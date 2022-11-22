ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Inside Track: Wideman brings hope (and meals) to a forgotten generation

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan President and CEO Lisa Wideman said she feels she’s been preparing for this role her whole career. Her food service background, caring heart and tenderness for those left behind has made her a perfect fit for her position as she leads the distribution of food and good cheer to thousands of local seniors.
HOLLAND, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Tech companies showcase region’s potential

As a bold strategy aims to elevate Grand Rapids’ status as a technology hub, several companies in the region already highlight the region’s potential. In September, the economic development organization The Right Place Inc. shared a vision to grow the tech sector in the greater Grand Rapids region. The strategy calls for 20,000 new jobs in tech over the next decade, growing the sector to 10% of all regional employment and positioning Grand Rapids as the Midwest’s own Silicon Valley.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Festival of Wreaths returns to downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Once the leftover Thanksgiving food starts getting put into the refrigerator, many people immediately start thinking about holiday shopping. And over the last several years, there's been an increased focus on getting people to shop small during the holidays. Downtown Muskegon business owners hope that getting...
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Tribal development organizations form joint construction company

Three Michigan tribes have come together for a first-of-its-kind joint venture. Odawa Economic Affairs Holding Corp., Mno-Bmadsen and Gun Lake Investments have launched Aki Construction, the first such tribal joint venture in the Midwest, according to an announcement from the trio last week. “Aki” in Ojibwe means “earth, land or...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Change-Ups: Long lands on Forbes’ America’s Top Wealth Advisors list

Tim Long, a Grand Rapids-based Merrill wealth management adviser, has been named to the Forbes 2022 America’s Top Wealth Advisors list. Long has worked with Merrill since 1994 and concentrates on the financial and investment needs of institutions and high net worth families. Long attended Hope College and was a Baker Scholar. He graduated from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and earned his MBA summa cum laude from St. John’s University in New York.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Comstock Park boat dealership to host grand opening

A new boat dealership is looking to take advantage of the thriving outdoor economy in Michigan. National boat dealer chain Tommy’s Boats plans to open a new location in Comstock Park next week. The new location will host a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the 16,000-square-foot building, 247 Morrissey Drive NE.
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

New Mexican restaurant with ‘hard-to-find’ dishes opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A new restaurant that markets itself as offering “hard-to-find” dishes to its customers has opened on Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side. One of the dishes on the restaurant’s menu that El Centenario Mexican Grill managers say is difficult to find north of the Mexico-United States border is the Camarones a la Cucaracha for $20.99. It consists of whole, shell-on prawns slowly simmered in a flavorful chili sauce and garnished with cucumbers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Priority Health using Corewell merger as stepping stone in SE Michigan

Nearly 11 months after Spectrum merged with Beaumont, the Grand Rapids health system’s integrated insurer is looking to stake its claim in Southeast Michigan. Priority Health is already the second largest insurer in the region thanks to the acquisition of ClearChoices from Trinity Health in 2007. That deal brought on 143,000 members, and Priority has managed to carve out more for a current total of 340,000 members in Southeast Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy