Kearney Hub

Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd

ISLAMABAD — The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group's resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s. The office of the governor...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Taiwan votes for opposition Nationalist party in local polls

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Voters in Taiwan overwhelmingly chose the opposition Nationalist party in several major races across the self-ruled island in an election Saturday in which lingering concerns about threats from China took a backseat to more local issues. Chiang Wan-an, the Nationalist party’s mayoral candidate,...
The Hill

Musk says he would support DeSantis in 2024

Elon Musk said he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) if he runs for president in 2024. In a tweet responding to a user question on Friday, Musk said that he would support DeSantis. The latest post follows a tweet in June in which the billionaire said he was leaning toward supporting the governor for the next presidential election.
Kearney Hub

UNICEF: Dominican Republic expels 1,800 children to Haiti

HAVANA — Dominican authorities expelled at least 1,800 unaccompanied Haitian migrant children this year, sending them back to their crisis-stricken country, UNICEF said. The Dominican Republic denied the claim, which came amid the government's intensifying crackdown on migration in response to a cholera outbreak and ongoing gang violence in Haiti. The two countries share a 240-mile border on the island of Hispaniola.
Kearney Hub

World Cup logs more than half the record of scoreless draws

DOHA, Qatar — The 0-0 draw between Uruguay and South Korea on Thursday was the fourth scoreless game of this year's World Cup — already more than half the tournament record through the first set of matches. The record for scoreless draws in the World Cup is seven,...

