Stoughton, WI

stoughtonnews.com

Letter: Hit the brakes on whitewater park

The following public comment (edited) was emailed to city council, following all guidelines, prior to the vote to include massive funds for the whitewater park in the budget. No emailed comments were read by the mayor despite his promise to do so. "The problem with steering committees is that they...
STOUGHTON, WI
dahspress.com

Hate Speech in the DeForest Community

Communities across the country have recently come under the immediate and disheartening effects of comments that have been made by two celebrities in recent weeks. The DeForest/Windsor area has seen minimal effects within the student body; however the community and staff still feel the effects on a certain level. According to sources in student services, with these recent issues, we must still remain cognizant of any type of hate speech.
DEFOREST, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Letter: Hold referendum on potential whitewater park

I attended the City Council meeting on Tuesday evening. Many young whitewater enthusiasts spoke raving about the benefits of a whitewater park. Most of these folks don't even live in the city of Stoughton. They have no concerns for the loss of beauty, history, vegetation, wildlife, property values and everything...
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woodman’s adds $1 million to planned Janesville community center

JANESVILLE, Wis. — On Wednesday, a planned community center in Janesville took another step toward reality. The grocery store chain Woodman’s announced a new $1 million pledge to the proposed indoor sports and convention center. The company bought the naming rights to the building for $2 million in 2019. “Over the last few years, we have all experienced an inflationary...
JANESVILLE, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

UW-Platteville Richland Branch Campus is Closing; Is UW-W at Rock County at Risk?

Editor’s note: The following statement from Interim Chancellor John Chenoweth was published in the UW-W announcements on November 22. The University of Wisconsin System has announced that UW-Platteville will be transitioning the academic programs at its Richland branch campus to either its main Platteville campus or Baraboo campus next fall. The Richland branch campus enrolls only 60 students, by far the lowest of any of the branch campuses, and this level of enrollment was not sustainable for vibrant academic programs.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Development agreement approved for potential project in downtown Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A potential $16-20 million development project to enhance the area around the Rock River in downtown Beloit is one step closer to becoming a reality. City of Beloit officials noted a development agreement and purchase sale for a proposed-private development was approved by the city council Monday night.
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Milton firefighters rescue young child stuck on thin, cracking pond ice

MILTON, Wis. — Milton firefighters rescued an 8-year-child stuck on thin, cracking ice in a retention pond on Monday, with help from several other area departments including Edgerton and Janesville’s fire departments. Dispatchers warned first responders that the child was autistic and may become agitated by both sirens and any rescuers coming to his aid, a Facebook post from the...
MILTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Wrestling: Top-ranked state standouts Griffin Empey, Chance Suddeth look to lead Stoughton

Stoughton seniors Griffin Empey and Chance Suddeth both return after being ranked-No. 1 in the Division 1 state rankings in their respective weight classes last year. Empey, a three-time state qualifier, went 54-2 and finished as the state runner-up at heavyweight for the second straight season last year. Suddeth took third at state at 120 pounds. Both Empey and Suddeth also earned Badger Conference championships and were named first-team all-conference last season. Suddeth won a conference championship at 120 pounds.
STOUGHTON, WI
Badger Herald

New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin

The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County

An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Man opens fire inside Menomonee Falls pub, police say

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A Menomonee Falls man has been arrested, accused of opening fire inside a bar over the weekend. Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Dylan Breidenbach with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and having a gun while intoxicated. Police said employees of Sal's Pub and Grill escorted Breidenbach out for...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

