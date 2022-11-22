ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

Lujan Grisham positive for COVID-19, not celebrating holiday

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the second time she has gotten the virus. In a statement, the governor said she was experiencing mild symptoms and was isolating. The governor said she was fully vaccinated and had received the latest COVID-19 booster.
NEW MEXICO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy