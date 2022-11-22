Read full article on original website
Netflix is making a 'AAA PC game' at its new studio
The streamer is no longer content to rely on mobile games. Netflix's new in-house game teams may be particularly ambitious. Mobilegamer.biz spotted a job listing the company posted for a director in Los Angeles who would lead work on a "brand-new AAA PC game" — this is not just another mobile title. While many details remain unknown, the new hire will ideally have experience with first- and third-person shooters, constantly evolving "live service" games (think Destiny 2) and quickly prototyping in Unreal Engine. The perfect candidate would also be comfortable with both cooperative and competitive multiplayer, and create a game world "worthy" of a Netflix show.
'God of War: Ragnarok' is Sony’s fastest-selling first-party title
It sold 5.1 million copies during its first week. God of War: Ragnarok has sold more copies in its debut week than any other first-party PlayStation title, the official PlayStation Twitter account. Sony says the game tallied 5.1 million sales through its first week, placing it ahead of The Last of Us Part II, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Ragnarok’s predecessor, God of War (2018).
How Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to 11 years in prison
Her sentencing was one of the only times Holmes has spoken publicly since Theranos imploded. More than seven years after the first Wall Street Journal story about problems with Theranos’ blood tests, its founder, Elizabeth Holmes, was sentenced to over a decade in prison for defrauding the company’s investors. She had been found guilty on four counts of fraud during a months-long trial where her lawyers argued that she was an inexperienced entrepreneur who hadn’t intended to mislead anyone.
Charles Darwin's full correspondence is now available online
You can read over 15,000 letters from the evolutionary science pioneer. You now have your chance to explore most of Charles Darwin's personal writing. The University of Cambridge has published all of the evolutionary scientist's surviving correspondence online, including 400 letters that have either surfaced or are newly "reinterpreted." The searchable collection now covers over 15,000 letters written between 1822 and 1882, ranging from his influential time aboard the HMS Beagle to On the Origin of Species and end-of-life reflections.
The best Black Friday tech deals for 2022: discounts on TVs, laptops, smartwatches and more
Black Friday is...
Black Friday Lego deals 2022: Best sales on Technic, Harry Potter, Star Wars and more
Now that the Black Friday weekend is finally here, we’re seeing some excellent deals on Lego’s range of construction toys for kids and adults alike. Sales on some of its most popular sets skyrocket this time of year. It’s now your last chance to bag a bargain before the festivities commence, so make sure you can get your gift shopping in while you can. From Harry Potter to Star Wars and Marvel sets, Lego has more licenses to work with than the DVSA. Which of course means that if you (or a loved one) have a particular interest, there’s bound...
Microsoft: ‘Sony has more exclusive games … many of which are better quality’
Sony has more exclusive games than Xbox does, according to Microsoft, which claims that many of its rival's first-party titles "are better quality." Lest you believe Microsoft is dunking on its own game studios for no reason, the company made the assertion in a filing with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which is conducting an in-depth review of the planned Activision Blizzard acquisition. Although the filing is dated October 31st, Eurogamer notes that the document has just been made publicly available.
Best Black Friday 2022 deals: Top offers on iPhones, TVs, Airpods pro and more
Black Friday 2022 weekend is finally here, and it’s the sales extravaganza of the year. There are thousands of offers to be had across everything from air fryers, dehumidifiers, mattresses, fashion, beauty and toys to TVs, gaming, tech, mobile phones and laptops – and we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best deals as they drop.Almost all the big-name brands are taking part, including Pandora, Nintendo, Lego, Ugg, Ninja, Meta, Dyson, Tefal, The White Company, Molton Brown and Shark. Similarly, the likes of Amazon, Very, Asda, Apple, Argos, Boots, Currys and John Lewis & Partners have all slashed their...
Moog's holiday deals include a free new effects plugin
You'll also get 50 percent off the company's iOS and Mac apps. Moog's holiday promos this year include a particularly nice perk: a freebie. The synthesizer pioneer has released a free new MF-109S Saturator add-on (shown above) for all Moogerfooger Effects Plugins users. As the name implies, the plugin gives you more control over the input drive circuit to produce anything from analog saturation through to smooth compression. It also replicates the noise generator circuit of the Minimoog Model D, with control through a switchable filter type.
HP will lay off up to 6,000 employees over the next few years
Add HP to the list of tech companies cutting staff. The PC maker plans to lay off as many as 6,000 employees over the next three years. The cuts are part of a broader restructuring HP announced during its (via Gizmodo). The company estimates its “Future Ready Transformation plan” will save it $1.4 billion by the end of fiscal 2025, in part by reducing its headcount by at least 4,000 employees.
The best Black Friday tech deals under $50
The giant TVs...
Twitter is reportedly failing to pay some suppliers amidst cost-cutting measures
Elon Musk is refusing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in travel bills accumulated by Twitter employees before he took over the company, The New York Times has reported. The company is on a drastic cost-cutting campaign and Musk has reportedly issued orders to slow or even halt payments to vendors and contract services. The move has sparked complaints from Twitter insiders and vendors who are owed millions of dollars in back payments.
Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2022: Best offers on consoles, games and bundles
Gamers, we hope your joy-con fingers are ready because Black Friday is finally here. Over the next four days, you’re going to be able to scoop up a bargain on some of the best Nintendo Switch games, Switch accessories and, yes, even a Nintendo Switch OLED console.If you’ve been living inside a green warp pipe for the past 10 years and don’t know what Black Friday is, it’s the biggest sale extravaganza of the year, seeing deals and discounts on tech, beauty products, home appliances, Apple, gaming, TVs, laptops and much more.Deals on consoles, games, accessories and subscriptions are always hugely popular every year, and while interest...
Hubble spots colliding galaxies in a spectacular dance
The James Webb telescope is poised to take a closer look. Acqua di Gio Homme Eau de Parfum Gift Set, Multico. Hubble is still providing dramatic pictures of the universe despite the arrival of the James Webb Space Telescope. NASA and the ESA have released a Hubble image of Arp-Madore 417-391, a strange galaxy collision about 670 million light-years away. Their gravitational tug-of-war has produced an odd ring-like shape where the two galactic cores are relatively close and the star "plumes" form a circle.
The best gifts for people who work from home
It's the year...
The best Black Friday Amazon deals on Kindles, Echo speakers, Fire TV devices and more
Now that Amazon...
Russian tech giant Yandex reportedly looking to break free from its home country
Over the past years, Russian search and tech giant Yandex made an effort not to fall behind its Western counterparts and had developed its own smart devices, self-driving cars, as well as its own food delivery and ride-sharing services, among other products. According to The New York Times, though, the West's sanctions against its home country after the invasion of Ukraine has made it impossible to continue developing and improving its projects. That's why Yandex's parent firm, which is registered in Amsterdam, is reportedly looking to sell and sever ties with Russia.
Hulu's Black Friday deal gives you one year for $2 per month
Disney's bundle is also on sale at just $80 for the year.
Tesla recalls over 80,000 cars in China due to software and seat belt flaws
This is the third recall in a week for the EV company. Tesla is having a particularly lousy week. The Wall Street Journal reports the EV manufacturer has recalled a total of 80,561 cars in China over software and seat belt problems. Battery management glitches affecting 67,698 Model S and Model X vehicles could lead to unexpected stops, according to the country's State Administration for Market Regulation, while 12,863 Model 3 sedans have seat belt issues.
Razer's Black Friday deals knock $800 off the Blade 14 gaming laptop
Anyone looking for...
