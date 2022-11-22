ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Tribal development organizations form joint construction company

Three Michigan tribes have come together for a first-of-its-kind joint venture. Odawa Economic Affairs Holding Corp., Mno-Bmadsen and Gun Lake Investments have launched Aki Construction, the first such tribal joint venture in the Midwest, according to an announcement from the trio last week. “Aki” in Ojibwe means “earth, land or...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Priority Health using Corewell merger as stepping stone in SE Michigan

Nearly 11 months after Spectrum merged with Beaumont, the Grand Rapids health system’s integrated insurer is looking to stake its claim in Southeast Michigan. Priority Health is already the second largest insurer in the region thanks to the acquisition of ClearChoices from Trinity Health in 2007. That deal brought on 143,000 members, and Priority has managed to carve out more for a current total of 340,000 members in Southeast Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Tech companies showcase region’s potential

As a bold strategy aims to elevate Grand Rapids’ status as a technology hub, several companies in the region already highlight the region’s potential. In September, the economic development organization The Right Place Inc. shared a vision to grow the tech sector in the greater Grand Rapids region. The strategy calls for 20,000 new jobs in tech over the next decade, growing the sector to 10% of all regional employment and positioning Grand Rapids as the Midwest’s own Silicon Valley.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Inside Track: Wideman brings hope (and meals) to a forgotten generation

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan President and CEO Lisa Wideman said she feels she’s been preparing for this role her whole career. Her food service background, caring heart and tenderness for those left behind has made her a perfect fit for her position as she leads the distribution of food and good cheer to thousands of local seniors.
HOLLAND, MI
insideradio.com

City Revokes Tower Lease Of WGHN-FM Grand Haven, MI.

A dispute over a tower lease between WGHN-FM (92.1) and the city of Grand Haven, MI results in the signal going silent. The station’s AC programming has temporarily moved to co-owned WGHN (1370) and its Grand Haven-licensed translator W235CM at 94.9, which until this weekend was known as “Oldies 94.9.”
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Children’s hospital managing ‘unprecedented’ caseload

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has stepped up to the challenge of caring for West Michigan’s vulnerable younger patients. As respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases surge nationwide, the Grand Rapids pediatric hospital said it is employing every resource to ensure children can receive the care they need. “We have...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Sparta gas station offering $2.99 a gallon through Thanksgiving

SPARTA, Mich. — Whether you're planning to travel near or far for the holidays, gas prices are still at the top of mind for many drivers. Prices are slowly coming down from what we've seen a week ago but still higher than numbers we're seeing nationally. Here's a look...
SPARTA, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Festival of Wreaths returns to downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Once the leftover Thanksgiving food starts getting put into the refrigerator, many people immediately start thinking about holiday shopping. And over the last several years, there's been an increased focus on getting people to shop small during the holidays. Downtown Muskegon business owners hope that getting...
MUSKEGON, MI

