Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
A unique Black Friday deal across the state of Indiana
INDIANA (WTHI) - On Black Friday, you can get free admission to any Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties. You can also win some prizes while you're at it. Prizes like annual passes and other DNR perks. All you have to do to enter is take photos of your visit...
wfyi.org
Admission to Indiana DNR properties free on Friday
Indiana state parks will have free admission Friday for “opt outside.”. There will be chances to win prizes like gift cards, annual passes and lake permits as well. To enter to win prizes post on social media using the #OptOutsideIN2022, complete the scavenger hunt and email it to SPContests@dnr.IN.gov then enter the PIN posted on the property to be entered into the drawing.
wevv.com
American Rescue Plan funds body-cam grants for Indiana police
(The Center Square) — Indiana law enforcement agencies can obtain matching grants of $800 per officer through the state’s Department of Homeland Security to provide body cameras for their personnel. The Indiana Local Body Camera Grant, now in its second year, is funded by federal tax dollars through...
WLFI.com
Help is available to pay winter utility bills in Indiana
Hoosiers experiencing sticker shock after seeing their heating charges after their first taste of winter in the Region may be eligible for financial assistance to help pay the bills. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is a federal service administered by the state and local...
cbs4indy.com
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police officer adopts baby girl found in Safe Haven box in Indiana
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, IN (WNDU) — An Indiana police officer and his wife are now the adoptive parents of a child left in a Safe Haven box earlier this year. Last Friday was adoption day in St. Joseph County, Indiana, where families finalized adoptions in court. Among the children...
munciejournal.com
Indiana American Water Provides Tips to Properly Dispose of Fats, Oils and Grease
GREENWOOD – With the holidays here, Indiana American Water is reminding customers not to invite FOG (Fats, Oils, and Grease) clogs to your gatherings. The day after Thanksgiving, which plumbers call Brown Friday—named after the color of sewage—is typically the busiest day of the year for them. Along with turkey, gravy, and all the trimmings come fats, oils, and grease that, if poured down the drain, can adhere to the insides of pipes, causing clogs that lead to sewer overflows and backups.
MyWabashValley.com
30-year tornado outbreak anniversary in Indiana
INDIANA — It has been 30 years since 15 tornadoes destroyed dozen of buildings and damaged hundreds of homes estimated 12 million dollars in damage. On November 22, 1992, 15 tornadoes hit the state of Indiana during the afternoon. Fortunately, there were no fatalities from this outbreak. Only six injuries were reported on this day.
The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself
Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
WOWO News
Indiana A.G. Warns Consumers of Black Friday and Cyber Monday Scams
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Thanksgiving, a time for friends and family to gather and give thanks and reflect on what is important. Then comes Black Friday, a time commonly for families to gather at various retail stores to take advantage of sales and deals for Holiday gifts. However, some deals are often too good to be true. Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers of Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping scams this holiday season. While every consumer wants to get the best bang for their buck, it’s important to use caution and do some research before spending your hard-earned money.
5 Holiday Train Rides You Can Only Find in Indiana
So many things can be associated with Christmas and the Holiday Season. It can be anything from flying reindeer, snow, Christmas trees, and candy canes. Something that also comes to mind are trains. Whistling locomotive train sets on an endless loop around the Christmas tree, or even a holiday classic film such as The Polar Express ( a must-watch for my family every year.) Trains have been a reliable mode of transport for hundreds of years, and may even play a part in helping Santa distribute all his gifts. If you are interested in a real-life "Polar Express" check out the train rides being offered this season here in Indiana.
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
abc57.com
The Humane Society of St. Joseph County calling on the community for help
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Humane Society of St. Joseph County has reached capacity and is now asking for the community’s help. As the weather gets colder, shelters see an increase in animals being surrendered or brought into the shelter. Many people who adopted or fostered animals during the pandemic...
Heavy showers sneak in early Sunday across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Storms possible overnight into early Sunday–otherwise, ideal weather for the rest of the weekend! Monday at a glance Circle of Lights Indianapolis Forecast It’s that time of the year again! The circle will be lit later on tonight to kick off the Christmas season. Luckily, we won’t freeze like we did in years […]
WIBC.com
Indiana Coronavirus Deaths Reach 24,000; 10 Deaths in the Last Week
STATEWIDE–The number of Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 has now topped 24,000. The Indiana Department of Health says 10 people have died from it in the last week. Nearly 5,000 people have tested positive for it in that same period of time. The state says 372 Hoosiers were hospitalized...
fox32chicago.com
Unclaimed winning $2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana, set to expire soon
CHICAGO - An unclaimed $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is still unclaimed and will expire next month. The ticket for the June 18 drawing was sold at McClure Oil #53 at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville, and matched all five white ball numbers with a Power Play of 2x, according to a statement from the Hoosier Lottery.
Statewide Silver Alert canceled for Bluffton man
BLUFFTON, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has was canceled for a man reported missing from northeastern Indiana. Bluffton police said Jake Steffen, a 21-year-old man missing since Wednesday night, was found safe. Police issued the Silver Alert saying they were concerned Steffen might be in extreme danger or...
WTHI
Gas prices continue to decline going into the holiday weekend
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is some good news if you are planning to hit the roads this Thanksgiving weekend!. Gas prices are continuing to go down throughout the Wabash Valley. We are now consistently under the $4.00 mark. As of Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of...
Indiana soldier’s remains identified 70 years after his death in Korea
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) – Occasionally, when you least expect it, something amazing happens. Mary Kincaid Chauncey spent over 70 years wondering if her brother would ever be identified.He was killed in battle in Korea. But thanks to DNA technology, Sgt. James Coleman is coming home. “It’s been like a miracle to me. It amazes me […]
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana Republican concedes House race after ballot mishap
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Weeks after a mishap with incorrectly reported ballots in a southern Indiana House race, the losing candidate has conceded. Republican challenger for House District 71, Scott Hawkins, announced he conceded the race to incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming on Friday. Hawkins made the concession on his...
Comments / 0