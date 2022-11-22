Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Kevin Bacon Didn't Know He Was Name-Dropped in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Until He Saw It in Theaters
One of the best running gags of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is how Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) tells aliens about Earth actors as if they were heroes. One of the stars Peter always talks about is Kevin Bacon, who left a lasting positive impression on his mind after he watched Footloose when he was a kid. As it turns out, Bacon was unaware director James Gunn had used his name in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and was deeply amused when he went to theaters and discovered the reference.
Collider
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Ends With 30-Minute Dance Sequence
The Magic Mike franchise is one that has befuddled and delighted audiences since its inception back in 2012. The film brought Channing Tatum back into the dancing world as Mike, a handyman and carpenter who by day makes ends meet where he can. At night, he's a dancer at an all-male strip club, which highlights the joy that (mainly) bachelorette parties have in the club and thus the franchise was born.
38 Famous Dudes Who Are Objectively Very Hot, And What They Looked Like Before They Became Super Famous
Like a fine wine, etc. etc.
Collider
‘Nanny’ Review: Nikyatu Jusu’s Devastating Debut Uncovers the Horrors of the American Dream
Of all the films that premiered back at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Nanny is the one that is both more ambitious in its poetic presentation and equally humble in its narrative aspirations. This is by no means a detriment as it is actually fundamental to what makes it stand out in the memory. The experience is built around dancing between different genres in order to tell a story that observes how the everyday indignities of life can lead to even more unexpected pain and tragedy. Telling the story of a nanny trying to raise money to bring her son to America, this feature debut from writer-director Nikyatu Jusu plays both as an emotional drama and an enduringly evocative horror. Though it works better in its individual moments, there is still something stunning about how it will frequently submerge us in a more subtle and sinister sense of looming dread that soon becomes emotionally shattering.
Collider
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Trailer Showcases an Epic Naval Battle
As anticipation continues to grow for the long-awaited sequel, a brand-new TV spot titled "Fortress" for Avatar: The Way of Water has been revealed, which features some new footage from the film. The new clip teases the return of humanity in an epic naval showdown on Pandora. While humans may...
Collider
Marvel Can't Make a Standalone Namor Movie, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Explains
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is continuing to light up the box office in its second full week of release. There are many reasons for the Marvel sequel’s success, but one of the more villainous reasons is the film finally saw the introduction to one of the brands oldest characters, Namor, in the MCU. This underwater king, played wonderfully by Tenoch Huerta Mejía, made a big splash in Wakanda Forever as the film's main antagonist. This has led fans to wonder, given where Namor’s story ended, would Marvel Studios give the Sub-Mariner his own solo film? Sadly the answer appears to be they legally can’t.
Collider
Keegan-Michael Key Returns as ‘Key & Peele’ Substitute Teacher in Hilarious Paramount+ Ad
In the height of the streaming wars advertising is everything. There have been a ton of creative ads in the past that have highlighted a particular streamer’s rich library, but Paramount+ might have just dropped the funniest streaming commercial of all time which sees the return of an iconic Key & Peele character. In the streamer’s latest ad, Keegan-Michael Key returns as "Substitute Teacher" Mr. Garvey who loses it over Paramount’s various kid-friendly IPs.
Collider
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Images Show Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on The Adventure of a Lifetime
New images for Indiana Jones 5 feature teases that Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will get into some spelunking together for the highly-anticipated sequel. Featured in the latest issue of Empire Magazine, the new images also show how Indy will be thrown in the middle of the action for Indiana Jones 5, despite his age in the universe.
Collider
Timothy Omundson Praises "Incredible" New 'Percy Jackson' Series
The return of Timothy Omundson to acting has been something fans have been excited for. The actor, who suffered a stroke back in 2017, returned as his famed character Detective Carlton Jebediah Lassiter in the television show Psych and since we've been gifted with Omundson beginning to show the world his talents yet again. So when he was cast in the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series for Disney+, fans were extremely happy for him!
Collider
How James Cameron Tricked Sigourney Weaver Into Signing on for 'Aliens'
While it’s hard to imagine a version of Aliens that doesn’t involve Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley, director James Cameron had to bluff with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s agent to get her to sign for the sequel. During an interview for GQ, Cameron said that it was hard to get Weaver to join the sequel, which led him to pretend to write her character off the script.
