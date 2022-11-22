Read full article on original website
wpr.org
Triumph of the turkeys: Wild birds flourish in Wisconsin cities and suburbs
When Audrey Evans works from home, a throaty warble is her soundtrack. Her building for graduate students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison isn't air-conditioned, so during the warmer months, Evans likes to open the windows. "I'll be working away at my computer, and I'll hear turkey noises," said Evans, who...
CBS 58
Wisconsin woodworker makes 200 trucks for Ukrainian children this Christmas
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin man is one step closer to making Christas a little better for children in Ukraine. Woodworker Kale Kvistad has made 200 trucks for kids who were forced to flee their homes because of the war. During a recent doctor's appointment, Kale told his doctor...
Badger Herald
New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin
The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
isthmus.com
What's lost with Wisconsin's move to digital deer registration
The last time I shot a deer it was 2018. That was the first year we lived in a condo. So when I headed to deer camp I had to walk two blocks on the near west side to my car while carrying my deer rifle. A young woman was coming the other way on the sidewalk. I braced for a nasty glare at the least and a lecture at the worst. Instead, she smiled and said, “Good luck.” Her dad must be a hunter, I thought, as I breathed a sigh of relief.
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Holiday Events
The holidays in Wisconsin are filled with warmth and good cheer. Whether it’s taking in a classic performance, getting dazzled by the lights or sipping hot cider at a parade, here’s to finding the moments that make the season so special. Celebrate in Dickens-esque fashion in Ripon (Fond...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
River: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for Nov 17
This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is River: This beautiful little gal weighs just 4 pounds. River can be nervous in new environments, so we recommend a quiet home with kids over 5. This adorable 5-month-old kitten is available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society’s...
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Tony’s blood money
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is once again proclaiming “Shop Small Wisconsin” this holiday season. It’s an interesting declaration from the guy who drove so many small businesses out of business during the pandemic. Evers put out a press release this week announcing his second consecutive...
nbc15.com
Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades. “I started on the Air Force’s birthday, September 18th, 2021,” said Annette Martiny. “It was a great way to transition because, I’m...
Wisconsin state park passes for 2023 season go on sale this week
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state park admission stickers and trail passes for the 2023 season go on sale Friday both online and in-person at state facilities. Stickers and passes for the 2023 season grant admission to Wisconsin’s parks, forests, recreation areas and trails from the day they’re purchased through Dec. 31, 2023. “We’re delighted to give visitors a boost to stretch...
Wisconsin weighs changes to military absentee voting after top election official charged with fraud
Members of the Wisconsin Election Commission say they've talked about the potential for a change in state law that would allow military voters to use their military IDs to verify their identity.
A Friendly Reminder To Iowa Shoppers This Holiday Season
I firmly believe that everyone should work in the retail or food service industry at some point in their life. I think it gives you a greater appreciation for the people who do those jobs, which, in turn, makes you a little bit kinder. I spent my first year in...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin’s well-represented in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
On this Thanksgiving Eve, the NBC15 team wondered what time most people eat their Thanksgiving meal. Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members. A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
North Carolina boy's cheesy wish brings him to Wisconsin
ST. CLOUD, Wis. - The Make-A-Wish Foundation gets thousands of wishes from kids every year. A lot of those wishes are trips to Disney or meeting a star in sports or entertainment. But a 10-year-old boy from North Carolina wanted something different. Maxx Ball wanted to come to Wisconsin to...
wearegreenbay.com
Feeding America Wisconsin provides food for the holidays
(WFRV) – Their reach goes beyond the warehouse and deep into the community for those who need it most. Local 5 Live visited with some folks at Feeding America of Wisconsin where their mission to allow members of the community to shop twice a month with dignity, and choose from a variety of meats, and fresh produce.
tripsavvy.com
The 10 Best State Parks in Wisconsin
The Badger State of Wisconsin is perhaps most well-known for its agricultural bounty (cheese, please) and beer-centric history (hey, Brew City). But, as an outdoor paradise, this favorite Midwestern destination shouldn't be discounted. Thankfully, much of the area's natural beauty has been preserved, either as part of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore or as state park land. In fact, Wisconsin was the first state ever to earmark a state park, all the way back in 1878. These days, there are 49 state parks totaling over 73,000 acres and earning more than 19 million visitors annually. From the northern reaches of Washington Island to the prairies of the south, here are the 10 best state parks in Wisconsin.
CBS 58
Make-A-Wish Foundation sends North Carolina boy to Wisconsin Sargento cheese facility
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- If you could make a wish, what would it be?. A North Carolina boy who beat cancer could have wished for anything, but he wanted to come here, to Wisconsin, to do a little research for his dream job. Eleven-year-old Maxx Ball from North Carolina is...
Stability or disruption for Wisconsin schools?
Parent-teacher conferences just ended — a process akin to speed-dating, during which my husband and I met with our high school sophomore’s teachers in a flurry of quick, 10-minute Zoom sessions. As frenetic as the process was, it was reassuring to talk to the grownups who are teaching our daughter and to hear what she’s […] The post Stability or disruption for Wisconsin schools? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
