Iowa State

US 104.9

Massive Iowa Christmas Light Display Celebrating Its 26th Year [VIDEO]

A longtime Iowa holiday light display doesn't just delight people during the holidays. It benefits area adults, and even children, throughout the entire year. Rob Scheitler has always loved Christmas. He hung some outdoor lights while growing up on a farm as a kid. Little did he know what his love of the season would result in.
IOWA STATE
US 104.9

Iowa Podcasters Got to Hang Out Inside the Real ‘Goonies’ House

The hosts of a popular Iowa-based podcast recently got another epic opportunity!. Just a few weeks ago, we told you that the hosts of the podcast Confused Breakfast were invited to be guests on comedian Bert Kreischer's podcast Bertcast. Iowans AJ Vens, Sean Prior, and Mike Schulte got to sit down with Bert and chat about movies for three and a half hours! To put things in perspective, Bert has around 10 million listeners and subscribers, so this was a big deal for three guys from Iowa.
IOWA STATE
US 104.9

Veteran’s Day Celebrations Throughout The Quad Cities and Eastern Iowa

Veteran's Day is coming up this Friday, and we as a nation come together to honor those who put it all on the line to protect our freedoms. Veterans Day has its origins at the end of World War I when at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the fighting ended with the signing of an armistice. U.S. Soldiers celebrate the armistice that ended World War I, on November 11, 1918.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE
US 104.9

Midweek Snowstorm To Drop 2 Inches Of Snow On The Quad Cities

I hate to swear in an article but I have to do it here. I'm about to drop the 'S' word so do not show your children this article. Snow is on the way. That's right, SNOW! Our first large snowstorm of the 2022-2023 snow season is going to arrive early Tuesday morning and last through Wednesday. While we've seen bigger snowstorms in the Quad Cities, this will be the first one of the season to give us accumulating snow.
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For The Quad Cities Area

Ahead of Tuesday's snowstorm, the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Quad Cities and the surrounding area. We will have a couple of inches of snow dumped on us, but officials are making sure the public is prepared by issuing this warning.
IOWA STATE
US 104.9

Don’t Forget, It’s Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Illinois

The Quad Cities experienced pretty warm weather in October and it's been pretty decent to begin November. But this warm fall weather is going to come to a screeching halt beginning this weekend. While it's tempting to warm up your car when it's cold outside, if you live on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, it could get you in serious trouble.
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Iowa

Iowa is known as a pretty safe, and friendly state, but that doesn't mean there aren't some rougher areas than others. A recent study looked at dangerous areas in Iowa. Today we will be looking at the 8 most dangerous cities in the state of Iowa. How They Got The...
IOWA STATE
US 104.9

Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People

We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
BEACONSFIELD, IA
US 104.9

Michael Jordan’s Mega Mansion Remains For Sale In Illinois – Why?

No one wants to "Be Like Mike" and buy his almost $15 million mega-mansion. The house has been on the market for 1790 days (and counting) and is listed at just under $15 million at $14,855,000 according to realtor.com. The house has everything, and at that price, you would hope it would have everything. A 14-car garage, 9 bedrooms, 15+ bathrooms, and of course, an indoor basketball court. Take a peak for yourself.
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

These Are IMDb’s Top 10 Movies That Have Been Filmed In Iowa

Iowa has been the filming location of several big movies and IMDb has a ranking of them all. When you go to IMDb and look up what movies were filmed in Iowa, you get over 1,300 results. They run the gamut of genres and there's a really good chance you've seen at least a few of them before. IMDb has ranked the movies that have been shot in Iowa by order of popularity, at least on their site, so we have a good idea of the top 10 most popular movies that were shot in Iowa. Mind you, these are movies, not TV shows. Without further ado, here we go.
IOWA STATE
US 104.9

Davenport, IA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
583K+
Views
