ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Driver dies after crashing into semi-truck

By Jacque Porter
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EqZlR_0jK69WuB00

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after he drove into the back of a tractor-trailer Monday night on State Route 99, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP, a black SUV headed south on SR-99 approaching Wilson Road was traveling at an “undetermined” speed around 9:30 p.m. when it crashed into the semi that had been stopped at a red light but was beginning to move forward after the light turned green.

CHP said the driver of the SUV, a 37-year-old Yub City man, was the only person in the vehicle and that he died from his injuries.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 5

Related
Fox40

Pedestrian fatally struck in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the incident happened around 10:16 a.m. near Bell Road and Quartz Road. CHP said the pedestrian was a man in his 30s and that the driver...
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

Two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County happened Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened in Sloughhouse near Ione Road and Jackson Road. There were very few details available about the crash, but the fire district said they requested an air ambulance.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

No injuries after head-on crash on Highway 70

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash south of the Butte and Yuba county line. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 70 south of Sparrow Lane. The CHP said it received reports of a green Mustang driving...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Pedestrian killed on Interstate 5 early Wednesday morning

The CHP reported that a pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning on Interstate 5 near I Street in Sacramento. The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on the scene and cooperated with the CHP. CHP Report:. On the above date at the above time, CHP...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Woman hit, killed in North Highlands, CHP says

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — One woman was hit and killed in North Highlands Wednesday night, according to authorities. Find top stories from Wednesday in the video player above. The collision happened around 5:41 p.m. on Watt Avenue just south of Winona Way, the California Highway Patrol said in a...
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
FOX40

CHP: Woman dead after walking in front of a vehicle

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, a female pedestrian died after walking directly in front of a vehicle in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said that a vehicle was traveling in the third lane northbound on Watt Avenue when a woman crossed the street “outside of any marked crosswalks.” The woman […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Two people killed in crash near Davis

Two people were killed and another hurt in an overnight crash near Davis. The CHP says a car sped off Interstate 80 near Mace Boulevard and crashed onto County Road 32A. The driver and front passenger died and a third person sustained major injuries. Investigators are looking into whether drugs or alcohol were factors.
DAVIS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Yuba City man dies in Highway 99 crash Monday night

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man died after a crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County Monday night, according to the CHP. The CHP said a black SUV was traveling south in the second lane of Highway 99 around 9:30 p.m. and was approaching Wilson Road. A semi-truck...
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Pedestrian killed in collision in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in South Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the collision, which was reported around 6:30 a.m., happened on Martin Luther King Boulevard south of 43rd Avenue. CHP said the driver remained at the scene after the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Multi-vehicle injury crash on Carquinez Bridge causing heavy delays

(KRON) — Units are responding to a multi-vehicle accident on the Carquinez Bridge, according to a tweet from the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department. The accident occurred on the eastbound 80, midspan on the bridge and involved eight vehicles, the tweet states. Drivers are advised to expect prolonged, heavy delays entering Solano County on the eastbound 80s. […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Fire damages home in Roseville on Thanksgiving

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A fire damaged a home in Roseville Thursday, according to the Roseville Fire Department. The fire started outside the home and spread to the residence, but the house only had minimal interior damage. The fire happened in the Kaseberg-Kingswood neighborhood in Roseville.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Man fatally shot near Sacramento City College

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Sacramento City College around 4 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department. According to police, when officers arrived on the scene in the area of the 4100 block of 23rd Street, they found that a male victim had been taken to a local […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Windows broken at several Woodland businesses

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is under arrest in connection with the vandalization of several buildings in Woodland. The Woodland Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the suspect threw rocks and tiles at a Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Dutch Bros. Warehouse, shattering windows on the businesses.
WOODLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

New Traffic Signal Installed on Taylor Road

A new traffic signal has been installed in the City of Roseville at the Golfland Sunsplash Driveway and Taylor Road intersection. The new signal was activated on Thursday, November 17th, and is designed to help motorists and pedestrians. The traffic signal is a flashing yellow left-turn arrow to reduce wait...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

FOX40

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy