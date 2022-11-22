ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Ford Field to host 2027 NCAA Final Four

FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
The City of Detroit will once again host a Final Four. The NCAA announced on Tuesday that the Final Four will return to Ford Field in 2027.

This is the first time the city has hosted the Final Four since 2009, which included more than 70,000 fans watching the National Championship.

Ford Field's tournament was also the first time the NCAA used the in-the-round seating configuration and holds the record for the most fans at a regional semifinal and regional championship game.

Detroit will also host the Midwest Regional in 2024, which is the ninth time the city has hosted a preliminary round in March Madness.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

