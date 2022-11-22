A longtime Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum is closing: Maracas Cocina Mexicana, which has been in business at 2914 Main St. in one form or another since 1992, will close this weekend, to be replaced with another concept whose identity is still to be (officially) announced. The restaurant is going out with a goodbye party on November 25, at 5 pm, with a DJ and its signature cheap drinks. They've already started clearing out equipment and this will be their final weekend. A staffer speaking for the restaurant said that current owner, who asked not to be named but also owns...

DALLAS, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO