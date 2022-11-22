Read full article on original website
Fun new international anime music festival heads to Dallas with global rave faves
Attention all anime fans: A major, global festival is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth to rock out with some of the biggest superstars in the genre. The inaugural International Anime Music Festival heads to Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Saturday, February 25, 2023. It will also stop at Houston's 713 Music Hall on Sunday, February 26 as part of a 37-city trek across North America starting February 6. Following the North American jaunt, the festival will journey across Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America in 2023. What makes this different from other anime events? The International Anime Music Festival showcases...
These are the 11 best things to do in Dallas this Thanksgiving weekend
As is always the case the weekend of Thanksgiving, holiday events dominate the landscape across Dallas. There will be lots of lights, Nutcrackers in both dance and concert forms, two theater versions of the Scrooge story, flipping reindeer, two Christmas-themed concerts, and a kids theater production. Two other events aren't explicitly about the holidays, but offer something for both kids and adults.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this long holiday weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Wednesday, November 23Disney On Ice: Into the MagicAt...
Longtime Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum closes, breastaurant on the way
A longtime Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum is closing: Maracas Cocina Mexicana, which has been in business at 2914 Main St. in one form or another since 1992, will close this weekend, to be replaced with another concept whose identity is still to be (officially) announced. The restaurant is going out with a goodbye party on November 25, at 5 pm, with a DJ and its signature cheap drinks. They've already started clearing out equipment and this will be their final weekend. A staffer speaking for the restaurant said that current owner, who asked not to be named but also owns...
Affluent Dallas suburb leads list of lavish holiday spending budgets in U.S.
As the most wonderful time of the year approaches, holiday shopping budgets are in the spotlight, and a study from WalletHub lists Flower Mound as one of the top cities where Santa doesn't need a whole lot of help.According to the personal finance website, the average holiday budget in Flower Mound is $3,531 per person, the third highest in the nation. The town's 2021 population of 77,243 (per the U.S. Census) boasts a median income $139,703 and earlier this year was named by Ventured.com as the richest city in Texas.In spite of an increase over last year's gift list totals,...
What to expect at 'Lightscape,' North Texas' new walk-thru winter wonderland
Dallas-Fort Worth’s most Instagrammable new holiday lights display is best enjoyed without clinging to a phone. “Lightscape,” which made its North Texas debut at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on November 18, walks visitors through a winter wonderland experience unlike any other in DFW.As the name says, the event features “lights” in “landscape,” so the natural surrounds of the garden are the stage on which the light features shine. The third star of the show is music, and the major supporting character is strategic use of … darkness.Yes, darkness.What makes "Lightscape" different from other modern Christmas light attractions is that...
3 Dallas-area cities gobble up top spots among best U.S. places for Thanksgiving
Texans still looking for the best place to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast without breaking their banks might want to head to Plano, Irving, or Dallas. The three cities rank highly on a new list of the best places to go for Thanksgiving. The study, published by WalletHub, compares the top 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 key metrics, including the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, number of delayed flights, and even forecast precipitation.Atlanta, Georgia ranks No. 1 on the list, with Orlando, Florida; Las Vega, Nevada; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Gilbert, Arizona rounding out the top five. Plano ranks No. 7...
These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
The stage is set for Thanksgiving on Thursday, but there are other tasty happenings this week, including a Japanese take on the traditional Thanksgiving meal, the kick-off of a German market, a barbecue pitmaster course, a smoothie pop-up, and a whiskey tasting. Multiple stretchy pants may be required.Monday, November 21Miracle at The Aussie GrindThe Frisco coffee shop, café, and bar will make spirits extra bright this holiday with the return of Miracle, the nationwide Christmas-themed pop-up bar that arrives in more than 100 cities this week. Originating in New York City, Miracle features over-the-top Christmas décor and craft cocktails in...
Sweet bakery in downtown Plano is the place for home-style cakes and pies
A new bakery has debuted in historic downtown Plano, bringing home-style cakes and sweets. Called Tell Me Something Sweet, it's a mom-and-pop venture now open at 930 E. 15th St., a few steps from the Downtown Plano stop on the DART Red Line.The bakery is on the ground level of the Junction 15 Apartments building, in a space previously occupied by Amazeballs, and is offering a tempting array of baked goods including cakes, pies, cobbler, brownies, and bars. They're open six days a week, closed on Mondays.Tell Me is from husband-and-wife Kevin and Candace Ford. Kevin's a third-generation baker...
Hallmark Channel counts down to Christmas with festive photos and giveaways at DFW tree farm
The Hallmark Channel will kick off Christmas movie binge-watching season with a cross-country tour to Christmas tree farms – and a stop in North Texas is on the schedule.Haynie's Green Acres Farm in Crowley – one of eight family-owned farms on the tour – will host a Hallmark Channel holiday pop-up event on two consecutive weekends, November 25-27 and December 3-4. The feel-good cable television network will install cheery photo ops, provide festive giveaways, and most notably, comp Christmas tree purchases for randomly selected customers. The pop-up coincides with Hallmark Channel's signature holiday programming event, "Countdown to Christmas," which will...
Texas billionaire Tilman Fertitta acquires award-winning California resort
Fans of Tilman Fertitta's nationwide hospitality brands are in for a treat. The Billion Dollar Buyer has just secured an award-winning, 30-acre resort in sunny Southern California.Fertitta has purchased the acclaimed Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel, a premier beachfront property in the sunny SoCal getaway destination. Notably, the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel is one of only six hotels in the U.S. to score the Forbes Triple Five-Star hotel status. The Montage has also been included among Travel + Leisure’s Top Hotels in the World. Image courtesy of Montage Laguna BeachFertitta's newest purchase overlooks the...
