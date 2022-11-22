Read full article on original website
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his garden
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in Michigan
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden Corral
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Tribal development organizations form joint construction company
Three Michigan tribes have come together for a first-of-its-kind joint venture. Odawa Economic Affairs Holding Corp., Mno-Bmadsen and Gun Lake Investments have launched Aki Construction, the first such tribal joint venture in the Midwest, according to an announcement from the trio last week. “Aki” in Ojibwe means “earth, land or...
Marijuana dispensaries will be more recognizable in Muskegon under relaxed rules
MUSKEGON, MI – Someone driving by Sozo, Levels or Timber in Muskegon may not know what sort of business goes on inside because their business signs are deliberately vague. Those who know, know they’re in the marijuana business. Others are left guessing. Strict rules on signs have prevented...
mibiz.com
Wolverine Building Group co-owner steps down to pursue new opportunities, focus on equity in industry
KENTWOOD — Wolverine Building Group co-owner Aaron Jonker has sold his shares in the construction company to pursue “a couple of different opportunities” that could involve a more development-oriented role focused on equity in the industry. Company officials recently announced that Jonker sold his shares to co-owner...
mibiz.com
GR med device startup prepares implant material for commercialization after raising $5.3M
A Grand Rapids medical device startup aims to launch into the market in early 2023 with a new material for spinal and orthopedic implants. HAPPE Spine LLC expects to clear U.S. Food and Drug Administration review within two or three months, enabling it to begin selling the porous, bioactive material that encourages new bone growth in patients.
wkzo.com
Consumers Energy to provide free $10 Downtown Dollars gift certificates in Kalamazoo on Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Small Business Saturday is an annual American holiday that celebrates local entrepreneurs and encourages shoppers to buy from small businesses in their area. And Consumers Energy is looking to help Kalamazoo residents take advantage by giving away free $10 Downtown Dollars Gift Certificates. Shoppers...
wkzo.com
AUDIO: Some homeowners in Kalamazoo County to pay extra taxes this winter
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Commissioners held a special meeting on Tuesday, November 22 to make sure a small number of homeowners pay extra taxes this winter. Two voter approved millages; one for a library that serves Climax and a Plainwell Schools millage that affects a small...
WGHN radio falls silent after breaching radio tower lease, Grand Haven manager says
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The failure to pay its bills along with other breaches of its contract led to a Grand Haven radio station being kicked off the air, according to the Grand Haven city manager. WGHN 92.1 FM had leased space for its transmitter on a city of...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Priority Health using Corewell merger as stepping stone in SE Michigan
Nearly 11 months after Spectrum merged with Beaumont, the Grand Rapids health system’s integrated insurer is looking to stake its claim in Southeast Michigan. Priority Health is already the second largest insurer in the region thanks to the acquisition of ClearChoices from Trinity Health in 2007. That deal brought on 143,000 members, and Priority has managed to carve out more for a current total of 340,000 members in Southeast Michigan.
Former Central City Tap House To Be Replaced Soon in Kalamazoo
Central City Taphouse, at 359 S Kalamazoo Mall in Downtown Kalamazoo, has been temporarily closed for a couple of years. But, it looks like a new tavern is about to move in. Posted in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, Hola Courtney shared a picture, which you can see here, along with the caption,
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Tech companies showcase region’s potential
As a bold strategy aims to elevate Grand Rapids’ status as a technology hub, several companies in the region already highlight the region’s potential. In September, the economic development organization The Right Place Inc. shared a vision to grow the tech sector in the greater Grand Rapids region. The strategy calls for 20,000 new jobs in tech over the next decade, growing the sector to 10% of all regional employment and positioning Grand Rapids as the Midwest’s own Silicon Valley.
Grand Rapids renter's heat restored after 13 OYS investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No doubt most have begun to turn up the thermostat as temperatures drop, but one Grand Rapids woman says she has been relying on her stove to heat her home. She claimed her apartment complex had left her without central heat for two months. Getting...
What’s that off Prairie Street in Grandville? Family-owned business has big plans
GRANDVILLE, MI — A family-owned business in Grandville is planning to be able to at least double its production capacity by next summer with a large building expansion. Harbor Foam, at 2950 Prairie St. SW, has broken ground on a nearly 71,000-square-foot expansion to its current building. “We’re seeing...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Inside Track: Wideman brings hope (and meals) to a forgotten generation
Meals on Wheels Western Michigan President and CEO Lisa Wideman said she feels she’s been preparing for this role her whole career. Her food service background, caring heart and tenderness for those left behind has made her a perfect fit for her position as she leads the distribution of food and good cheer to thousands of local seniors.
insideradio.com
City Revokes Tower Lease Of WGHN-FM Grand Haven, MI.
A dispute over a tower lease between WGHN-FM (92.1) and the city of Grand Haven, MI results in the signal going silent. The station’s AC programming has temporarily moved to co-owned WGHN (1370) and its Grand Haven-licensed translator W235CM at 94.9, which until this weekend was known as “Oldies 94.9.”
Carport in Kalamazoo Collapses Under Weight Of Snow
I kind of thought people were kidding when they told me, moving up here, I'd need a ladder to get on my roof to shovel. Apparently, not, as I ran across THIS poor structure on my way home the other day from work. Yep, that is a carport at an...
Expert: Gas prices to drop below $3 in West Michigan
Gas prices continue to drop in West Michigan, with one station in Sparta dropping to $2.99 a gallon.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Children’s hospital managing ‘unprecedented’ caseload
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has stepped up to the challenge of caring for West Michigan’s vulnerable younger patients. As respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases surge nationwide, the Grand Rapids pediatric hospital said it is employing every resource to ensure children can receive the care they need. “We have...
Fox17
Sparta gas station offering $2.99 a gallon through Thanksgiving
SPARTA, Mich. — Whether you're planning to travel near or far for the holidays, gas prices are still at the top of mind for many drivers. Prices are slowly coming down from what we've seen a week ago but still higher than numbers we're seeing nationally. Here's a look...
Festival of Wreaths returns to downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Once the leftover Thanksgiving food starts getting put into the refrigerator, many people immediately start thinking about holiday shopping. And over the last several years, there's been an increased focus on getting people to shop small during the holidays. Downtown Muskegon business owners hope that getting...
