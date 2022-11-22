Read full article on original website
Rocklin Firefighters to assist Santa Claus on neighborhood visits
Rocklin, Calif.- Every December the Rocklin Firefighters are called upon to assist Santa Claus in visiting the neighborhoods of Rocklin. This tradition has been occurring in Rocklin since the 1970s and has continued to be a favorite event of families in the community. Santa leaves the fire stations each night...
Christmas Tree Farms in Apple Hill
Camino, Calif. – Picture golden vineyards, crimson and orange orchards, rows of Christmas trees – perfect backdrops for autumn photos. Apple harvest is behind us now is a great time to visit our family farms and get your family ready for the holidays!. Apple Hill tree farms open...
Neil Young Harvest Time in Roseville, Rocklin, & Folsom movie theaters this December
Roseville, Calif. – The year was 1971, arguably the greatest year in rock n’ roll history. High above the Bay Area at his sprawling Skyline Blvd ranch, a 26-year-old Neil Young would convene a star-filled ensemble to create one of music’s most enduring albums, Harvest. The album would go on to become 1972’s best selling album included the #1 hit Heart of Gold and is considered by many to be the musical apex of Neil’s career. The good news is that Neil had the cameras rolling.
Former Roseville business owner sentenced to lengthy prison sentence for fraud scheme
Roseville, Calif. – On Nov. 21, 2022, the Honorable St. Evans sentenced Robert Barnack, age 67, to eight years and eight months in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for his $2 million embezzlement scheme. Barnack served as the investment advisor for a local small, family-owned agriculture business,...
