Yardbarker

Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player

The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

"Bismack Biyombo Traveled From Phoenix To The Democratic Republic Of The Congo" LeBron James And NBA Fans' Funny Reaction To Suns' Center

If there is one consistent thing across the NBA, it's the fact that refereeing decisions are anything but. Regularly, players and fans alike complain about the standard of refereeing and how calls are made in certain situations but not in others. Sometimes, though, a transgression is so blatant that it almost ends up becoming funny.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Called Out Nets Teammates After Losing To Undermanned Sixers

The Brooklyn Nets faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a duel that saw Ben Simmons return to the City of Brotherly Love for the first time since that infamous Game 7 in the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, where Simmons collapsed and made some questionable plays that many considered cost his team the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Sent Out A Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Cavs

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 on Friday night in Wisconsin. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had a fantastic game with 38 points, nine rebounds and six assists in only 31 minutes. After the big game, he sent out a tweet with a photo. His post has nearly 20,000...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Watch: Ja Morant And Naji Marshall Talk Trash To Each Other

The Memphis Grizzlies emerged as one of the heavyweights of the Western Conference last season and the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to do the same this time around. They had a slow start to the season, however, as they dealt with some injuries but had bounced back by winning 5 of 6 games heading into their clash against the Grizzlies.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Pelicans rout Grizzlies despite Brandon Ingram's exit

Ja Morant, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke had double-doubles and the host Memphis Grizzlies dominated the New Orleans Pelicans from beginning to end in a 132-111 victory on Friday. Morant had 23 points and 11 assists, Adams added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Clarke had 12 points and 10...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook To Miami Heat Buzz Continues

The Miami Heat are a possible landing spot for Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. The two parties have been linked in the trade speculation since the summer of 2019. This offseason was no different and the rumors have continued during the season. With Westbrook possibly taking a buyout later...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo praises unlikely starter following loss to Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to get back in the win column on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite a 36-point and 11-rebound effort from Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday, the Bucks fell to the Chicago Bulls 118-113. Milwaukee is now 3-5 since starting the season 9-0. If they are going to beat the Cavaliers (12-6), they will need other players to step up, especially with Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles still recovering. One player that Giannis believes has been a big part of the Bucks’ success is Jevon Carter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Khris Middleton receives a major injury update

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA once again this season, sitting 2nd in the tough Eastern Conference at 12-5. The start of the season was extremely hot, going 8-0, but since then injuries and the various components have caused the Bucks to have a few up-and-down games. But once their All-Star Khris Middleton returns to action, everything will be easier. And it seems that could be happening soon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Centers of Attention: Knicks suddenly have a big man logjam

New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson’s latest injury is a gift and a curse. It’s a gift that allowed the Knicks to gauge second-year center Jericho Sims’ development. Sims seized the opportunity, and now it’s too hard to ignore his growing game. “So Jericho keeps...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

