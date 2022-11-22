Read full article on original website
Ricky Steamboat On Making His In-Ring Return and Teaming With FTR
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ricky Steamboat spoke about making his return to the ring and teaming up with FTR for the match. Steamboat will wrestle at Big Time Wrestling’s ‘Return of the Dragon’ event this Sunday. His team will take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson and a mystery partner. Here are highlights:
Becky Lynch Returns On WWE Smackdown, Joins Survivor Series Team
Becky Lynch is officially back, making her return and joining Team Bianca for WarGames on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The former multi-time women’s champion was revealed as Belair’s final team member for WarGames in the opening segment of tonight’s show. Lynch came out and joined Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim in brawling with Team Bayley, as you can see below.
Raquel Rodriguez Sustains ‘Broken Arm’ From Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler On WWE Smackdown
Raquel Rodriguez found herself assaulted by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the two attack Rodriguez ahead of her tag match with Shotzi against the two, slamming her arm into a crate backstage. Shotzi began the match with Rousey and Baszler on...
Thunder Rosa Forfeits Women’s Title On AEW Dynamite, Jamie Hayter Named Undisputed Champion
Thunder Rosa is officially no longer the AEW Women’s Champion, as she was stripped of the title on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Renee Paquette announce that Rosa had been asked to forfeit the title due to her being out of action from injury. Rosa agreed to...
WWE News: AJ Styles & Shotzi Set for The Bump Survivor Series Preview Show, Playlist Showcases Damage CTRL’s Road to Survivor Series, Ozzy Osbourne Sends Message to WWE Universe
– WWE has announced that AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and Shotzi will be guests on this Saturday’s Survivor Series preview edition of WWE’s The Bump:. – WWE Playlist showcased the Road to Survivor Series for Damage CTRL:. – WWE released a new preview clip with Ozzy Osbourne sending...
More on WWE’s Decision To Sign Gabi Butler
As previously reported, WWE signed Gabi Butler, gymnast and cheerleader, to a deal as part of their NIL program. Butler was also featured on the Netflix series Cheer. PWInsider reports that the decision to sign Butler at least partially came from talks she had with Stephanie McMahon at Summerslam back in July.
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
The lineup for tomorrow’s WWE Survivor Series is updated after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs....
Zack Clayton On Being Signed to AEW, JWoww Possibly Appearing On Screen
Zack Clayton is signed on with AEW full-time, and he recently talked about what that contract means to him and whether JWoww may end up on AEW TV. Clayton, who is a member of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast and is engaged to Jersey Shore vet Jenni “JWoww” Farley, spoke with TV Insider for a new interview. You can check out the highlights below:
Details On Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite next week at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. The early lineup includes:. * Best of 7 Series for AEW Trios Titles (Match 3): Death Triangle (2-0) vs. The Elite (0-2) * MJF to speak. * Jade Cargill &...
Hello everyone, welcome to Smackdown. Tonight is the go home show for Survivor Series, boy that came up fast didn’t it? As such the babyface side of things for the women’s WarGames match will be here to announce their fifth member. Bianca Belain has been trying to hype this up and all I can say is. . . please please please not Poochie, uh, I mean Charlotte Flair. Becky Lynch would make sense but there are quite a few possibilities out there so we’ll have to wait and see. With the confirmation of Kevin Owens joining our babyface men’s team I’m sure the Bloodline will have something to say about that upcoming WarGames match, and the Usos will be taking on Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to further that goal. Last week Raquel Rodriguez tried to help Shotzi out and this week will team with her against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler as they try to heat up the match between Ronda and Shotzi for the Survivor Series. The Smackdown World Cup continues tonight with two semi-final matches, Butch vs. Santos Escobar and Ricochet vs. Braun Strowman, after some of the interactions last week Braun is the heavy favorite to win and I’m curious to see if Gunther could drag a good match out of the big guy. Bray Wyatt and LA Knight have crossed paths and that should see some continuation this week, The Viking Raiders returned two weeks ago and might show up again here. Well that’s the preamble, so let’s get to the action.
Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer Again In NJPW Starting In February
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will be allowed to cheer and boo again starting this February. Fans have not been allowed to vocally react to NJPW events since the pandemic started over two years ago. They had previously only been allowed to clap. However, that will change with The New Beginning on Osaka on February 11. The announcement reads:
Darby Allin Added To The Great Muta’s Final Match
Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that not only will the Great Muta team with Sting in his final match, but Darby Allin as well. Opponents for the team have not been announced. The event, ‘Great Muta Final Bye Bye’, will happen on January 22 at the Yokohama Arena in Japan.
WWE News: Sneak Peek Of The Shield On This Is Awesome, Best of Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Video, More
– WWE featured a sneak peek clip from Peacock’s This Is Awesome focusing on The Shield, described as:. WWE Superstars as well as members of The Shield themselves discuss the impactful debut of The Shield and how the landscape of WWE changed forever on the latest episode of This is Awesome, streaming today exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.
WWE Promotes Tomorrow’s Lineup of Survivor Series Programming
WWE has a whole day of Survivor Series programming set for Peacock tomorrow, including a new episode of The Bump and more. It leads to the PPV itself at 8 PM ET. The announced schedule includes:. Best of Survivor Series: “Things heat up in a hurry with a thrilling collection...
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 11.23.22
It’s the first show after Full Gear and thanks to William Regal, MJF is the new World Champion. That is enough of a story to carry things for the time being, but we have more important things to get to right now: like building up a Ring Of Honor pay per view in the next few weeks. Let’s get to it.
Note On Plans For Bray Wyatt and LA Knight for Tonight’s Smackdown (Possible Spoilers)
Fightful Select has a couple of notes on plans for Bray Wyatt and LA Knight ahead of tonight’s Smackdown in Rhode Island. It was noted that Knight is expected to “heavily” sell being attacked by someone, presumably Wyatt, on last week’s episode. After slapping Wyatt twice in the ring, he was later found backstage unconscious.
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 11.25.22
ROH Tag Team Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
FTR will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships among the matches on this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following matches & segments for Friday’s show, which airs at a special time this week at 4 PM ET:. * ROH Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Top Flight.
Shawn Spears On Why He’s Not With MJF Anymore On AEW TV
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), Shawn Spears spoke about why he’s no longer paired with MJF on AEW television. Spears recently returned on the side of Wardlow, turning babyface in the process. He said: “I think that was just the end of the story...
Renee Paquette Always Knew She’d Return To Wrestling, Feels Better Backstage In AEW Now That She Works There
Renee Paquette recently discussed her return to the wrestling industry for AEW and how it feels different backstage now that she works there. Paquette appeared on AEW Unrestricted and talked about signing with AEW, how she feels better backstage now that she’s not just visiting and more. You can see the highlights below:
