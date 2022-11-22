ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wait, Did Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Tie the Knot?

This is not a drill, folks: Eva Mendes has confirmed that she and her longtime boyfriend, Ryan Gosling, are officially married. The Ghost Rider actress confirmed the news just a few days after sparking marriage rumors with a photo of her tiny wrist tattoo on Instagram. The tat simply read "de Gosling," which many fans took as a sweet tribute to her partner. But considering how notoriously private these two are, we figured that this extremely rare glimpse into their relationship held a deeper meaning.
Who Is Alissa Skovbye (Young Tully in ‘Firefly Lane’)?

While we wait for the season 2 premiere of Firefly Lane, we can’t stop thinking about the talented cast and what else they’ve been in. For example, did you know that Alissa Skovbye (who plays young Tully) previously starred in When Calls the Heart? Or that she booked her first acting job at age 4?
Moms Deserve More Than a Target Run, Damnit￼

Hi there. I know that I don’t know you very well, but I know something about you—you are a Target Mom. How do I know this? Because we are all Target moms. Maybe it’s the dollar spot filled with coffee mugs and fake plants we don’t really need but really, really want. Or the adorable kids’ clothes and on-trend designer collabs. Or hey, maybe we’re just suckers for quality paper towels at affordable prices.

