanned over a century.

Now it appears that the two big-market franchises could be taking their clash into the offseason , for one of the most-hyped players in the current free-agent class.

"The Red Sox and Yankees have made contact with Kodai Senga's representatives, sources confirm," MLB.com's Jon Morosi tweeted Monday. "Senga, 29, is not attached to posting fees or draft pick compensation, which has broadened his marketplace. (The Athletic's) Ken Rosenthal reported the (New York) Mets and (San Diego) Padres have met with him."

Many consider Senga, the top international free agent on the market, to be just a tier below the likes of Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón.

One difference between most of the high-end pitchers available and Senga is that the latter does not have the aforementioned qualifying offer attached to him, which is a big advantage for any of the six teams -- including the Red Sox and Yankees -- who have harsh penalties for going over the luxury tax last season.

The Red Sox would have to forfeit their second-round pick, fifth-round pick, and $1 million of international spending money to sign anyone with a QO. that would not be the case here.

Senga posted an 11-6 record in the Nippon Professional Baseball League this season with a 1.94 ERA, 156-to-49 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a .200 batting average against in 144 innings across 22 games.

The 29-year-old's fastball touched 101.9 mph earlier this year, and his splitter has such a devastating dropoff that people are calling it a "ghost fork" pitch. He also features a cutter and slider.

It would make sense for Boston to pursue Senga and Eovaldi primarily, as they are both affordable and do not require additional compensation to the league.

At the GM meetings, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom spoke highly of the highly-touted Japanese ace .

"Super-talented, athletic, power stuff. Just a really impressive arm.”

Based on both Bloom's tenure and the reports of the Red Sox not wanting to go all-in on the top of the pitching market, Senga's price tag could exceed what the organization is willing to spend, but those limits are self-induced and the team could easily break their own rules to acquire the mighty international star. The money is there, it's just a matter of how they want to allocate it.

The one big advantage for Boston over the rest of the big-market teams is that they appear to be especially motivated to avoid players with qualifying offers. They may be more willing to slightly overspend if it means they can save substantial draft and pool money penalties.

It could come down to a Red Sox-Yankees bidding war, but there will be several other teams involved.

More MLB: Red Sox Fans Will Love Latest Reported Contract News With Rafael Devers

Comments / 15

Richard Rhody Report
3d ago

The Red Sox don't have the money to compete with the Yankees! Period end of discussion!!!! The Yankees can buy and sell the red Sox 10x over!

Reply(13)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down

The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Aaron Judge rumors: Giants, Dodgers could be in trouble

The New York Yankees fanbase won’t like this latest update regarding Aaron Judge’s visit with the San Francisco Giants, but it also gives them reason to remain hopeful. Aaron Judge is the top free agent available this MLB offseason, and understandably so. He did win the AL MVP award after breaking the league’s single-season home run record with the New York Yankees. Now, he is making his rounds as a free agent, and Yankees fans are worried that he might sign elsewhere.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League

The Boston Red Sox will be facing off with a familiar slugger in 2023. The Los Angeles Angles made a big splash Tuesday night acquiring outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers for a package centered around right-handed pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero along with left-handed minor leaguer Adam Seminaris.
BOSTON, MA
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season

One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Report: Yankees in contact with Verlander, Senga, Rodon

The New York Yankees are interested in doing more than re-signing Aaron Judge this offseason. New York has been in contact with free-agent starters Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, and Carlos Rodon in an attempt to boost its rotation ahead of the 2023 season, reports the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

Phillies give out $296,255 as part of 2022 postseason pool

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- A full share for National League champion Philadelphia Phillies came to $296,255. The Phillies divided $25.8 million into 72 full shares, 15.03 partial shares and $20,000 in cash awards. The Phillies' eight postseason home games generated $78 million in economic impact for Philadelphia, which included $49 million spent in Philadelphia.Meanwhile, a full postseason share for the World Series champion Houston Astros totaled a record $516,347 from a player pool of $107.5 million, also a record in the first season the playoffs were expanded to 12 teams.The Astros split $38.7 million into 59 full shares, 14.14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Happy Thanksgiving!

One of the pieces of the combined no-hitter and one of the very few lefties in the bullpen, Joely Rodríguez is moving on to Boston after signing a one-year deal with the Red Sox. The Mets are still seen as the favorites to sign Jacob deGrom, especially now since...
BOSTON, NY
Inside The Red Sox

Inside The Red Sox

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
155
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRedSox brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Boston Red Sox.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/red-sox

Comments / 0

Community Policy