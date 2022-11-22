ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Comstock Park boat dealership to host grand opening

A new boat dealership is looking to take advantage of the thriving outdoor economy in Michigan. National boat dealer chain Tommy’s Boats plans to open a new location in Comstock Park next week. The new location will host a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the 16,000-square-foot building, 247 Morrissey Drive NE.
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
MLive

Fire damages Ottawa County commercial building

HUDSONVILLE, MI – No one was injured after a Hudsonville commercial building caught fire Thursday morning, Nov. 24. Crews responded to a business complex on Chicago Drive near Port Sheldon Street around 7:30 a.m. Ottawa County dispatchers said the fire at West Michigan Installation caused minor damage to two...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

New Mexican restaurant with ‘hard-to-find’ dishes opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A new restaurant that markets itself as offering “hard-to-find” dishes to its customers has opened on Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side. One of the dishes on the restaurant’s menu that El Centenario Mexican Grill managers say is difficult to find north of the Mexico-United States border is the Camarones a la Cucaracha for $20.99. It consists of whole, shell-on prawns slowly simmered in a flavorful chili sauce and garnished with cucumbers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Tech companies showcase region’s potential

As a bold strategy aims to elevate Grand Rapids’ status as a technology hub, several companies in the region already highlight the region’s potential. In September, the economic development organization The Right Place Inc. shared a vision to grow the tech sector in the greater Grand Rapids region. The strategy calls for 20,000 new jobs in tech over the next decade, growing the sector to 10% of all regional employment and positioning Grand Rapids as the Midwest’s own Silicon Valley.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Portage school board member resigns, district seeking applications

PORTAGE, MI – Portage Public Schools is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the seven-member school board. Rusty Rathburn is retiring after 14 and a half years on the Portage Board of Education, a district news release Wednesday, Nov. 23 said. He submitted his resignation Tuesday, Nov. 22. His six-year term was set to end in 2024.
PORTAGE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

What residents had to say about a library closing after 2 failed millages over LGBTQ books

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Jamestown Township resident Betsy Hansen isn’t ready to give up on the Patmos Library, despite a projected September 2024 closure date. Hansen was one of about 15 people to speak Monday, Nov. 21 during the first library board meeting since voters rejected a second millage request in the Nov. 8 general election. The first request failed request in August.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy