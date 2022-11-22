Thanksgiving travel trouble could be ahead as an intensifying storm brings rain to the South and East

Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Several US regions face weekend weather systems that may complicate post-Thanksgiving travel
As well-fed holiday travelers pack their bags, hit the roads and squeeze into planes this weekend, widespread rain and snow could cause delays in the trip home. Several weather systems are forecast to trouble regions of US on Saturday and Sunday, including two in the Northeast and another pair dumping snow on parts of the Pacific Northwest.
Rain and thunderstorms will make for difficult post-Thanksgiving travel
Whether you are out shopping Black Friday deals, exercising off your Thanksgiving feast, or traveling back home, rain and thunderstorms may cause some delays and headaches. A frontal system Friday morning is bringing widespread rain showers from the Northeast down to the Gulf Coast. This is just the first storm system that could bring travel delays to the eastern US this weekend, following the Thanksgiving holiday.
Natural vs. artificial: Which Christmas tree option is better for the climate?
It's that time of the year when most Americans finish Thanksgiving leftovers and venture out in search for the best holiday sales. More importantly, they plan their household centerpiece of the season: the Christmas tree. While some revel in the scent of a real tree and the joy of picking...
