Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Australia: Python bites and drags five-year-old into pool
A five-year-old Australian boy has survived being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a python about three times his size. Beau Blake was enjoying a swim at home when the 3m long (10ft) reptile struck, his father told a local radio station. The pair - still entangled...
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
BBC
Floods: Search continues as missing woman's dead dog found
Police searching for a woman feared swept away in the floods in Aberdeenshire have said the body of her dog has been found. Hazel Nairn, 71, was last seen in the water in the River Don, near Monymusk, last Friday afternoon when an amber weather warning was in force. A...
BBC
Compensation awarded after wind farm worker froze to death
The family of a security guard who froze to death at a Scottish wind farm has been given a six-figure sum of compensation. Ronnie Alexander, 74, died in hospital after being found lying in snow at the site near New Cumnock, East Ayrshire. A construction company and his employer were...
BBC
Great-grandmother killed in crash 'greatly missed'
Tributes have been paid to a 94-year-old great-grandmother killed in a car crash. Retired teacher Daphne Bird, of Coleford, Gloucestershire, died in the crash on the A4136, near Monmouth, on 16 November. Her family, including 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, said she led an active life and would be "greatly...
BBC
Logan Mwangi: Murder prompts information sharing review
The murder of a five-year-old boy has prompted a review into how the NHS, social services, police and schools share information. It was one of the recommendations of the report into Logan Mwangi's death which ministers said will be adopted. It comes as the government once again refused to set...
BBC
Shopkeeper attacked and cash stolen in robbery
A shopkeeper was attacked and cash was stolen when his corner shop was targeted by robbers. The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the robbery at the Roy’s Corner store in Green Lane Road, Leicester, at about 19:30 GMT on 16 November. Police say...
BBC
Jail for men who carried out a string of violent attacks
Two men who carried out a string of "nasty and brutal" attacks, including hitting a woman over the head with a vodka bottle, have been jailed. Jardel Faure, 24, and Mark Harris, 20, assaulted several people on 21 October 2021 including a 16-year-old boy at a bus station, West Midlands Police said.
BBC
Abi Fisher murder: Husband could have sentence extended
A man who was jailed for a minimum of 15 years after murdering his wife could face an extension to his sentence. Matthew Fisher, 30, from Castleford strangled and beat Abi Fisher, 29, then bundled her body into a car and disposed of it in woodland. He was jailed for...
BBC
Swansea: Lamborghini seized in haul from £6m drugs gang
A Lamborghini supercar was among £6m worth of assets confiscated from a south Wales drugs gang. A Range Rover, luxury caravans and cash was also seized at a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing at Swansea Crown Court. Daniel Harris, 40, Leon Ley, 34, and Dale Martin, 28, all from...
BBC
Wolverhampton man jailed for murdering father in drunken row
A man has been jailed for at least 15 years for murdering his father following a drunken row. Dawid Arent, 33, kicked and headbutted Marek Arent during an argument outside his home in Wolverhampton on 18 September 2021. The 73-year-old, who was visiting from Poland, died in hospital the following...
BBC
Cruise passenger rescued after 15 hours in the sea
A passenger who went missing from a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico has been rescued after more than 15 hours in the sea, the US Coastguard says. The 28-year-old man had been at a bar on the Carnival Valor ship with his sister on Wednesday night but did not return after leaving to use the toilet.
BBC
One woman remembers 'holiday hell' after being scammed by a travel agent
A Brazilian woman, Adriane Trofin, ended up losing a lot of money after being impressed by a travel agent's social media posts and booking a holiday with him. She saved up for a "dream" holiday in Greece, for her family and friends. But on arrival in Athens it soon became...
BBC
Police name man and woman killed in Rutland crash
Police have named a man and a woman who were killed in a crash in Rutland. Leicestershire Police said they were called to a report of a collision on the A47 near Belton shortly after 18:15 GMT on Friday. Ian Gale, 64, and Gail Gale, 58, were in a red...
BBC
Police dogs detect suspected Class A drugs stash
Police dogs helped officers detect a suspected "Class A" drugs stash in north Cornwall. Acting on intelligence and assisted by dogs Bond and Cooper, officers searched a property in Bude on Thursday morning. They carried out the warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act and seized "a quantity" of suspected...
BBC
Colchester: Queen signed letters patent three days before death
Queen Elizabeth signed the paperwork for the letters patent, declaring Colchester a city, just three days before she died. Colchester was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, presented the parchment letters...
BBC
Danville Neil: DNA evidence sees man jailed for siblings' killing
A career criminal who killed an elderly brother and sister almost 30 years ago has been jailed for life. Danville Neil, 65, "dodged justice for years" after attacking WW2 veteran William Bryan, 71, and widow Anne Castle, 74, during a break-in at their east London home in August 1993. Neil...
BBC
Woman stabbed in head in Birmingham kitchen row, court hears
A woman was stabbed by her housemate multiple times in her head and neck, leaving so much blood they slipped on it, a court has heard. Shannon Stanley, 27, died at the property she shared with defendant Pablo Hoad and his girlfriend in Small Heath, Birmingham. Their friend Waqar Ali...
BBC
Woman dies following two-car crash in Earley
A woman in her 80s has died following a crash involving two cars. The crash, between a Toyota Yaris and a Mercedes, happened on Wokingham Road at the Mill Lane junction in Earley shortly before 22:00 GMT on Wednesday. Thames Valley Police said the woman, who was driving the Toyota,...
BBC
Nottingham fire: Murder suspect in court after mother and daughters die
A neighbour of a mother and her two daughters who died after a flat fire has appeared in court charged with their murders. One-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, died in hospital after the fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, on Sunday. Their mother, 28-year-old Fatoumatta Hydara, died...
Comments / 0