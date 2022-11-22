Read full article on original website
Related
altcoinbuzz.io
What Is THORChain? Part 2
THORChain is a cross-chain blockchain that offers swapping with native tokens. We answer 4 popular questions about THORChain. This is Part 2 of our articles about THORChain. Here’s a link to Part 1. So, let’s dive in and see what THORChain has to offer. When Was THORChain Launched?
altcoinbuzz.io
What is the Trezor Wallet? Part 1
Crypto users have become more aware of the concept of crypto wallets since the FTX collapse. Asides from storing your crypto and helping you send and receive them, crypto wallets are also a security tool. There are several wallet options to choose from but the Trezor Wallet is one of...
altcoinbuzz.io
A Creator’s 101 Guide to NFT Royalty
In the world of digital art and collectibles, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are all the rage. Each NFT is a unique digital asset, and just like how no two snowflakes are alike, each NFT is one-of-a-kind. Although the use of NFTs is still in its infancy, there is a lot of potential in the technology. The most important one is to reward creators for their work in terms of NFT royalties.
altcoinbuzz.io
NFT News | NFT Market Hit Hard | November Week 4
The Domino effect of the FTX saga and other big firms’ crises have left the market at a standstill. The market is yet to make a significant move, leaving many concerned about where prices will go. This is especially true for NFTs. So, the last few weeks have been...
Comments / 0