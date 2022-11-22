Read full article on original website
Governors Whitmer, DeWine wager hometown pizza and pop ahead of massive UM-OSU game
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - How about a little bet to go along with rivalry week ahead of the Michigan-Ohio State football game?. Governors Gretchen Whitmer and Mike DeWine have placed a friendly wager for a very unfriendly game, which kicks off college football on Saturday,. Should the Wolverines win...
Howard scores 19, Michigan turns back Jackson State 78-68
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jett Howard scored 19 points, making 4 of 7 3-pointers, and Michigan tuned up for a key non-conference stretch by defeating Jackson State 78-68 on Wednesday night. Terrance Williams scored 11 points and Kobe Bufkin added 10 points for the...
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Everything to know about The Game on Saturday, Nov. 26
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It all comes down to this Saturday. This is the way it's supposed to be for two superpowers on the College Football stage in Michigan and Ohio State. The winner of The Game on Saturday goes to the Big Ten Championship. The loser…well, likely says goodbyes to any hopes of playing for a national championship.
Seven MSU football players charged with assault after Michigan Stadium tunnel brawl
ANN ARBOR, Mich.(FOX 2) - The Washtenaw County Prosecutor is moving forward with charges against seven Michigan State University football players after a brawl that took place after a game against the University of Michigan. The charges include six misdemeanors and one felony against cornerback Khary Crump. MSU had already...
Go inside beautiful Detroit homes during Palmer Woods Home Holiday Tours
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit homes during Palmer Woods Home Holiday Tours. Five homes will be open for guests to see their architecture, while a soirée will be held at a sixth home Dec. 3. Door-to-door shuttles to each home start at the 12th Precinct Police Station at 1441 W. Seven Mile Rd.
No charges against Detroit police who killed Porter Burks
The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday that charges will not be filed against the Detroit police officers who shot and killed Porter Burks. The 20-year-old was armed with a knife and in the middle of a mental health crisis when he began running toward officers and was shot.
Vigil for social justice advocate • Lithium wheelchair battery sparks blaze • Detroit paratransit in limbo
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - The Detroit City Council rejected a contract with an out-of-state company to provide transportation options to disabled Detroit citizens in a dramatic vote this week. After initially approving the $50 million contract with Transdev by a 5-3 vote, the council reversed course after District 6 Councilwoman...
'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' being filmed in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Stunt driving, simulated car crashes, smoke effects, and maybe even some sparks are expected during the filming of a new movie in downtown Detroit. According to a film notice that was posted by a reporter on Twitter, the upcoming movie "Beverly Hills: Axel F" is being filmed in Detroit over the next week. The film is being produced by Netflix.
Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
'Biggest bar night of the year' underway but police caution to enjoy responsibly
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Thanksgiving break is here, which of course means Wednesday night's reputation as the 'biggest bar night of the year.'. "Lots of good beer I guess is one of the pretty good traditions before Thanksgiving," said Melissa Petracaj. Just one of the trimmings before the turkey during...
Detroit Police release pictures related to shooting of two boys near Campus Martius Christmas tree lighting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department has release surveillance photos as they search for a suspect wanted in the shooting of two 15-year-olds on Friday near Campus Martius. Detroit Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the neck at Michigan Avenue and Griswold Street in Downtown Detroit,...
Icelandair launches flights from Detroit to Iceland
ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Icelandair announced it would be adding seasonal flights from Detroit Metro Airport to Reykjavík, Iceland. According to a news release, the flights will begin May 18, 2023, with four weekly non-stop flights through October 30, 2023. Flight 872 will depart to Iceland at 8:30...
SB I-275 going down to 1 lane in Wayne County; expect major delays
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Only one lane on southbound I-275 will be open through mid-December as part of the ongoing freeway rebuilding project. Crews will be switching traffic onto the newly built lanes of southbound I-275 from 6 Mile Road to Eureka Road beginning Nov. 30. This will include work on 20 entrance/exit ramps and moving barrier walls along 14 miles of the construction zone. Ramp closures start Nov. 23.
Person of interest wanted after Eastpointe shooting during fight
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe police are looking for a person of interest after a shooting Tuesday. Police said Savion Jackson, 20, was believed to be one of several people involved in the incident in the 23000 block of David, but they did not say who the shooter was.
Macomb County 7-month-old starved to death, mom sentenced to 27 years
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a woman has been sentenced to spend at least 27 years in prison for the starvation death of her own 7-month-old son. Shantavia Hayden was convicted of second-degree murder in September after a two-week-long trial.
Elderly woman dead after blaze tears through Southfield home
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 91-year-old woman perished in a house fire in Southfield early Thanksgiving Day after a blaze tore through the structure. Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said multiple stations responded to the blaze, which was reported at 29000 Leemoor Road Thursday morning. When they arrived, they...
Woman sentenced for role in kidnapping of teen at Ferndale gas station
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to probation Tuesday for her role in the kidnapping of a Ferndale girl a year ago. The aiding and abetting kidnapping charge against Jessica Quick was dropped after she pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
Thanksgiving Day tragedy after family argument turns violent, ends in deadly crash
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - One Macomb County family is reeling after a tragedy that started as an argument, escalated to a shooting before ending in a head-on collision on I-94 on Thanksgiving Day. Roseville police said a shooting occurred during a family fight at a townhome Thursday. A person...
Head-on collision on I-94 started with family dispute, Roseville police say
One person is dead after crashing in a head-on collision on I-94 on Thanksgiving Day. Police say the driver had left his home after a family argument in Roseville.
