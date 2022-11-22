ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Army Times

Army veteran suing timeshare company over predatory lending practices

The Federal Trade Commission has joined a lawsuit filed last year by a former soldier and his wife, alleging that the timeshare company they bought into did not follow specific federal regulations that govern lending to members of the military, according to a Tuesday release from the FTC. The Consumer...
The Hill

Musk says he would support DeSantis in 2024

Elon Musk said he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) if he runs for president in 2024. In a tweet responding to a user question on Friday, Musk said that he would support DeSantis. The latest post follows a tweet in June in which the billionaire said he was leaning toward supporting the governor for the next presidential election.