Dallas hires Martine Elyse Philippe as new director of arts and culture
The city of Dallas has a new Arts boss: Martine Elyse Philippe, who has worked in arts administration and the nonprofit world, has been appointed Director of the Office of Arts & Culture, a division of the City Manager's Office that fosters partnerships and support with arts and cultural organizations.According to a release from Dallas city manager T.C. Broadnax, Philippe will begin on December 5. She replaces Benjamin Espino, who has served as interim director since the departure of previous director Jennifer Scripps, who left to work with Downtown Dallas.Philippe has more than 15 years of experience in arts administration,...
New Uptown Dallas movie theater sets opening date in time for the holidays
A little over a year after it was first announced, Violet Crown Cinema will open its first Dallas theater in West Village in early December. The theater is located in the former Magnolia Theater, which closed when the pandemic hit in March 2020 and never reopened. However, it is being headed by Bill Banowsky, who started both Magnolia Pictures and the Magnolia Theater.The space has been completely renovated by Violet Crown, featuring digital cinema projection, state-of-the-art sound, and luxury reclining seating in all five auditoriums.In addition to offering traditional cinema concessions, Violet Crown will also have a kitchen serving made-to-order...
5 smash restaurant openings top this week's most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. Need Thanksgiving dining options? Find those here.1. 5 smash openings make this an unprecedented week in Dallas restaurants. This week has been an especially active one on the Dallas restaurant scene, with five major openings all coming at the same time. They include high-flying restaurants from big names in Dallas, a high-profile California import, a vegan restaurant, and a popular local pub that's opening...
EV company Lucid opens studio in Plano even despite Texas' idiotic laws
A new electric car company has come to DFW: Lucid Group, a California startup known for its sleek sedans, opened its first Studio location in the state of Texas in Plano, at Legacy West.According to a release, it's the 29th Lucid Studio and service center location in North America and the 32nd in the world, including a recent opening in Geneva.Lucid describes its mission as to encourage the adoption of sustainable energy by making the most captivating luxury electric vehicles. The company was initially founded in 2007 as a battery maker but segued into EVs in 2018 when former Tesla...
Dallas ranks among top 10 U.S. metros to start a business in new report
A trio of Texas cities that were just recognized among the world's best have a new accolade to celebrate: they also rank among the best places to start a business.Commercial real estate website 42Floors has named Austin (No. 3), Dallas (No. 8), and Houston (No. 9) to its list of the best U.S. metros to start a business, making Texas the top state for startup-friendly metros.For the report, 42Floors "sought to determine which metros offered a mix of opportunity and affordability," focusing on those with at least 300,000 residents. "Starting out in a business-friendly environment, being able to afford a...
Deep Ellum fires up first tree lighting ceremony for holiday weekend
Holiday shoppers seeking an alternative to the usual mall experience can hit Deep Ellum, which is hosting #DeckDeepEllum, a festive tradition with its own hashtage taking place on Saturday November 26.It's one part of an entire Small Business Saturday event that will, for the first time, incorporate a tree lighting ceremony. Called Deep Ellum Noel Nights, it'll feature holiday music, s’mores, fire pits, and photos with Santa from 6-9 pm, in the plaza at 2647 Main St.Small Business Saturday is a nationwide shopping event launched as a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which focus on big box retail...
Which buses and trains will be running in Dallas on Thanksgiving holiday
For those on the move during Thanksgiving, local transit authorities have issued some updates on their holiday schedules, including Dallas Area Rapid Transit in Dallas and Trinity Metro in Fort Worth.Dallas first:Dallas Area Rapid TransitDART buses, light rail trains, and Dallas streetcar services will operate on a weekend schedule on Thursday November 24, and Friday November 25.However, if you're headed to Fort Worth, call Uber: The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will not operate on Thanksgiving Day. On Friday November 25, it'll operate on Saturday service hours.DART and TRE holiday changes will continue until regular scheduled transit service resumes on Saturday,...
Grandscape in The Colony scores 2nd-ever location of immersive entertainment venue
Cosm, which touts itself as a global leader in experiential media and immersive technology, will build its second-ever public entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony.According to a November 16 press release, the venue "will bring entertainment to life through its state-of-the-art technology, seamlessly bridging the gap between virtual and physical realities."In the announcement on their site about the first venue in Los Angeles, the company says that they use domed and compound curved LED technology so guests can experience immersive content across a variety of programming categories, including live sports and entertainment, experiential events, immersive art, music, and more.What...
Dallas named one of world’s 100 best cities in prestigious new report
If you live in Dallas, you can confidently say you live in one of the best cities on the planet — at least according to one new study. Dallas ranks No. 47 on the new list of 100 best cities in the world. Two other Texas cities also make the list, slightly ahead of Dallas: Houston, at No. 42; and Austin, at No. 43. The annual ranking quantifies and benchmarks the relative quality of place, reputation, and competitive identity for the world's principal cities with metropolitan populations of one million or more. Vancouver, Canada-based Resonance Consultancy Ltd., which specializes in marketing,...
5 smash openings make this an unprecedented week in Dallas restaurants
The year 2022 has been a weird post-pandemic roller coaster ride for restaurants with boffo openings on the left and dismal closures on the right. Times are uncertain and unpredictable but the human spirit perseveres, filing permits and building restaurants with the hope that by the time opening day comes, everything will be back to normal, and they'll be rewarded with a packed house. This week has been an especially active week, with a handful of major openings all coming at the same time. Everyone's scurrying to get open before the holidays, which can be key in launching a restaurant's fortunes. They...
