Driver dies after crashing into semi-truck
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after he drove into the back of a tractor-trailer Monday night on State Route 99, the California Highway Patrol said.
According to CHP, a black SUV headed south on SR-99 approaching Wilson Road was traveling at an “undetermined” speed around 9:30 p.m. when it crashed into the semi that had been stopped at a red light but was beginning to move forward after the light turned green.
CHP said the driver of the SUV, a 37-year-old Yub City man, was the only person in the vehicle and that he died from his injuries.
The California Highway Patrol said the driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.
