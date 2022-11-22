Read full article on original website
Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Replacement This Week Did So Well She’s Back for Day 3
While Ryan Seacrest is off enjoying day three of his morning show break, Kelly Ripa brought back a special guest co-host who’s been so great to watch over the last few episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The producers of Live shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the latest...
Madonna Sports Newly Red Hair In Rare Photo With All 6 Of Her Kids, Aged 10-26, On Thanksgiving
Madonna, 64, is a proud and grateful mom. The singer took to Instagram to share a post full of many photos from her Thanksgiving celebration, including one of her posing with all six of her kids and showing off her new red hair. It featured Lourdes, 26, Rocco, 22, David, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle, 10.
Wait, Did Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Tie the Knot?
This is not a drill, folks: Eva Mendes has confirmed that she and her longtime boyfriend, Ryan Gosling, are officially married. The Ghost Rider actress confirmed the news just a few days after sparking marriage rumors with a photo of her tiny wrist tattoo on Instagram. The tat simply read "de Gosling," which many fans took as a sweet tribute to her partner. But considering how notoriously private these two are, we figured that this extremely rare glimpse into their relationship held a deeper meaning.
Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Their Daughter Kaavia Look Pretty in Pink at ‘Strange World’ Premiere
The color pink has taken over red carpet events this year, as seen at the Grammys Awards and the Oscars. Now, Gabrielle Union and her family have gotten in on the trend—and they absolutely slayed. Last week, the Bring It On star completely stole the show when she appeared...
Emily Blunt Reveals What Her and John Krasinski’s Daughters Think of ‘The Office’
When you're the child of Hollywood stars, there seems to be two main routes you can go: 1) embrace it (and maybe even work alongside them) or 2) pretend like you don't even know their work exists. Recently, Emily Blunt, 39, stopped for a chat with E! News, where she...
Who Is Alissa Skovbye (Young Tully in ‘Firefly Lane’)?
While we wait for the season 2 premiere of Firefly Lane, we can’t stop thinking about the talented cast and what else they’ve been in. For example, did you know that Alissa Skovbye (who plays young Tully) previously starred in When Calls the Heart? Or that she booked her first acting job at age 4?
Alicia Silverstone Shares Vid of Lookalike Son Bear Just Days After ‘Clueless’ Reunion
Alicia Silverstone has a twin we didn't know about—and it happens to be her son, Bear. Earlier this month, the actress shared a rare vid of Bear (aka her lookalike) on Instagram. In the video, Silverstone's son is making a nighttime snack—and it's healthier than any snack we made as a kid.
Charles Spencer Shared a Throwback Pic with Sister Princess Diana to Honor Her Memory
Within some Christian sects, there is a holiday celebrated on November 2 called All Souls' Day, which is meant to honor those who have passed. And earlier this month, Charles Spencer, 58, made a special post to commemorate the lives of his late sister, Princess Diana, and his deceased father, John Spencer.
Moms Deserve More Than a Target Run, Damnit￼
Hi there. I know that I don’t know you very well, but I know something about you—you are a Target Mom. How do I know this? Because we are all Target moms. Maybe it’s the dollar spot filled with coffee mugs and fake plants we don’t really need but really, really want. Or the adorable kids’ clothes and on-trend designer collabs. Or hey, maybe we’re just suckers for quality paper towels at affordable prices.
