The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
247Sports
Maryland basketball: Kevin Willard on Reese's big day, assistant coaches' ejection and more
No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball overcame a slow start to defeat Coppin State, 95-79, moving to 6-0 on the season with each win coming by double-digits. Sophomore forward Julian Reese led the way with 24 points, including 22 in the first half, and added 10 rebounds. Hakim Hart (22) and Jahmir Young (21) also hit the 20-point threshold, marking the first time since the final game at Cole Field House (3/3/02) that the Terps had three 20-point scorers in one game.
247Sports
Instant Reactions: Reese Dominates | Hart Rolling | Recipe for a Letdown
Maryland basketball's game Friday against Coppin State was a classic recipe for a letdown: a team coming off a couple of big wins, suddenly surrounded by hype, facing a small school viewing, whose coach is a Terps legend, viewing the game as its Super Bowl. Toss in that it was the day after Thanksgiving, with a 4 p.m. tipoff in front of a sparse crowd, and you had to know it was likely to be closer than the 25-point point spread.
Julian Reese’s career day guides No. 23 Maryland over Coppin St.
Julian Reese scored a career-high 24 points and added 10 rebounds to lead three Terrapins who finished in double figures
Juan Dixon leads Coppin State against No. 23 Maryland
No. 23 Maryland will look to continue its red-hot start under first-year coach Kevin Willard when it hosts Coppin State
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on poor attendance so far, whether he'll schedule Duke
Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard hasn't had many negatives to discuss during his team's dominant 5-0 start, but when the rare flaw comes up, he's been quick to take the blame rather than putting it on players. And on Wednesday, he did the same for the Terps' fans, taking the blame for the dismal attendance during the first three games at Xfinity Center.
testudotimes.com
Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: A look at Donta Scott’s terrific start
Welcome to the first rendition of the 2022-23 Maryland men’s basketball film room. I will be breaking down film from Maryland’s games throughout the season, starting with a look at the remarkable start to forward Donta Scott’s senior season. Maryland is 5-0 and ranked at No. 23...
umterps.com
No. 23 Terps Welcome Home Juan Dixon, Host Coppin State On Friday Afternoon
No. 23 Maryland (5-0) vs.Coppin State (3-4) COLLEGE PARK, MD - Coming off an 88-70 decision over Miami to win the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Championship, the No. 23 Maryland men's basketball team returns home to host Coppin State for the first time since 1989. Thanks to their impressive 5-0 start to the year, the Terps vaulted into both the AP Top 25 at No. 23 and the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 25. The opening tip is slated for 4 p.m., and the game will be streamed on B1G+. Fans can listen to the Maryland Sports Network (105.7 FM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - Washington, D.C., One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terps Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), and Walt Williams (analyst) calling the action.
umterps.com
No. 14 Maryland Set for Fort Myers Tip-Off
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 14 Maryland (4-1) will play three games in the Elevance Health Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off this weekend at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. The Terrapins will take on DePaul (2-2), Towson (3-0) and Pitt (4-0) in the event. DATE TIME (ET)...
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Behind its offensive line, Brown’s long runs, Shepherd gets playoff win
SHEPHERDSTOWN — There weren’t many points scored. There weren’t many Shepherd mistakes. And those in attendance bundled against the imposing cold were treated to an “anybody’s game” on Saturday, when the Rams turned away New Haven, 16-13, in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Super Region One playoffs at Ram Stadium.
mocoshow.com
Happy Thanksgiving from Damascus and Quince Orchard Football
It is a rare privilege to still be playing high school football on Thanksgiving. Damascus & Quince Orchard Alumni gathered this morning to support the players & coaches of their respective schools as they prepared for Friday nights semifinal state playoff games. This will be Damascus’ 19th semifinal appearance and Quince Orchard’s 8th.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.21M Dazzling Home Speaks Volumes in Towson, MD
The Estate in Towson is a luxurious home which is perfect in every way with sophistication tailored to your dream home now available for sale. This home located at 1861 Circle Rd, Towson, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,635 square feet of living spaces. Call Alan Klatsky (410 356-4700) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (443 708-7074) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Towson.
Bay Net
Grocery Worker Carts Away $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – After more than 40 years of working for a grocery store chain, a Severna Park man bagged enough moolah from a $5 Maryland Lottery scratch-off to start counting the days to his retirement. The happy winner, who frequently plays Powerball and Mega Millions, said he adds...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's largest Christmas parade at risk of being postponed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's largest Christmas parade is at risk of being postponed. The Mayor's Christmas Parade is slated to roll through Hampden in less than two weeks. But Monday morning, organizer Tom Kerr received some stunning news from City Hall. "She said we have to change the date...
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers to open 10+ locations in Baltimore area
The Louisiana-based fast-food restaurant Raising Cane's has announced that it hopes to open at least 10 stores in the Baltimore area in the next two years.
wypr.org
Johns Hopkins still wants private cops despite deep opposition and falling campus crime
When outrage over George Floyd’s murder rippled through the country two-and-a-half years ago, the Johns Hopkins University had a problem. The school had been pushing to start an armed, private police force to protect its Baltimore campuses, and the already controversial proposal was suddenly even more toxic. So Ron...
Maryland doctor reaped millions in illegal kickbacks in pharmacy scheme
A doctor who treated patients across Maryland, Virginia and DC will pay a $3.1 million settlement after he pleaded guilty to running multi-million dollar kickback schemes with multiple pharmacies.
bethesdamagazine.com
Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race
Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
Juvenile, man shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile and a man were shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, according to authorities.Annapolis Police officers found the injured juvenile when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Victor Parkway around 5:25 p.m., authorities said.The juvenile gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.Not long after that, a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.Officers did not have an update to provide on the conditions of the juvenile or man in the hours following the shooting, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-260-3439.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
