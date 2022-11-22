ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Howard scores 19, Michigan turns back Jackson State 78-68

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jett Howard scored 19 points, making 4 of 7 3-pointers, and Michigan tuned up for a key non-conference stretch by defeating Jackson State 78-68 on Wednesday night. Terrance Williams scored 11 points and Kobe Bufkin added 10 points for the...
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Everything to know about The Game on Saturday, Nov. 26

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It all comes down to this Saturday. This is the way it's supposed to be for two superpowers on the College Football stage in Michigan and Ohio State. The winner of The Game on Saturday goes to the Big Ten Championship. The loser…well, likely says goodbyes to any hopes of playing for a national championship.
No charges against Detroit police who killed Porter Burks

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday that charges will not be filed against the Detroit police officers who shot and killed Porter Burks. The 20-year-old was armed with a knife and in the middle of a mental health crisis when he began running toward officers and was shot.
'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' being filmed in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Stunt driving, simulated car crashes, smoke effects, and maybe even some sparks are expected during the filming of a new movie in downtown Detroit. According to a film notice that was posted by a reporter on Twitter, the upcoming movie "Beverly Hills: Axel F" is being filmed in Detroit over the next week. The film is being produced by Netflix.
Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
Icelandair launches flights from Detroit to Iceland

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Icelandair announced it would be adding seasonal flights from Detroit Metro Airport to Reykjavík, Iceland. According to a news release, the flights will begin May 18, 2023, with four weekly non-stop flights through October 30, 2023. Flight 872 will depart to Iceland at 8:30...
SB I-275 going down to 1 lane in Wayne County; expect major delays

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Only one lane on southbound I-275 will be open through mid-December as part of the ongoing freeway rebuilding project. Crews will be switching traffic onto the newly built lanes of southbound I-275 from 6 Mile Road to Eureka Road beginning Nov. 30. This will include work on 20 entrance/exit ramps and moving barrier walls along 14 miles of the construction zone. Ramp closures start Nov. 23.
Person of interest wanted after Eastpointe shooting during fight

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe police are looking for a person of interest after a shooting Tuesday. Police said Savion Jackson, 20, was believed to be one of several people involved in the incident in the 23000 block of David, but they did not say who the shooter was.
Macomb County 7-month-old starved to death, mom sentenced to 27 years

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a woman has been sentenced to spend at least 27 years in prison for the starvation death of her own 7-month-old son. Shantavia Hayden was convicted of second-degree murder in September after a two-week-long trial.
Elderly woman dead after blaze tears through Southfield home

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 91-year-old woman perished in a house fire in Southfield early Thanksgiving Day after a blaze tore through the structure. Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said multiple stations responded to the blaze, which was reported at 29000 Leemoor Road Thursday morning. When they arrived, they...
Woman sentenced for role in kidnapping of teen at Ferndale gas station

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to probation Tuesday for her role in the kidnapping of a Ferndale girl a year ago. The aiding and abetting kidnapping charge against Jessica Quick was dropped after she pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