Collider
‘She Said’ & 9 Other Best Movies About The #MeToo Movement
Content Warning: The following article contains discussions of sexual assault and rape.A social movement called #MeToo, which is a phrase initially used by Tarana Burke on Twitter in 2006 to empower women through empathy, particularly young and helpless women, is now widely utilized to encourage people to share their stories of sexual assault and harassment in order to combat these social evils.
Collider
How to Watch 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'
It didn't take long after Criminal Minds closed its 15-season cycle for a revival to be announced. After the Behavior Analysis Unit (B.A.U.) helped to trace serial killer patterns every week and saved many lives in the process, cast members and the creative team from the original run are back for Criminal Minds: Evolution. These are the actors you'll get to see again in their previous roles: Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, Kirsten Vangsness, and A.J. Cook. Although Matthew Gray Gubler and Shemar Moore were significant to the team in Criminal Minds, they won't be back for the revival. At least not for now. A new addition to the cast is Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights, Midnight Mass), who plays the main villain and possibly the greatest threat the profilers ever had to deal with.
Collider
‘Strange World’ Ending Explained: What IS the Strange World?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Strange World. Strange World, the 61st film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, follows the Clade family, known for their legendary explorers, such as Jaeger (Dennis Quaid) and Searcher (Jake Gyllenhaal). Strange World is a throwback to pulp comics and retro sci-fi films, a unique world full of intriguing creatures, odd lands, and, of course, family dynamics. For Disney, Strange World is stylistically different from what we’re used to from an animated Disney film, yet the heart and soul of the film remain wholly Disney.
Collider
New ‘Andor’ Images Explore All the ‘Star Wars’ Easter Eggs in Luthen’s Shop
Andor has plenty of Easter Eggs that connect the series back to the world of Star Wars, particularly back to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story where we met Diego Luna's Cassian Andor in the first place. But there also seems to be another set of Easter Eggs that we may not have seen! And that comes from Luthen Rael's store that Mon Mothma goes to visit frequently in order to check in with Luthen about the Rebellion under the guise of buying something from his shop.
Collider
'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video
This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
Collider
'Wakanda Forever': How Chadwick Boseman Inadvertently Chose the Next Black Panther
After the sad news that Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman had died after battling cancer for many years in secret, one question in everyone’s minds after the mourning process was: “Now what?” The screenplay for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was already finished, as director Ryan Coogler revealed earlier this month. But after it became clear the story would have to be rewritten, who was going to take on the Black Panther mantle? Coogler reveals that Boseman himself inadvertently gave him the answer.
Collider
Mike Flanagan on How 'Doctor Sleep' Helped Him Kick Alcoholism
Horror author Stephen King directly confronted the patterns of alcoholism and violence and how to get on the road to recovery in his 2013 follow-up to his classic novel The Shining, Doctor Sleep. It was the culmination of King's own decades of sobriety drawing on his own experiences as a former alcoholic who found a way out. Six years later, modern horror maestro Mike Flanagan would take up King's story with his film adaptation of the novel which also served as a sequel to Stanley Kubrick's classic adaptation. During filming, he, too, made the decision to stop drinking and has remained sober ever since. In a piece on Tumblr, Flanagan explained how Doctor Sleep helped him confront and ultimately overcome alcoholism.
Collider
What Are Tyler's True Intentions With Wednesday Addams? Hunter Doohan Explains
Editors Note: This article contains major spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday. Netflix’s latest spooky offering Wednesday is full of layered mysteries, wacky twists, and unexpected turns. As our protagonist, played by Jenna Ortega, comes to Nevermore Academy she unearths new secrets about her family and new school, while also rising up to the challenge of making new friends and confronting her own emotions. While navigating a whole new life there’s also her budding relationship with Tyler, who later turns out to be the monster going on a killing spree in the woods. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor Hunter Doohan, who played the multi-faceted character, talks about his audition process and Tyler’s true intentions toward Wednesday.
Collider
'Wednesday' Episode 7 Recap: You Can’t Hyde From the Truth
In the previous episode of Wednesday, things took a morbid turn when Jericho’s mayor (Tommie Earl Jenkins) fell victim to a serial killer just as he was about to uncover the truth. By investigating the monster who preys on the woods around Nevermore Academy, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) also discovered the creature was somehow related to her, as there were pictures of the goth girl hidden inside Laurel Gates' old music box. In Episode 7, “If You Don’t Woe By Now,” all the puzzle pieces fall into Wednesday’s lap. Unfortunately, the girl has trouble fitting everything together, and her impulsiveness might cause even more suffering for an innocent person.
Comments / 0