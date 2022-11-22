ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community School of West Seattle holding events in December

The Community School of West Seattle will be holding several events during the month of December, 2022:

Dec. 1, 4:30–6 p.m.: Drop-In Community Play Date at Community School of West Seattle.

Dec. 4, 11:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m.: Pride Family Story Time at the White Center Library (Registration required).

Dec. 6, 6–7:30 p.m.: Emotion Coaching and Parenting Survival Tactics with Heather Harman; click here for ickets to virtual parent education event.

Dec. 10, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.: COVID Vaccine Clinic, all authorized doses and ages, registration recommended. 6 months to 4 years appointments, 5 years + appointments.

The Community School of West Seattle is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, and is located at 9450 22nd Ave SW, 98106:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!

