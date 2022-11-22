Read full article on original website
stoughtonnews.com
Letter: Hit the brakes on whitewater park
The following public comment (edited) was emailed to city council, following all guidelines, prior to the vote to include massive funds for the whitewater park in the budget. No emailed comments were read by the mayor despite his promise to do so. "The problem with steering committees is that they...
dahspress.com
Hate Speech in the DeForest Community
Communities across the country have recently come under the immediate and disheartening effects of comments that have been made by two celebrities in recent weeks. The DeForest/Windsor area has seen minimal effects within the student body; however the community and staff still feel the effects on a certain level. According to sources in student services, with these recent issues, we must still remain cognizant of any type of hate speech.
stoughtonnews.com
Letter: Hold referendum on potential whitewater park
I attended the City Council meeting on Tuesday evening. Many young whitewater enthusiasts spoke raving about the benefits of a whitewater park. Most of these folks don't even live in the city of Stoughton. They have no concerns for the loss of beauty, history, vegetation, wildlife, property values and everything...
nbc15.com
Madison business owner awarded Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom award
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A small business owner in Madison recently won the highest award that can be given to a civilian employer by the Department of Defense. At a ceremony at the Madison Club on Nov. 15, H.J. Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection received the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.
Woodman’s adds $1 million to planned Janesville community center
JANESVILLE, Wis. — On Wednesday, a planned community center in Janesville took another step toward reality. The grocery store chain Woodman’s announced a new $1 million pledge to the proposed indoor sports and convention center. The company bought the naming rights to the building for $2 million in 2019. “Over the last few years, we have all experienced an inflationary...
whitewaterbanner.com
UW-Platteville Richland Branch Campus is Closing; Is UW-W at Rock County at Risk?
Editor’s note: The following statement from Interim Chancellor John Chenoweth was published in the UW-W announcements on November 22. The University of Wisconsin System has announced that UW-Platteville will be transitioning the academic programs at its Richland branch campus to either its main Platteville campus or Baraboo campus next fall. The Richland branch campus enrolls only 60 students, by far the lowest of any of the branch campuses, and this level of enrollment was not sustainable for vibrant academic programs.
nbc15.com
Development agreement approved for potential project in downtown Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A potential $16-20 million development project to enhance the area around the Rock River in downtown Beloit is one step closer to becoming a reality. City of Beloit officials noted a development agreement and purchase sale for a proposed-private development was approved by the city council Monday night.
Milton firefighters rescue young child stuck on thin, cracking pond ice
MILTON, Wis. — Milton firefighters rescued an 8-year-child stuck on thin, cracking ice in a retention pond on Monday, with help from several other area departments including Edgerton and Janesville’s fire departments. Dispatchers warned first responders that the child was autistic and may become agitated by both sirens and any rescuers coming to his aid, a Facebook post from the...
stoughtonnews.com
Wrestling: Top-ranked state standouts Griffin Empey, Chance Suddeth look to lead Stoughton
Stoughton seniors Griffin Empey and Chance Suddeth both return after being ranked-No. 1 in the Division 1 state rankings in their respective weight classes last year. Empey, a three-time state qualifier, went 54-2 and finished as the state runner-up at heavyweight for the second straight season last year. Suddeth took third at state at 120 pounds. Both Empey and Suddeth also earned Badger Conference championships and were named first-team all-conference last season. Suddeth won a conference championship at 120 pounds.
Badger Herald
New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin
The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
beckersspine.com
SSM Health canceling procedures as 11 orthopedic surgeons begin early departure
Surgeries and appointments at SSM Health in Madison, Wis., are being canceled weeks before 11 orthopedic surgeons, who resigned earlier this month, plan to leave the practice, according to a Nov. 23 report from the Chippewa Herald. On Nov. 6, the surgeon group asked SSM Health's CEO for a patient...
Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution
At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff.
UPDATE: UW-Madison international student reported missing found safe
UPDATE: UW-Madison Police say they and the Madison Police Department were able to locate Xun and he is safe. PREVIOUS STORY: MADISON, Wis. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing University of Wisconsin-Madison student who hasn’t been heard from in more than a month. Family members of 19-year-old Enzhe Xun reported him missing on Nov....
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Teenager cited after driving into home on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A teenager was cited for driving without a driver’s license after striking a home on Madison’s east side on Tuesday evening, according to Madison police reports. Witnesses told officers that four people fled after the car struck the home. Three people who had been in the car returned with their parents while the officers were still on...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
3 people arrested in major drug bust in neighboring Dodge Co., WI | By Sheriff Dale Schmidt
Dodge Co., WI – At 11:57 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the Dodge County Drug Enforcement Unit, led in this major investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Beaver Dam and Juneau Police Departments, conducted a search warrant at 422 S. Fairfield Avenue Apt #1 in the City of Juneau.
x1071.com
Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County
An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
None injured in fire at Beloit home, cause remains under investigation
BELOIT, Wis. — Nobody was injured after a fire at a Beloit home on Thursday. Beloit Fire Department crews responded to a fire in the 1900 block of Pioneer Drive just before 1:30 p.m. Crews from the Town of Beloit, South Beloit and Janesville assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
WISN
Man opens fire inside Menomonee Falls pub, police say
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A Menomonee Falls man has been arrested, accused of opening fire inside a bar over the weekend. Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Dylan Breidenbach with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and having a gun while intoxicated. Police said employees of Sal's Pub and Grill escorted Breidenbach out for...
