Brendan Fraser has no interest in supporting the return of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Following the Los Angeles Times exposé on the Golden Globes in 2021, the fallout was swift, and the ceremony was dropped by broadcaster NBC. The investigative piece revealed that the HFPA had no Black journalists among its 87 members, surfacing myriad other accusations. While the Globes will soon return to NBC on January 10, 2023, through a one-year agreement with the broadcaster, Best Actor contender Brendan Fraser will not be in the audience. The “Whale” star confirmed he will not attend the buzzy awards event leading up...

9 DAYS AGO