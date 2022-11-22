Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Related
Former Central City Tap House To Be Replaced Soon in Kalamazoo
Central City Taphouse, at 359 S Kalamazoo Mall in Downtown Kalamazoo, has been temporarily closed for a couple of years. But, it looks like a new tavern is about to move in. Posted in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, Hola Courtney shared a picture, which you can see here, along with the caption,
Marijuana dispensaries will be more recognizable in Muskegon under relaxed rules
MUSKEGON, MI – Someone driving by Sozo, Levels or Timber in Muskegon may not know what sort of business goes on inside because their business signs are deliberately vague. Those who know, know they’re in the marijuana business. Others are left guessing. Strict rules on signs have prevented...
Tired of delays for road work on I-196 near Grand Rapids? Crews reopening lanes for winter
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Despite a downpour of snow, construction crews have successfully made it to the midway point of a $66 million project aimed at rebuilding 14 miles of I-196. Commuters for months experienced delays because of the construction on the stretch of highway in Ottawa County, which...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Comstock Park boat dealership to host grand opening
A new boat dealership is looking to take advantage of the thriving outdoor economy in Michigan. National boat dealer chain Tommy’s Boats plans to open a new location in Comstock Park next week. The new location will host a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the 16,000-square-foot building, 247 Morrissey Drive NE.
Nationwide program advancing elections integrity picks Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The Ottawa County Clerk’s Office has been selected as one of 10 counties across the U.S. to participate in a program for improving the integrity and accessibility of elections. Officials with the Ottawa County Clerk’s and Register of Deeds offices announced Wednesday, Nov. 23,...
Fire damages Ottawa County commercial building
HUDSONVILLE, MI – No one was injured after a Hudsonville commercial building caught fire Thursday morning, Nov. 24. Crews responded to a business complex on Chicago Drive near Port Sheldon Street around 7:30 a.m. Ottawa County dispatchers said the fire at West Michigan Installation caused minor damage to two...
WWMTCw
Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
wkzo.com
AUDIO: Some homeowners in Kalamazoo County to pay extra taxes this winter
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Commissioners held a special meeting on Tuesday, November 22 to make sure a small number of homeowners pay extra taxes this winter. Two voter approved millages; one for a library that serves Climax and a Plainwell Schools millage that affects a small...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MLive.com
Ottawa County invests big in affordable housing and more child care sites with federal stimulus
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Ottawa County is using federal stimulus funds to invest significantly in bringing more child care sites to the county as well as boosting affordable housing options. The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 22 approved a lengthy list of projects that will receive a...
New Mexican restaurant with ‘hard-to-find’ dishes opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A new restaurant that markets itself as offering “hard-to-find” dishes to its customers has opened on Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side. One of the dishes on the restaurant’s menu that El Centenario Mexican Grill managers say is difficult to find north of the Mexico-United States border is the Camarones a la Cucaracha for $20.99. It consists of whole, shell-on prawns slowly simmered in a flavorful chili sauce and garnished with cucumbers.
The city of Grand Haven says taking WGHN off of 92.1 was nothing personal.
Grand Haven's local radio station of 67 years is no longer broadcasting on 92.1. The station says they'll be up and running again as soon as possible.
1 hurt following stabbing in Grand Rapids
One person is hurt following an early Friday morning stabbing in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Tech companies showcase region’s potential
As a bold strategy aims to elevate Grand Rapids’ status as a technology hub, several companies in the region already highlight the region’s potential. In September, the economic development organization The Right Place Inc. shared a vision to grow the tech sector in the greater Grand Rapids region. The strategy calls for 20,000 new jobs in tech over the next decade, growing the sector to 10% of all regional employment and positioning Grand Rapids as the Midwest’s own Silicon Valley.
mibiz.com
Wolverine Building Group co-owner steps down to pursue new opportunities, focus on equity in industry
KENTWOOD — Wolverine Building Group co-owner Aaron Jonker has sold his shares in the construction company to pursue “a couple of different opportunities” that could involve a more development-oriented role focused on equity in the industry. Company officials recently announced that Jonker sold his shares to co-owner...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: 12-gauge shotgun, 2 pistols seized in Thanksgiving traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Delta Township on Thanksgiving resulted in Michigan State Police seizing three guns and an arrest. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m. on Saginaw Street, near Garfield Avenue. Police said...
Portage school board member resigns, district seeking applications
PORTAGE, MI – Portage Public Schools is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the seven-member school board. Rusty Rathburn is retiring after 14 and a half years on the Portage Board of Education, a district news release Wednesday, Nov. 23 said. He submitted his resignation Tuesday, Nov. 22. His six-year term was set to end in 2024.
Thousands flock to downtown Grand Rapids for Turkey Trot supporting GRPS student athletes
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Before stuffing their stomachs with Thanksgiving turkey, over 4,500 people participated Thursday in the 30th annual Turkey Trot in downtown Grand Rapids. The 5K race, hosted by Blue Care Network, started at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 at the Van Andel Arena, 130 Fulton St. W and finished on the south side of the arena on Oakes Street.
What residents had to say about a library closing after 2 failed millages over LGBTQ books
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Jamestown Township resident Betsy Hansen isn’t ready to give up on the Patmos Library, despite a projected September 2024 closure date. Hansen was one of about 15 people to speak Monday, Nov. 21 during the first library board meeting since voters rejected a second millage request in the Nov. 8 general election. The first request failed request in August.
Expert: Gas prices to drop below $3 in West Michigan
Gas prices continue to drop in West Michigan, with one station in Sparta dropping to $2.99 a gallon.
Comments / 0