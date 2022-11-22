Read full article on original website
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
WOOD
5 local football teams head to Ford Field for state title games
The end of the football season is here as five local schools travel to Ford Field in Detroit this weekend for the state finals. (Nov. 24, 2022) 5 local football teams head to Ford Field for state …. The end of the football season is here as five local schools...
localsportsjournal.com
King of Pain … An up-close look at Martin Luther King, which is 1-6 all-time against Muskegon
Here is everything you need to know about Muskegon’s opponent in the Division 3 state championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit:. Coach: Tyrone Spencer, 7th year, 75-17 (82 percent). Spencer, a 2003 Detroit King graduate, won a state title in his first year as head coach in 2016 and added crowns in 2018 and 2021.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Inside Track: Wideman brings hope (and meals) to a forgotten generation
Meals on Wheels Western Michigan President and CEO Lisa Wideman said she feels she’s been preparing for this role her whole career. Her food service background, caring heart and tenderness for those left behind has made her a perfect fit for her position as she leads the distribution of food and good cheer to thousands of local seniors.
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Rangers fall to DLS in D2 championship
This is the first time in 28 years that the Rangers have played for a state title. They were defeated 52-13.
Thousands flock to downtown Grand Rapids for Turkey Trot supporting GRPS student athletes
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Before stuffing their stomachs with Thanksgiving turkey, over 4,500 people participated Thursday in the 30th annual Turkey Trot in downtown Grand Rapids. The 5K race, hosted by Blue Care Network, started at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 at the Van Andel Arena, 130 Fulton St. W and finished on the south side of the arena on Oakes Street.
Grand Rapids restaurant stays open to help others celebrate Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving Day, FOX 17 stopped by Cheer’s Restaurant on Plainfield in Grand Rapids where staff members were working to help others enjoy the holiday tradition of cheering on the Detroit Lions.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Tech companies showcase region’s potential
As a bold strategy aims to elevate Grand Rapids’ status as a technology hub, several companies in the region already highlight the region’s potential. In September, the economic development organization The Right Place Inc. shared a vision to grow the tech sector in the greater Grand Rapids region. The strategy calls for 20,000 new jobs in tech over the next decade, growing the sector to 10% of all regional employment and positioning Grand Rapids as the Midwest’s own Silicon Valley.
West Catholic senior learns he's cancer free ahead of state finals
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the clock counted down to zero, the West Catholic Falcons began to celebrate a 33-14 win over Clinton, which secured their spot in the division six state football championship in Detroit. For most high school football players, this would be the pinnacle of happiness.
Festival of Wreaths returns to downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Once the leftover Thanksgiving food starts getting put into the refrigerator, many people immediately start thinking about holiday shopping. And over the last several years, there's been an increased focus on getting people to shop small during the holidays. Downtown Muskegon business owners hope that getting...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Tribal development organizations form joint construction company
Three Michigan tribes have come together for a first-of-its-kind joint venture. Odawa Economic Affairs Holding Corp., Mno-Bmadsen and Gun Lake Investments have launched Aki Construction, the first such tribal joint venture in the Midwest, according to an announcement from the trio last week. “Aki” in Ojibwe means “earth, land or...
MLive.com
How Muskegon’s band of brothers helped pave the way to a return to Ford Field
ALLENDALE – The Muskegon Big Reds have made trips to Ford Field a tradition as the winningest program in Michigan high school football history has reached the state championship game in eight of the past 11 seasons. One of the consistent staples of the Big Reds during their championship...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Change-Ups: Long lands on Forbes’ America’s Top Wealth Advisors list
Tim Long, a Grand Rapids-based Merrill wealth management adviser, has been named to the Forbes 2022 America’s Top Wealth Advisors list. Long has worked with Merrill since 1994 and concentrates on the financial and investment needs of institutions and high net worth families. Long attended Hope College and was a Baker Scholar. He graduated from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and earned his MBA summa cum laude from St. John’s University in New York.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Comstock Park boat dealership to host grand opening
A new boat dealership is looking to take advantage of the thriving outdoor economy in Michigan. National boat dealer chain Tommy’s Boats plans to open a new location in Comstock Park next week. The new location will host a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the 16,000-square-foot building, 247 Morrissey Drive NE.
Grand Rapids renter's heat restored after 13 OYS investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No doubt most have begun to turn up the thermostat as temperatures drop, but one Grand Rapids woman says she has been relying on her stove to heat her home. She claimed her apartment complex had left her without central heat for two months. Getting...
MLive.com
Timmy Kloska’s 241 rushing yards, 4 TDs lead Grand Rapids West Catholic to 7th state title
Timmy Kloska rushed 19 times for 241 yards and four touchdowns Friday in leading Grand Rapids West Catholic to a 59-14 victory Negaunee in the Division 6 state championship game at Ford Field. It was West Catholic’s seventh state title – that’s tied for the 16th-most in MHSAA history –...
Former Central City Tap House To Be Replaced Soon in Kalamazoo
Central City Taphouse, at 359 S Kalamazoo Mall in Downtown Kalamazoo, has been temporarily closed for a couple of years. But, it looks like a new tavern is about to move in. Posted in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, Hola Courtney shared a picture, which you can see here, along with the caption,
New Mexican restaurant with ‘hard-to-find’ dishes opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A new restaurant that markets itself as offering “hard-to-find” dishes to its customers has opened on Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side. One of the dishes on the restaurant’s menu that El Centenario Mexican Grill managers say is difficult to find north of the Mexico-United States border is the Camarones a la Cucaracha for $20.99. It consists of whole, shell-on prawns slowly simmered in a flavorful chili sauce and garnished with cucumbers.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Priority Health using Corewell merger as stepping stone in SE Michigan
Nearly 11 months after Spectrum merged with Beaumont, the Grand Rapids health system’s integrated insurer is looking to stake its claim in Southeast Michigan. Priority Health is already the second largest insurer in the region thanks to the acquisition of ClearChoices from Trinity Health in 2007. That deal brought on 143,000 members, and Priority has managed to carve out more for a current total of 340,000 members in Southeast Michigan.
Carport in Kalamazoo Collapses Under Weight Of Snow
I kind of thought people were kidding when they told me, moving up here, I'd need a ladder to get on my roof to shovel. Apparently, not, as I ran across THIS poor structure on my way home the other day from work. Yep, that is a carport at an...
