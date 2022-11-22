ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

The Hollywood Reporter

Walton Goggins Shares His Five Favorite L.A. Spots for Holiday Drinks

Walton Goggins is having a busy winter. The versatile leading man is filming a live-action adaptation of the hit video game Fallout, set to stream next year on Amazon Prime. Earlier in the year, he worked on the upcoming third season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. And he just announced the launch of an equity crowdfunding round for Mulholland Distilling, the premium line of craft spirits he founded in 2017 with longtime friend and cinematographer Matthew Alper. In other words, he could really use a drink. Thankfully for him, this season happens to be the actor’s favorite time to grab a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

How to watch Festival of Lights at Riverside's Mission Inn

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - What's a holiday season without a light festival?. Kick off the holiday season with flying colors this Friday, November 25 for the 30th-anniversary celebration of the Festival of Lights at Riverside's historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa. This year, FOX 11 and Good Day LA are the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

December 10th: Great Park Pajama Drive-In Movie Night

The family-friendly holiday movie, Home Alone, will be screened. Families are welcome to bring their own snacks, or purchase tasty treats from the gourmet food trucks that will be parked onsite. Irvine families will be admitted for free with a non-perishable food donation for the Orange County Food Bank. Space...
KTLA

Lines wrap around famous Honeybaked Ham stores across L.A.

There were large lines of people hoping to get their hands on a world-famous honey baked ham the day before Thanksgiving. Video from Sky5 showed lines wrapping around Honeybaked stores in Pasadena and Glendale Wednesday morning, many in line before the stores even opened. The stores offer pre-cooked hams, turkeys and Thanksgiving sides that can […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

18 Best Restaurants in Azusa, CA

The city of Azusa, known as one of the hidden gems of Southern California, is nestled against the San Gabriel mountains. The beauty of Azusa goes far beyond the attractions. Friendly, heartwarming smiles will greet you as you step on the streets. You will also experience great year-round weather. The...
AZUSA, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Get a taste of Caribbean food at the Jerk Grill in Redlands

The Jerk Grill brings back a rush of memories of honeymooning in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, drinking Red Stripe and ginger beer and feasting on jerk pork and jerk chicken, succulent meats grilled over pimento wood after marinating in a fiery mix of scotch bonnet chiles and aromatic spices. Unfortunately, here...
REDLANDS, CA
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Live in Steven Spielberg’s former California home for $6.39M

A lush California compound with a star-studded history is seeking a new owner. Not only does this Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles property count the iconic film director Steven Spielberg among its previous residents, but also “Blue Velvet” crooner Bobby Vinton. And guess what — there’s more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox40

This is where to see holiday lights in California

Tis’ the season for the holiday light shows. While parts of the Golden State won’t transform into a winter wonderland, Californians can still get into the holiday spirit by seeing shows that will illuminate the night sky. We compiled a list of some holiday light displays happening across...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location

Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
micechat.com

HERE WE GO! Disneyland & Theme Park Black Friday Ticket Deals

We’ve been waiting for the theme park ticket deals to drop and they have finally arrived! Use the MiceChat links below and promo code for the best value. Note that Disneyland tickets purchased today will be good for first use through 2024, so they make the perfect Christmas gift!
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Thousands of free turkeys given away to LA families ahead of Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving approaches, many families in Southern California have been hit hard economically by inflation and other financial setbacks. That's why local politicians and businesses are giving away free turkeys to families. For the third consecutive year, Hollywood Park hosted the City of Inglewood's 8th Annual Turkey Giveaway at SoFi Stadium. Over 150 volunteers helped to distribute food items to families. "Trimmings can be expensive," said Asia Jones, a volunteer. "But people still want to have a wonderful Thanksgiving and to do that they just need a little bit of help." The Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway served roughly 2,500 Inglewood residents, providing turkeys donated...
LOS ANGELES, CA

