Kent, OH

kentwired.com

Football closes out season with a win

In its last game of the season, Kent State’s football team defeated Buffalo in an overtime comeback Saturday. The Flashes finish the season 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the Mid-American Conference. They do not qualify for a bowl game. Buffalo falls to 5-6 on the season and 4-3 in...
Men’s basketball battles back and forth with nation’s No. 2 team

Kent State’s men’s basketball team had allowed 60 points per game going into Saturday’s contest with No. 2 Houston. The Cougars averaged 79 points in their previous five games of the season. The Flashes’ defense held UH to 49 points, forcing 23 turnovers and recording 18 points...
NEOImpact’s welcoming home of worship

NEOImpact, Kent State and Case Western Reserve’s branch of the national Impact movement, is a Christian organization consisting of students and volunteers. Impact participates in regular meetings, both at Kent State and local churches, as well as one-off excursions, trips and workshops. The group’s flyers are seen all across...
Kent students help mobilize a record number of young voters

A record number of people under 30 voted in the 2022 midterm elections. Student leaders on Kent Campus mobilized young people by registering voters and increasing enthusiasm ahead of election day. The recent election saw the second-highest voter turnout among voters under 30 in the past three decades, only below...
