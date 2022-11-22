Mom Absolutely Nails What’s Incredibly Hard About Gentle Parenting

And spoiler, it isn’t the kids that make it tough.

It's kind of funny when you think about it, but gentle parenting is pretty dang hard. Really showing up and being present for your children is a huge challenge in and of itself, but because so many of us are parenting in a way that we weren't parented ourselves , there's a whole separate level of difficulty to deal with.

As @crookedcounselorcooper explains in her video about gentle parenting, what makes it so hard is that we're having to deal with our own inner child at the same time. Parenting our kids in the way that we needed to be parented can be incredibly healing, but the healing process can be a very painful one.

View the original article to see embedded media.

It's refreshing and validating to hear someone talk about how hard gentle parenting really can be, because for something that sounds so zen and laid-back, it is super hard. And when that's what you're trying to do, you need affirmations from parents like this one.

Commenters had a lot to say about the healing process of gentle parenting...

"How can I heal when I’m so mad at my mom for not doing the work like I am now"

"My parents had a significantly more traumatising childhood than us. In their own way they were breaking cycles. It’s healing in itself to realise this"

"Cycle breakers ain’t for the weak. Sending you love mama. I see you."

"This. All of it. Every single word. Amen mama."

"The more I raise my son, the more I realize I have to raise myself because my parents didn't. Its not fair to have to shoulder double duty."

"or you think wow my parents did what they thought was work. how bad the generational trauma is"

"thank you. I have been trying to articulate this for so long!"

At least anyone on the gentle parenting path can take comfort in the fact that they're far from alone. It might be a hard road to follow, but there are a lot of other parents trying to raise kids the way they wish they were raised!