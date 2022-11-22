ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Badger Herald

New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin

The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
WISCONSIN STATE
isthmus.com

What's lost with Wisconsin's move to digital deer registration

The last time I shot a deer it was 2018. That was the first year we lived in a condo. So when I headed to deer camp I had to walk two blocks on the near west side to my car while carrying my deer rifle. A young woman was coming the other way on the sidewalk. I braced for a nasty glare at the least and a lecture at the worst. Instead, she smiled and said, “Good luck.” Her dad must be a hunter, I thought, as I breathed a sigh of relief.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Holiday Events

The holidays in Wisconsin are filled with warmth and good cheer. Whether it’s taking in a classic performance, getting dazzled by the lights or sipping hot cider at a parade, here’s to finding the moments that make the season so special. Celebrate in Dickens-esque fashion in Ripon (Fond...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

River: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for Nov 17

This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is River: This beautiful little gal weighs just 4 pounds. River can be nervous in new environments, so we recommend a quiet home with kids over 5. This adorable 5-month-old kitten is available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Leave it to Evers: Tony’s blood money

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is once again proclaiming “Shop Small Wisconsin” this holiday season. It’s an interesting declaration from the guy who drove so many small businesses out of business during the pandemic. Evers put out a press release this week announcing his second consecutive...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades. “I started on the Air Force’s birthday, September 18th, 2021,” said Annette Martiny. “It was a great way to transition because, I’m...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin state park passes for 2023 season go on sale this week

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state park admission stickers and trail passes for the 2023 season go on sale Friday both online and in-person at state facilities. Stickers and passes for the 2023 season grant admission to Wisconsin’s parks, forests, recreation areas and trails from the day they’re purchased through Dec. 31, 2023. “We’re delighted to give visitors a boost to stretch...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin’s well-represented in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

On this Thanksgiving Eve, the NBC15 team wondered what time most people eat their Thanksgiving meal. Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members. A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

North Carolina boy's cheesy wish brings him to Wisconsin

ST. CLOUD, Wis. - The Make-A-Wish Foundation gets thousands of wishes from kids every year. A lot of those wishes are trips to Disney or meeting a star in sports or entertainment. But a 10-year-old boy from North Carolina wanted something different. Maxx Ball wanted to come to Wisconsin to...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Feeding America Wisconsin provides food for the holidays

(WFRV) – Their reach goes beyond the warehouse and deep into the community for those who need it most. Local 5 Live visited with some folks at Feeding America of Wisconsin where their mission to allow members of the community to shop twice a month with dignity, and choose from a variety of meats, and fresh produce.
WISCONSIN STATE
tripsavvy.com

The 10 Best State Parks in Wisconsin

The Badger State of Wisconsin is perhaps most well-known for its agricultural bounty (cheese, please) and beer-centric history (hey, Brew City). But, as an outdoor paradise, this favorite Midwestern destination shouldn't be discounted. Thankfully, much of the area's natural beauty has been preserved, either as part of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore or as state park land. In fact, Wisconsin was the first state ever to earmark a state park, all the way back in 1878. These days, there are 49 state parks totaling over 73,000 acres and earning more than 19 million visitors annually. From the northern reaches of Washington Island to the prairies of the south, here are the 10 best state parks in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Stability or disruption for Wisconsin schools?

Parent-teacher conferences just ended — a process akin to speed-dating, during which my husband and I met with our high school sophomore’s teachers in a flurry of quick, 10-minute Zoom sessions. As frenetic as the process was, it was reassuring to talk to the grownups who are teaching our daughter and to hear what she’s […] The post Stability or disruption for Wisconsin schools? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
US 104.9

US 104.9

Davenport, IA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT

US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://us1049quadcities.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy