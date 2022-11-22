Read full article on original website
GoCreighton.com
Women's Basketball Begins BIG EAST Action at Xavier
Cincinnati, Ohio -- The 16th ranked Creighton Women's Basketball squad begins BIG EAST play in a Black Friday Special at Xavier at 11:00 a.m. #16 Creighton (5-0) at Xavier (5-0) 11/25: - 11:00 a.m. Twitter: @CreightonWBB. Series with Omaha: Bluejays Lead 15-2 Creighton enter the BIG EAST opener at Xavier...
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker allows for a rebooted season
The Nebraska basketball team is coming off its second loss of the season. Coincidentally, it’s the year’s second game against a team with a pulse. It’s also the Huskers second double-digit loss in three games. But, as it turns out, there is a reason for optimism on Friday morning. Derrick Walker is returning to the Huskers.
klin.com
Football: Nebraska at Iowa Today
An adventurous season for Nebraska football comes to a close today as NU is at Iowa. The Huskers are coming off a 15-14 loss to Wisconsin. NU is 3-8 on the season and 2-6 in the Big Ten Conference. The Hawkeyes beat Minnesota 13-10 in their last outing. They are...
Kearney Hub
Career game from Alexis Markowski helps Nebraska women shake off shooting woes
LINCOLN – Alexis Markowski’s 24 points and career-high 18 rebounds Tuesday night helped the Nebraska women’s basketball team overcome a sluggish, poor-shooting performance in a 71-53 win over pesky Tarleton. The game that may be remembered for guard Sam Haiby’s first appearance of the season. Believed to...
KSNB Local4
Huskers power past Texans, 71-53
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Alexis Markowski and Isabelle Bourne both produced double-doubles, as Nebraska dominated the paint in a 71-53 women’s basketball win over Tarleton on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Markowski powered in 16 of her season-high 24 points in the second half while also pulling...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin volleyball: Badgers and Huskers meet with Big Ten title on the line
The No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers (17-1 Big Ten, 23-3 overall) will travel to Lincoln to take on the No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-2, 24-3) in a match that will help decide the Big Ten championship. The Badgers and Huskers should be used to high stakes matches at this point. From...
1011now.com
Huskers Finish Regular Season at Home
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - • The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team heads into the final weekend of the regular season with a chance to play for a Big Ten championship. The Huskers host No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, and they will finish the regular season on Saturday at 8 p.m. against No. 9 Minnesota at the Devaney Center.
Christopherson: Roster items Nebraska’s new head coach will have to take on fast
IOWA CITY, Iowa– It's that familiar Black Friday feeling, a tradition hopefully the next coach makes us not experience for a good while. Nebraska plays a football game today, and yet we're all plenty distracted by something else, aren't we? But we're pros at this by now. All of us. While the Rhule of thumb in these situations is to not look past the game in front of you, it's pretty stinking hard when the big-picture conversation about the next coach seems of greater matter.
Hawk’s Eye: Experts predict Iowa vs. Nebraska
Each week during the season the Hawkeye Headquarters staff will predict the outcome of the Iowa football game. HawkeyeHQ.comBlake Hornstein (10-1): Iowa’s got a pretty good deal going this week. I mean, we should just go home right now. The Cornhuskers are on a five-game losing streak, and a seven-game series-losing streak against the Hawkeyes. Quite frankly, […]
Daily Nebraskan
DN score predictions: Nebraska at Iowa
Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Iowa 16, Nebraska 10. As has been the case for each of the Huskers’ divisional games this season, they won’t be overmatched talent-wise, which means they have a chance. But this game presents an increasingly uphill battle despite the opponent not being all too superior.
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa in Week 13
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 2-6) will finish the 2022 season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3) in Iowa City, Iowa for a Black Friday matchup. The Huskers will look to play the spoiler as a Hawkeye win will punch Iowa’s ticket to Indianapolis for a second straight season and third time overall for the program.
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Nebraska Football
Missouri River Rivals Finish Up Regular Season Friday at Kinnick Stadium
GoCreighton.com
#10 Men's Basketball Falls in Maui Thriller to #14 Arizona
MAUI, Hawaii -- A game-ending 12-2 run wasn't enough as the No. 10 Creighton men's basketball team fell 81-79 in the championship game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational to No. 14 Arizona. The Wildcats improve to 6-0 on the season, while Creighton suffered its first loss to drop to...
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule recruiting comments could cause concern
Yes, I’m aware that Matt Rhule isn’t even officially the Nebraska football head coach. But all indications are that he will be by the start of next week. So it’s time to start looking at what kind of coach he might be for the Huskers. It’s hard...
republic-online.com
Johnson, Parkhill win national title with Iowa Western
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Reese Johnson and Jamison Parkhill, Louisburg graduates, are national champions. Johnson, a freshman forward, and her Iowa Western Community College Reivers women’s soccer team defeated Salt Lake 1-0 at home to win the National Junior College Athletic Association National Championship on Saturday, Nov. 19.
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Hitchcock County football claims first state title
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Hitchcock County won its first state high school football championship in program history Monday in a 22-12 victory over Howells-Dodge at Memorial Stadium. “Super, super excited for these kids,” Falcons coach Randall Rath said. “Our community, it’s just awesome. I’m speechless. Built itself a culture of...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa announces return of longtime assistant to serve as honorary captain for Nebraska game
Iowa is bringing back a familiar face this Friday. The Hawkeyes announced former assistant coach Reese Morgan will serve as an honorary captain against Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium. Morgan was on the Iowa staff for 19 years before retiring in 2019. He coached mostly offensive and defensive lines during his...
KETV.com
'Blue Collar Boxing' sees Omaha unions fighting for a good cause
OMAHA, Neb. — Thirty people from 12 different Omaha unions got in the ring Wednesday night at the third annual Blue Collar Boxing event. The charity fundraiser benefits the United Way and the Nebraska Center for Workforce Development. Many of the fighters have been training for six months for...
onekindesign.com
Inside a stunning Nebraska home with a dramatic black and white palette
Haven Design and Construction are responsible for the interiors of this gorgeous newly built home located just outside of Omaha, Nebraska. The beautiful blue skies and rolling hills of Nebraska and Iowa come together in this unique area of the country to provide a rural oasis just outside of the bustling city of Omaha.
realcombatmedia.com
BLK Prime Announces Undercard for Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV Showdown
OMAHA, NEBRASKA (November 23, 2022) – The undercard for the highly anticipated BLK Prime PPV fight between Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs), taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on December 10, is set. Cris Cyborg (1-0, 1 KO) is scheduled to make her U.S. boxing debut in the co-main event special feature attraction.
